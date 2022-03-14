 Skip to content
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(Fresno Bee)   Actual headline: "Woman killed by Amtrak train in Fresno. Police say she was on the tracks." Yeah, that is usually how Amtrak trains kill people. That's some fine police work there, Lou   (fresnobee.com) divider line
    Sad  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Woman killed by Amtrak train while on second floor of local Starbucks would be a much bigger news story.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I once rode an Amtrak through Fresno just to watch my soul die.

/next stop: Reno
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was on an Amtrak train and I saw a bald eagle take a large rat for his dinner. Unusual prey for a bald eagle, but hey, it's America, freedom!
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do I suddenly have the urge to watch "Wrongfully Accused"?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was something she could have done differently to avoid being killed.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I'm just saying, maybe best to not taunt Thomas.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresno? No one goes to Fresno anymore!
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Why do I suddenly have the urge to watch "Wrongfully Accused"?


Wrongfully Accused - Train Chase
Youtube MjbUnn32_zU
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I once rode an Amtrak through Fresno just to watch my soul die.

/next stop: Reno


I feel you man.  I live only a few blocks from that intersection.  You might have watched mine die too.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she went off the rails to me.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Woman killed by Amtrak train while on second floor of local Starbucks would be a much bigger news story.


It could happen.

theoldmotor.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baron Samedi Laughing on train
Youtube gX3wGWHRlXQ
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trains are sneaky. Utterly silent and they move slowly to avoid being seen until they pounce. You never know when or where one might get you.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here comes a train
She's on the tracks
And now she's squished
No turning back

Simply having a terrible Fresno time
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This looks to be the area.  Trains operate at up to 79mph.  Don't farking be on the tracks.

https://www.openrailwaymap.org/?style=maxspeed&lat=36.79919093481663&lon=-119.82594966888428&zoom=16
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least the police were able to track down the prime suspect.

Fark user image
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Train on the tracks
Ain't no surprise
Have a lay down, it'll cut off your thighs.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's still on the tracks, and on the grass, and on the train, and on the station.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that is usually how Amtrak trains kill people. That's some fine police work there, Lou

I'm willing to bet FAR more people are killed by trains at platforms than actually on tracks-- falling between train and platform, clipped by passing train, stuck in malfunctioning doors and dragged.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose very few people, a train just fell over onto them.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snidley whiplash remains at large
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Willy: harleyquinnical: Why do I suddenly have the urge to watch "Wrongfully Accused"?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/MjbUnn32_zU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Between the headlight tracking him like an eye and the plunger-based couplings, that's probably my favorite part of the movie.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But for good measure the cops shot the black train.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 850x455]

This looks to be the area.  Trains operate at up to 79mph.  Don't farking be on the tracks.

https://www.openrailwaymap.org/?style=maxspeed&lat=36.79919093481663&lon=-119.82594966888428&zoom=16



What the crossing might look like:

Amtrak San Joaquins #715 at West Crossing-Site of ACCIDENT 2 DAYS AGO-LIKELY SUICIDE-NOT GRAPHIC
Youtube GrZ2rr_hgKM

/no attempt to get off the tracks suggests either suicide or some really serious impairment
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Fresno? Nobody goes to Fresno anymore....
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb: I live directly adjacent to a Norfolk-Southern railroad and have had reoccurring dreams of it derailing and destroying my house with me in it (hopefully not prophetic) and it is possible to die by train without walking the rails
/Blaine is a pain
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: fragMasterFlash: I once rode an Amtrak through Fresno just to watch my soul die.

/next stop: Reno

I feel you man.  I live only a few blocks from that intersection.  You might have watched mine die too.


Hello from Clovis
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Yeah, that is usually how Amtrak trains kill people. That's some fine police work there, Lou

I'm willing to bet FAR more people are killed by trains at platforms than actually on tracks-- falling between train and platform, clipped by passing train, stuck in malfunctioning doors and dragged.



I'd bet not. In 2020, of all railroad fatalities excluding traffic at crossings, there were 2 (two) passenger deaths, 11 employee deaths, and 529 trespasser deaths. https://injuryfacts.nsc.org/home-and-community/safety-topics/railroad-deaths-and-injuries/

/the injury ratios are very different
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If intentional, that's a ducked up thing to do to that engineer. Someone just working for a living had to watch someone die.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well I took my soul to Fresno
Just to watch it die
I alleviate my trauma
By eating heaps of pie
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wage0048: Fresno? No one goes to Fresno anymore!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 850x455]

This looks to be the area.  Trains operate at up to 79mph.  Don't farking be on the tracks.

https://www.openrailwaymap.org/?style=maxspeed&lat=36.79919093481663&lon=-119.82594966888428&zoom=16


What the crossing might look like:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GrZ2rr_hgKM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
/no attempt to get off the tracks suggests either suicide or some really serious impairment


::Encouraging free mental healthcare, free housing, and minimum basic income so my trains can run on-time::
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why don't they look?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: wage0048: Fresno? No one goes to Fresno anymore!

[Fark user image 640x833]


Among the many dumb, useless things I remember from youth, that's one of them.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Loris: If intentional, that's a ducked up thing to do to that engineer. Someone just working for a living had to watch someone die.


Why do you think people become train engineers?

With the moratorium on capital punishment basically across the nation, they had to go somewhere.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Loris: If intentional, that's a ducked up thing to do to that engineer. Someone just working for a living had to watch someone die.


I'm sure there is some metric out there that says a train driver will kill a person per X number of miles driven.

It's not right, but it's inevitable in that job.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As the prophet foretold...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Yeah, that is usually how Amtrak trains kill people. That's some fine police work there, Lou

I'm willing to bet FAR more people are killed by trains at platforms than actually on tracks-- falling between train and platform, clipped by passing train, stuck in malfunctioning doors and dragged.


Apparently nope - by far the largest percentage is people walking on/near tracks.  Some dumbasses, some trainspotters, some trespassers etc - but it mostly tends to happen away from stations and just out on the track somewhere
 
