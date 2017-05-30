 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The price of oil has fallen 30% in 5 days. I'm sure we'll see that reflected at the pump in... hahahaha... yeah no   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Russia, U.S. official, last week's decline, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, West Texas Intermediate, Brent Crude, late February, woman protester  
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stockpiled for the long haul.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a gas.
 
Veloram
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just got gas a couple minutes ago. If I'm being honest, I expected worse than $4.21/gal.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The vandalism with the stickers worked!
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trik: Stockpiled for the long haul.


This will lead to hoarding of plastic grocery bags...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
but, but...BRANDON!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just hope it's lower in May the next time I have to buy gasoline. Or not. Whatever.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks Brandon!
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of course it will, I just filled up!
 
Ethertap
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've got to get gas tomorrow, it'll be $4.49 when I get there, then in the middle of pumping it'll shoot up to $11/floz, then once I'm done, drop way back to $3.29.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The price of petrol is gonna jump by something like 40% at the end of March.
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have been assured by Distinguished Economics Professors that nobody ever makes more than the bare minimum necessary to stay in business, that oil companies are all price-takers, and that collusion among them is impossible because the Magic of the Market ensures that one of them will immediately offer all that oil at cost-plus-just-over-the-yield-on-T-bonds.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The price of petrol is gonna jump by something like 40% at the end of March.


And by that i mean here, in Southern Africa.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stations around me are down $0.10 since the weekend, so something's trickling down.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Give the current batch of gas a chance to deplete and the next batch that was bought for cheaper will sell for cheaper.  Gas stations don't make money off of gas, they make money off of everything in the store.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: The vandalism with the stickers worked!


Well, duh. Just like the yellow ribbon magnets. It took 20 years, but we won The War on Terror and the troops are home!

/for certain values of 'won'
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We were at 4.79 for a bit a couple of weeks ago.  Back to 3.99-4.29 now, only a bit higher than early Feb right now.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just buy a Tesla. Or be like Colbert and be willing to pay $15 for the cause.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Stations around me are down $0.10 since the weekend, so something's trickling down.


don't be ascared to to talk to your doctor about that
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We got our end-of-season heating oil fill last Friday, and boy howdy. I'm glad that's only a couple times a year.

/turns the thermostat down
 
TTFK
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Locals have dropped $.10-.15/gallon in the past 2 days.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Crack spread.
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

Crack spread!
euromenaenergy.comView Full Size

What's that, now?
washingtonpost.comView Full Size

i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Native American Friend says:  "Gas prices soar up like eagle on the wind.  Come down slowly like whitie keeping his...   Hey, jerkwad!  Don't throw that bag of Mickie Ds on the high...   Great White Jumping Buffalo! Look what that fat Papa Oscar Sierra did! Great spirit, blast that farkwit."
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just got back from 10 days in AZ/NM.  I told my coworkers it was nice seeing that gas at only $4 instead of $4.50-4.80.  I loved the variety of looks on their faces.
 
hershy799
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm fine over here -- I always go to Donny's Discount Gas!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's almost like the change in gas price was completely speculative....
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trik:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Izzat you?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's simple supply and demand, and apparently the demand for oil has dropped 30% in 5 days. Study it out.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anuran: I have been assured by Distinguished Economics Professors that nobody ever makes more than the bare minimum necessary to stay in business, that oil companies are all price-takers, and that collusion among them is impossible because the Magic of the Market ensures that one of them will immediately offer all that oil at cost-plus-just-over-the-yield-on-T-bonds.


1. You didn't take an economics course.
2. If you did, you didn't pay attention.
3. If you did and you paid attention, either your professor was an idiot or you are.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's time for alternative fuels!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Just buy a Tesla. Or be like Colbert and be willing to pay $15 for the cause.


Show us on the doll where the bad Colbert touched you.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: anuran: I have been assured by Distinguished Economics Professors that nobody ever makes more than the bare minimum necessary to stay in business, that oil companies are all price-takers, and that collusion among them is impossible because the Magic of the Market ensures that one of them will immediately offer all that oil at cost-plus-just-over-the-yield-on-T-bonds.

1. You didn't take an economics course.
2. If you did, you didn't pay attention.
3. If you did and you paid attention, either your professor was an idiot or you are.


4. You didn't get the joke.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sleze: Trik: Stockpiled for the long haul.

This will lead to hoarding of plastic grocery bags...


You mean poop disposal units.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know what it's like outside of NJ.  But prices here spiked a bit, then fell.  They went from like 3.90 to 4.39 in just a couple of days.  Now it is down to more like 4.19.

Yes, these prices are bad.  But they are not quite what I expected.  And they also seem to have not maintained that spike for some reason.

I've said it before 1000 times...  It's time to end our dependance on oil.  Especially foreign oil.  We cannot be held hostage by their constant price manipulations and gouging.  The time to do this was actually years ago.  But NOW is really the time.  We have better technology.  We have better infrastructure.  We have better solutions than fossil fuels.

And since our economy is already taking a beating because of the current situation, NOW is the time to start really making some changes.  Shift the reasons for the economy getting beaten down to a more sustainable solution.  It might be tough at first.  But we won't have this current problem again.  And that makes it worth it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Media already said they would keep going up, so nothing we can do.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Veloram: I just got gas a couple minutes ago. If I'm being honest, I expected worse than $4.21/gal.


Dropped below 4.00 a gallon here Friday. Not sure what its at currently but will have to fill up tomorrow so we'll see. Gas here in SC is usually one of the lowest cost places in the US so yeah 4.16 / gal last fillup was a bit of a shocker. Nothing I was gonna freak out about but ouch.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The hilarious part is there was never a shortage or disruption in oil supply. They played us, again.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The profit margin for gas stations for gas is razor thin. What is truly  a crime is the profit margin for the water the gas station is selling.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The hilarious part is there was never a shortage or disruption in oil supply. They played us, again.


I mean...is it getting played when you know you're being lied to while it's happening but are powerless to stop it?

/Getting f*cked would be my choice
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got it this morning for $4.09 so that was nice hopefully next week if I need it the price will be lower.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The hilarious part is there was never a shortage or disruption in oil supply. They played us, again.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: I got it this morning for $4.09 so that was nice hopefully next week if I need it the price will be lower.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: The profit margin for gas stations for gas is razor thin. What is truly  a crime is the profit margin for the water the gas station is selling.


They are called convenience stores for a reason. It's almost free to fill a water bottle at home and take it with you.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Give the current batch of gas a chance to deplete and the next batch that was bought for cheaper will sell for cheaper.  Gas stations don't make money off of gas, they make money off of everything in the store.


I've always found it funny that gas stations automatically jack up the price of gasoline based on what the last delivery cost was no matter if their tanks were half full or even 3/4 the existing gasoline immediately becomes that price, but if the cost goes down they dont lower it immediately... no I dont really find that funny because it shows the greed in the companies.
Seriously though I get it but it seems pretty shiatty as a practice on its face.

> What's with the swear jar thing? Did i miss something? Do we now have children we must protect or something?<
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

max_pooper: hoodiowithtudio: The profit margin for gas stations for gas is razor thin. What is truly  a crime is the profit margin for the water the gas station is selling.

They are called convenience stores for a reason. It's almost free to fill a water bottle at home and take it with you.


Grocery stores as well.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: LarryDan43: The hilarious part is there was never a shortage or disruption in oil supply. They played us, again.

I mean...is it getting played when you know you're being lied to while it's happening but are powerless to stop it?

/Getting f*cked would be my choice


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
darktowel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Regular sized box of Triscuits is gonna be as big as the Family Sized box is again, soon!
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I've got to get gas tomorrow, it'll be $4.49 when I get there, then in the middle of pumping it'll shoot up to $11/floz, then once I'm done, drop way back to $3.29.


What - are you using that new Crypto-gas?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: max_pooper: hoodiowithtudio: The profit margin for gas stations for gas is razor thin. What is truly  a crime is the profit margin for the water the gas station is selling.

They are called convenience stores for a reason. It's almost free to fill a water bottle at home and take it with you.

Grocery stores as well.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
