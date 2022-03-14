 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(Daily Mail)   Forty four thousand Brits have signed up to host Ukrainian refugees   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2022 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's one lucky Ukrainian. How will they decide which one gets to host them?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ultraluzer: That's one lucky Ukrainian. How will they decide which one gets to host them?


Some moistened bint throws a scimitar at him.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was going to ask what are the chances that 43,000 of those 44,000 signed up because they get a gubmint check for taking them in?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ukraine is probably nicer for foreigners than post-Brexit Britain.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I was going to ask what are the chances that 43,000 of those 44,000 signed up because they get a gubmint check for taking them in?


Well Brits donated £55 million in one day to one Ukraine appeal. Ukraine war: UK's DEC charity appeal raises £55m in a day - BBC News
Even Daily Mail readers have donated £7 million. Mail Force Appeal brings in £7.2MILLION to fund Red Cross and help desperate Ukrainians | Daily Mail Online
So it looks like a lot of Brits are more than happy to give money. And all you can do is accuse them of doing something just to get money?

That says a lot about you.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Ukraine is probably nicer for foreigners than post-Brexit Britain.


Why?

What do you think is happening here?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: WickerNipple: Ukraine is probably nicer for foreigners than post-Brexit Britain.

Why?

What do you think is happening here?


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


to be fair, that's regardless of post or prior brexit
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: WickerNipple: Ukraine is probably nicer for foreigners than post-Brexit Britain.

Why?

What do you think is happening here?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Munden: Carter Pewterschmidt: WickerNipple: Ukraine is probably nicer for foreigners than post-Brexit Britain.

Why?

What do you think is happening here?

[hips.hearstapps.com image 380x190] [View Full Size image _x_]

to be fair, that's regardless of post or prior brexit


I have to ask because it does appear some Americans think we're short of food or suffering economically or something. Six months ago there were dozens of Fark headlines about how Christmas is going to be ruined, there will be no food etc and of course when nothing of the sort happened there were no "False alarm! Everything was fine!" headlines so I think some people think we're all having to eat our pets or something. Of course we're suffering the same huge rises in energy and oil prices that everyone is having, but other than that we're doing great.

This scheme is a good idea. Lots of people have a spare room or two and offering to cover the extra food and electricity cost is a good idea. Some people forget how small an island the UK is and how densely populated we are. We're far smaller than Michigan but with six times the population.
We just don't have tens of thousands of empty houses waiting to put people up in.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now British food!
Haven't they suffered enough?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably not too far off from the number of Ukrainian families in the UK, but good on them!
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Now British food!
Haven't they suffered enough?


Hopefully they won't need any dental work
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the rest of the stuff? How do they feed them. Find them jobs etc etc

Just wondering.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If there's one thing the Brits hate more than themselves, it's their cousins in Russia.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Carter Pewterschmidt: WickerNipple: Ukraine is probably nicer for foreigners than post-Brexit Britain.

Why?

What do you think is happening here?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x850]


Her cheek bones are too sharp. Would definitely not bang her.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What about the rest of the stuff? How do they feed them. Find them jobs etc etc

Just wondering.


Govt. programs and out of pocket.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, they kicked out a bunch of cheap labor. Why not find boarders who can go do basic labor.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the USA, 70 Million+ voted to strip refugee children from the arms of their parents and put them in cages.
U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A, We're #1, We're #1
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

grokca: Now British food!
Haven't they suffered enough?


Not so bad once they annexed India.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: Meanwhile in the USA, 70 Million+ voted to strip refugee children from the arms of their parents and put them in cages.
U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A, We're #1, We're #1


granted, the UK voted to kick out the Poles, then realized how much they were contributing to "getting work done", so now the want to replace them with Ukraimians.

I'd be curious about the population andcdemographics of UK prior to Bexit and UK after admitting 44k Ukrainians.

/someone's gotta drive the lorries
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ain't that the Brits?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: WickerNipple: Ukraine is probably nicer for foreigners than post-Brexit Britain.

Why?

What do you think is happening here?


Given Britain voted to leave the EU, and the rampant xenophobia, I assume BBC just keeps Pink Floyd's The Wall on a constant loop across both TV & radio whenever Boris Johnson isn't spouting off. Otherwise educational content is just Jeremy Clarkson clips and the classic BBC documentary on spaghetti harvesting.

BBC: Spaghetti-Harvest in Ticino
Youtube tVo_wkxH9dU

Is this about right?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.