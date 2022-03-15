 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Coming soon: Reinventing Anna - German edition   (nypost.com)
    More: Interesting, New York City, Scammer socialite Anna, Sorokin's best friend Neffatari Davis, Theft, upstate New York detention center, high-end members, Larceny, New York  
413 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2022 at 12:17 AM



AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Schade. Dass wirt vermissen sein.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"there are people who have done worse."

Oh fark off with your common fallacy. You could say that about any crime. Bye bye con artist. Maybe Germany will deport her to Russia.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tschüss, Felica
 
Bukharin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That was a better show than I expected.

The previews suggested an abundance of instagram/facebook nonsense than what was in the programme. The story actually had a much more nuanced "the sting" long-play set up and execution of the con.
 
Pinner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cool story. Paid her dues, now see ya!
There may be an Anna 2 - Electric GOPQgaloo sometime sown the road.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bukharin: That was a better show than I expected.

The previews suggested an abundance of instagram/facebook nonsense than what was in the programme. The story actually had a much more nuanced "the sting" long-play set up and execution of the con.


My wife likes the show and still thinks it's easily twice as long as it needed to be. I think she may have given up completely on the final episode. It just tries too hard to justify or otherwise sympathize her bullshiat
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size


She comes with her own handcuffs!

/and probably without them
 
