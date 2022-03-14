 Skip to content
(CNN)   Potassium iodide helps protect your thyroid against radioactive fallout. Leading supplier is Anbex Inc. Their VP of sales says they're selling 6 months' supply every 5 days. He also runs a site called nukepills.com, so click on over and get grifted   (cnn.com) divider line
64
    More: Facepalm, Chernobyl disaster, potassium iodide, Vladimir Putin, Potassium iodide, boxes of Thyrosafe potassium iodide tablets, Large manufacturers of potassium iodide, Troy Jones, late March  
64 Comments     (+0 »)
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
nukepills.com - a classic
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
his site just looks like a penis enhancement, reverse mortgage, buy gold now, and stock up on MRE rations website from 2009.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got some in my drawer - issued by the government of Ontario as I live within a certain distance of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or you could just get a multi-tasker like Betadine...or other Iodine based Topical Antiseptic.
Not for internal use.

But if you salther good bit on your forearms...and softer bits. It will (reportably)  saturate the thyroid much like the any nuke pills. Plus you have something in the med cabinet for disinfecting wounds, cuts...etc.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This will be better than ivermectin
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.


Yeah, just sit tight in your shelter for 2 weeks and the G-Men will be there at 8am with iodine pills, MREs and clean water.  Then you can start reconstruction at 9am.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.


And no one really needs them until then
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's really a pretty short window where these are effective... and I have to tell you, you're not going to have a good time even if your thyroid is not irradiated after the shiat comes down.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And prevent myself from acquiring radioactive super powers?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon has quite a selection.  Wonder if the price will increase - like laser thermometers did two years ago.

According to Amazon, the pills are often purchased  with a 'Personal Radiation Detector for Wallet or Pocket'
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% of people recomendimg this thing are people that are scamming you
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, bourbon does the same thing.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chemical is cheaper than the container it's packaged in.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.


Cool, but I'll go ahead and spring the ten bucks to have some on hand.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.

And no one really needs them until then


I'm going with I'd rather have them in a drawer than waiting on the "government" to send them to me.

That's why I've had some for at least 15 years.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes because what I really want is to survive a nuclear war so I can fight in the war for basic resources that follows.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.


If you survive the blasts, you'll wish like hell you hadn't.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: NewportBarGuy: They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.

Yeah, just sit tight in your shelter for 2 weeks and the G-Men will be there at 8am with iodine pills, MREs and clean water.  Then you can start reconstruction at 9am.


Clean water? Imma want clean underpants after that...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: NewportBarGuy: They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.

Yeah, just sit tight in your shelter for 2 weeks and the G-Men will be there at 8am with iodine pills, MREs and clean water.  Then you can start reconstruction at 9am.


When do we get the boner pills?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.

And no one really needs them until then

I'm going with I'd rather have them in a drawer than waiting on the "government" to send them to me.

That's why I've had some for at least 15 years.


Are you over 40?
Then you don't need them at all.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the animals and plants will be radioactive. Those pills will be all you have to eat.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: 100% of people recomendimg this thing are people that are scamming you


Well, 99.999%. For certain nuclear medicine procedures, stable iodine is prescribed to protect the thyroid from radioactive iodine which becomes dislodged from certain radiopharmaceuticals.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just eat a banana, which is high in potassium, and add iodized salt to it. #lifehack
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each 1/4 teaspoon serving of Morton Iodized Salt contains 130 MICROGRAMS of Potassium Iodide, so I ate the entire 26oz canister just to be safe.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Each 1/4 teaspoon serving of Morton Iodized Salt contains 130 MICROGRAMS of Potassium Iodide, so I ate the entire 26oz canister just to be safe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Jake Havechek: NewportBarGuy: They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.

Yeah, just sit tight in your shelter for 2 weeks and the G-Men will be there at 8am with iodine pills, MREs and clean water.  Then you can start reconstruction at 9am.

When do we get the boner pills?


great, next time I watch Threads pr the Day After I'm going to imagine them all with boners.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Potassium iodide only protects your thyroid over the short term fall out. It can have negative effects. When needed it may be saved for children and others who benefit most with least sickness.

You can get potassium in another form from vitamins, bananas, and the richest source, Brazil nuts, also some green leafy veggies if I recall. I don't know how long it will feep off the top of my head. Don't worry. Be happy. If possible eat some Brazil nuts, bananas and veggies and trust your authorities for a farking change.

The life you save might be your own. Or somebody else's. I don't care because I don't know either of you.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I live on the edge of a metro area that will be obliterated if the USA is ever attacked with nukes.  If we ever get the warning that the warheads are on their way, my plan is to drive downtown to get as close to ground zero as possible before they hit.  I'd rather be vaporized instantly than take weeks or months to die of radiation poisoning.
 
genner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've run the numbers if they hit the airbase near me with even a tiny nuke I'm getting crushed by the shockwave.
I find that oddly comforting.

https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Better off with an 8 ball of coke and a pistol.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have an idea. I know that it goes against the Fark grain thus far, but here it is: Just leave the area if you can.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dodo David: I have an idea. I know that it goes against the Fark grain thus far, but here it is: Just leave the area if you can.


How much is a ticket to Mars these days?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like the perfect seasoning for your bucket of Jim Bakker gruel.
 
King Something
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: morg: 100% of people recomendimg this thing are people that are scamming you

Well, 99.999%. For certain nuclear medicine procedures, stable iodine is prescribed to protect the thyroid from radioactive iodine which becomes dislodged from certain radiopharmaceuticals.


Yup.

And if you're not within the proverbial blast radius of radioactive iodine, stable iodine tablets are actually worse than useless. Someone smarter than me explained why in another thread, in more and better words.
 
trialpha
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baorao: Yes because what I really want is to survive a nuclear war so I can fight in the war for basic resources that follows.


This.

All you need for disaster planning is a gun, and a handful of bullets (in case someone nearby doesn't have their own gun).
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Each 1/4 teaspoon serving of Morton Iodized Salt contains 130 MICROGRAMS of Potassium Iodide, so I ate the entire 26oz canister just to be safe.


I start every day by smoking 8 grams of iodine crystals, bathing in bleach, showering in alcohol, and then setting myself ablaze
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Your mom told me that cum works too.

Try cum.
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dodo David: I have an idea. I know that it goes against the Fark grain thus far, but here it is: Just leave the area if you can.


That sounds like victim blaming
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Dodo David: I have an idea. I know that it goes against the Fark grain thus far, but here it is: Just leave the area if you can.

How much is a ticket to Mars these days?


High enough that actual billionaires can't afford it yet -- both in terms of financial costs, and stresses on the human body (hunger/hydration/waste removal/cosmic radiation/etc.).

The financial costs will eventually fall, but by the time they're low enough that you or I could afford a trip, our great-grandchildren's great-grandchildren will have long since died of old age.
 
inelegy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My thyroid is already a piece of shiat, so the joke's on you!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: NewportBarGuy: They are in government stockpiles. If you survive the blasts we'll be handing them out for free.

Yeah, just sit tight in your shelter for 2 weeks and the G-Men will be there at 8am with iodine pills, MREs and clean water.  Then you can start reconstruction at 9am.


That version of Build Back Better seems a little extreme.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Potassium iodide only protects your thyroid over the short term fall out. It can have negative effects. When needed it may be saved for children and others who benefit most with least sickness.

You can get potassium in another form from vitamins, bananas, and the richest source, Brazil nuts, also some green leafy veggies if I recall. I don't know how long it will feep off the top of my head. Don't worry. Be happy. If possible eat some Brazil nuts, bananas and veggies and trust your authorities for a farking change.

The life you save might be your own. Or somebody else's. I don't care because I don't know either of you.


Or with some yummy 'salt substitute' Potasium Chloride.

Fark user imageView Full Size


With mineral oil. Yum.

/directions: 'use just like you would table salt'
//warning right below: CONSULT A DOCTOR FIRST!!
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Each 1/4 teaspoon serving of Morton Iodized Salt contains 130 MICROGRAMS of Potassium Iodide, so I ate the entire 26oz canister just to be safe.


Good man. Let me know how that works out for your kidneys..
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But at least the mutants can mange down on some crunchy thyroid nuggets after the rest of you melts. Like dude in Robocop.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Great. You'll starve to death when the supply chain collapses because modern Americans are basically domesticated animals, but your thyroid will look amazing.
 
baorao
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

genner: I've run the numbers if they hit the airbase near me with even a tiny nuke I'm getting crushed by the shockwave.
I find that oddly comforting.

https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/


Well that's horrifying. I live too far away from any reasonable target to be able to get vaporized. I suspected as much, but now I also know I am not far enough away have any reasonable hope of avoiding downwind fallout either.

Is there a predictor for the likelihood of a nuclear strike well inside the eastern seaboard? Like Chicago?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
but nukes are safe aren;t they? thanks Einstein
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Your mom told me that cum works too.

Try cum.


Only as a suppository.
 
