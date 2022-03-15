 Skip to content
(Straits Times) Signs in the sewage is the name of subby's bandana thrash garage band, and also a signal from the CDC's wastewater network that Covid cases are going to jump (straitstimes.com)
qorkfiend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's so weird how this is happening a couple weeks after the mask mandates started going away.
 
DavidSamMike1999
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not this shiat again
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hardly a surprise.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure we'll learn our lesson and shut down for two weeks again. Americans are notoriously cautious and forward thinking.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bandanna thrash?
 
