Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(Twitter)   Do they just let anyone steer these things? #Everfail   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

1015 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2022 at 9:18 PM (28 minutes ago)



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to have to wait, all the Ukrainian tractors are busy right now...
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you not have to take a driving test before they give you a license for one of those things?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: Going to have to wait, all the Ukrainian tractors are busy right now...


wpcluster.dctdigital.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ever Forward?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Where's Joe Friday when you need him?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: Going to have to wait, all the Ukrainian tractors are busy right now...


COTY
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Sobotka sends his regards
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
EAT YOUR GREENS!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is that still close enough to shore for the harbor pilot to be on board?
 
Ethertap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do they just let anyone steer these things? #Everfail

Yes, apparently.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/CruiseIndustry/status/1503533071580205056?t=iX8oddz8ljUcbJ9aH4kKOg&s=19

Also, a random cruise ship off PR. Nobody knows how to drive anymore
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was a year ago?

I've got some choice words for time
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm honestly impressed that this guy wasn't fired after the last time.
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: https://twitter.com/CruiseIndustry/status/1503533071580205056?t=iX8oddz8ljUcbJ9aH4kKOg&s=19

Also, a random cruise ship off PR. Nobody knows how to drive anymore


Probably that labor shortage thing.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How long will this one take?

Foo Fighters - Everlong (Official HD Video)
Youtube eBG7P-K-r1Y
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Do you not have to take a driving test before they give you a license for one of those things?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeeeah... I mean there are accidents, but this is ridiculous... Some shipping regulating body really needs to look into this company's hiring policy because either hallucinogens are a-okay while on the job or they just don't give a shiat...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You have to have a BAC of 0.075, then you can steer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Going to have to wait, all the Ukrainian tractors are busy right now...


They're coming

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They'll find a way to blame it on covid.
 
supek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow, the SWIFT of the sea
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: You have to have a BAC of 0.075, then you can steer.


kroger.comView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ALESTORM - Shipwrecked | Napalm Records
Youtube ggyC0FOzqHM
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

supek: Wow, the SWIFT of the sea


SWIFT = Stevie Wonder Institute for Trucking
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shipping is a dangerous business. They should paint big warning signs on the side of ships.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
supek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WTFdoesitmatter: supek: Wow, the SWIFT of the sea

SWIFT = Stevie Wonder Institute for Trucking


Sure Wish I Finished Training
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The captain reportedly exclaimed, Oh Schettino!

Before running aground
 
King Something
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice boat.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

