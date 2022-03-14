 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Warning: Your gold investment may lose value...especially if thieves make off with 30 lbs of it from your home   (pennlive.com) divider line
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
my dad died two years ago on this day. he became a raging Fox News drone. when my grandfather passed he left an inheritance. my dad liquidated the stocks and bought gold and silver and then buried it in the back yard. the world is a smarter place without him.
I was pretty estranged. I don't do well with people who just quote alt right talking points. no time for that.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But did my sandwich increase in value?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: But did my sandwich increase in value?


You didn't even refrigerate it!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
> 30 pounds of gold and silver

So... 29 pounds, 15 ounces of silver and 1 ounce of gold.

Got it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chucknasty: my dad died two years ago on this day. he became a raging Fox News drone. when my grandfather passed he left an inheritance. my dad liquidated the stocks and bought gold and silver and then buried it in the back yard. the world is a smarter place without him.
I was pretty estranged. I don't do well with people who just quote alt right talking points. no time for that.


Fark user imageView Full Size

So, did you dig up the gold or what??
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chucknasty: my dad died two years ago on this day. he became a raging Fox News drone. when my grandfather passed he left an inheritance. my dad liquidated the stocks and bought gold and silver and then buried it in the back yard. the world is a smarter place without him.
I was pretty estranged. I don't do well with people who just quote alt right talking points. no time for that.


So who has all the gold and silver?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DayeOfJustice:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd say in this market it would?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chucknasty: my dad died two years ago on this day. he became a raging Fox News drone. when my grandfather passed he left an inheritance. my dad liquidated the stocks and bought gold and silver and then buried it in the back yard. the world is a smarter place without him.
I was pretty estranged. I don't do well with people who just quote alt right talking points. no time for that.


And where would this yard be? Please send deets in a dm. I just want to know, no other reason. Ignore these shovels.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: > 30 pounds of gold and silver

So... 29 pounds, 15 ounces of silver and 1 ounce of gold.

Got it.


At today's spot price, that's a bit over $14k.  Enough to make investing in some kind of security worth it.  A few hundred dollars for a safe would have been a very wise investment.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: chucknasty: my dad died two years ago on this day. he became a raging Fox News drone. when my grandfather passed he left an inheritance. my dad liquidated the stocks and bought gold and silver and then buried it in the back yard. the world is a smarter place without him.
I was pretty estranged. I don't do well with people who just quote alt right talking points. no time for that.

So who has all the gold and silver?


my mom is still looking for it. picture the fat kid from Stand By Me looking for his pennines.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Insurance scam, robbed by a family member, or a "friend".
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm guessing dude reverse mortgaged his house after he bought all the silver.
 
veale728
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chucknasty: pastramithemosterotic: chucknasty: my dad died two years ago on this day. he became a raging Fox News drone. when my grandfather passed he left an inheritance. my dad liquidated the stocks and bought gold and silver and then buried it in the back yard. the world is a smarter place without him.
I was pretty estranged. I don't do well with people who just quote alt right talking points. no time for that.

So who has all the gold and silver?

my mom is still looking for it. picture the fat kid from Stand By Me looking for his pennines.


Should introduce her to this newfangled tool called a metal detector
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kozlo: DayeOfJustice:

[Fark user image image 425x239]

I'd say in this market it would?


I prefer a more diverse portfolio:
Confederated Slave Holdings, Trans-Atlantic Zeppelin, Amalgamated Spats, Congreve's Inflammable Powders, U.S. Hay, and an up-and-coming Baltimore Opera Hat Company"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I always invest in sauerkraut and kimchi.

Buried in the backyard of course.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can tell he's an older right winger because he's investing in gold instead of crypto.
 
yellowjester
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Family Guy - Insurance fraud ᶜᶜ
Youtube w-XegsWCOHA
 
