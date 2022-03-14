 Skip to content
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

Is Spring sproinging in your area? Or are you still digging out of snow banks and longing for planting season? Come tell us everything in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday March 15, 2022
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spring is under four feet of snow.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Somewhere in between where there's still a little snow on the ground which is frozen in the early morning and quickly becomes muddy when the sun shines on it.

Oh, and I'm going to start growing my own microgreens this week inside.  Starting with mustard and cilantro sprouts.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'm in zone 7b (southern NJ USA). Snowed Saturday, only about an inch. When do you think it'll be ok to spread out my compost soil and shake out some wildflower seeds?  What about laying down grass seed?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I planted seeds in a starter last weekend and have decent sized sprouts already.

I've potted my broccoli, sunflower, and catnip this evening.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I bought a bunch of "old" seeds at the store, 10 cents per packet. Everything is coming up (Milhouse)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Actually not only do I have lots of seeds, I have extra starts. Anyone in SW Oregon need some starts?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I got my bed broke up and some compost and manure worked in. Lucked out the other week when I stopped at Home Depot. Picked up 7 bags of soil, compost and manure for $6. I'm hoping I can find some deals like that. I need to start clearing for the wildflowers and removing the sod for the sunflower rows. Those are going to be a privacy fence. Now I just need to be able to get the tomatoes and peppers in the ground. I started them back in January and they are going to be full size plants pretty soon.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

puffy999: Actually not only do I have lots of seeds, I have extra starts. Anyone in SW Oregon need some starts?


I'm going to have to do that with actual plants. I did not expect the amount of seeds I planted to sprout.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Got the greenhouse cover back on, going to start germinating tomorrow
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Earguy: I'm in zone 7b (southern NJ USA). Snowed Saturday, only about an inch. When do you think it'll be ok to spread out my compost soil and shake out some wildflower seeds?  What about laying down grass seed?


Any time. They'll be ok in a frost but won't germinate until it's warm enough. You might want to cover them with soil to keep the birds from eating them.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Hark, signs of life this past Friday:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Granted, that shouldn't be there seeing as I dug up this entire bit o' ground before the winter and haven't yet planted anything therein, but I'm gonna go with I missed a spot.

/Also it snowed like hell on Saturday
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
My onion seeds are about a month along. The peppers and brassicas I planted last week are showing some life, and I planted tomatoes this weekend. All indoors. They'll go in the greenhouse to harden off at the appropriate times.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The newts have come to our biotope, which signals that there will be no more freeze. So the clock has started ticking. I am behind the eight ball already.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To quote my late father,

Spring has sprung
the grass has riz
I wonder where
the flowers is.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong hemisphere for that here, subby.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: I'm in zone 7b (southern NJ USA). Snowed Saturday, only about an inch. When do you think it'll be ok to spread out my compost soil and shake out some wildflower seeds?  What about laying down grass seed?


I think you need to wait for the ground to thaw otherwise the nutrients will just run off.  Patience...
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything in central KY just went from brown to green in the past 48 hours
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I planted seeds in a starter last weekend and have decent sized sprouts already.

I've potted my broccoli, sunflower, and catnip this evening.


I started my tomatoes as hydroponics to see if the head start will get me a crop before late summer for once

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We keep getting teased with spring here in the Bay Area, it'll warm up for a few days and then all of a sudden it feels like December again. Now it's raining, which is also a sign of winter not spring here in California. I just want to have cookouts and go to the beach, winter blows.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no clue where we'll put all these tomatoes.  Wife went a little overboard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts on what I can do with this mess?  Just bought the place in the fall. North facing back yard.  Total blank canvas.  Might move some hostas back there, but there's probably some expertise here.

Pressure washing, staining (and moving the fence back within the property lines) are already on the menu.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still pretty cold with interspersed warm days in NYC.  Last fall my building allowed my wife and I and another resident to do the gardening on one side.  Planted an array of bulbs (fragrant bulbs with tulips and lillies mixed in).  I saw some peeking through the other day and then they got snowed on.  Hope they're OK.

Just harvested my first indoor basil, and the arugula is going strong.  Still fighting fungus gnats.  Oh, and my phal has thrown another flower spike. Which is nice.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I went out to the garden Sunday and did a a few test soil turnovers after reading and hearing on local news that we are in a drought here in Nebraska. Yep, they're right. I dug down probably 12 inches and totally dry. Tried crumbling some of the dirt clods by hand and I might as well tried crumbling chunks of concrete. Usually we have had 30-40 inches of snow for the season but this years total snow fall was less than 4 inches. I'm going to have to flood the garden area several times to get the soil workable.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Started to build raised bed #5.  Leveling the ground for this one will be a bit of a chore.

Going to try to finish the code for my automated drip irrigation system over the next couple weeks.

The first eggplant seeds are about 2" tall in the pots indoors; the second set should sprout this weekend, maybe.
 
Azz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Happy to report that my topsoil is moist and fertile this season
 
someonelse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fly_gal: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Spring is under four feet of snow.


I've never tried this, but I'd like to. https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/garden-how-to/propagation/seeds/milk-jug-winter-sowing.htm
 
someonelse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Still pretty cold with interspersed warm days in NYC.  Last fall my building allowed my wife and I and another resident to do the gardening on one side.  Planted an array of bulbs (fragrant bulbs with tulips and lillies mixed in).  I saw some peeking through the other day and then they got snowed on.  Hope they're OK.

Just harvested my first indoor basil, and the arugula is going strong.  Still fighting fungus gnats.  Oh, and my phal has thrown another flower spike. Which is nice.


We've been battling those gnats all winter. We put some yellow sticky traps up discreetly around the plants, and have put a layer of sand down on the soil, though the latter is nigh on impossible to do with microgreens. It has helped, though. I think the best thing is to let your plants dry out completely between watering.
 
