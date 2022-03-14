 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Thieves in Houston were able to siphon over 1000 gallons of diesel from an underground tank at a gas station in broad daylight using a trap door in their minivan. That sucks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever plan, but how did no one notice the minivan chilling on the spot for the 45 minutes or more it'd take to pull that much gas?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steal This Book by Abbie Hoffman, 1971:

Another way is to park in a service station over their filler hole. Lift off one lid (like a small manhole cover), run down twenty feet of rubber tubing thru the hole you've cut in your floorboard, then turn on the electric pump which you have installed to feed into your gas tank. All they ever see is a parked car. This technique is especially rewarding when you have a bus.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Clever plan, but how did no one notice the minivan chilling on the spot for the 45 minutes or more it'd take to pull that much gas?


15 to 20 minutes per day, at high traffic times.  I can see how a minivan might go unnoticed in a convenience store parking lot for 20 minutes.  Especially if one person stays in the van pumping the gas, while the other one goes in to throw off suspicion.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Bootleg: Clever plan, but how did no one notice the minivan chilling on the spot for the 45 minutes or more it'd take to pull that much gas?

15 to 20 minutes per day, at high traffic times.  I can see how a minivan might go unnoticed in a convenience store parking lot for 20 minutes.  Especially if one person stays in the van pumping the gas, while the other one goes in to throw off suspicion.


I was going to argue the "15-20 minute" thing by pointing out they were pulling 350 gallons a day, but the article does say that so...You're right.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the prices keep rising, soon we'll be able to run our vehicles on cheaper fuels, like single-malt Scotch.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, according to Google, a gallon of gasoline is six pounds.

Six thousand pounds of payload in a minivan????
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I no mechanic, but it sounds to me like that minivan needs a serious tuneup if needs to be filled up with 1,000 gallons of fuel. Probably need to find out why a minivan is burning diesel why they are at it.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: So, according to Google, a gallon of gasoline is six pounds.

Six thousand pounds of payload in a minivan????


Speaking of six, I see a US gallon of gas is about $6 USD in Canada.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: So, according to Google, a gallon of gasoline is six pounds.

Six thousand pounds of payload in a minivan????


Spread over three days. 350 gallons at 6 pounds is 2,100 pounds. That's over the weight rating, but probably manageable.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thirty seconds to read what happened, then a dozen paragraphs of "fuel is expensive right now"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: So, according to Google, a gallon of gasoline is six pounds.

Six thousand pounds of payload in a minivan????


It took them three days, so two thousand at a time.
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: So, according to Google, a gallon of gasoline is six pounds.

Six thousand pounds of payload in a minivan????


A gallon of diesel weighs 7.1 pounds.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you'd think those things would have locks on them.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: montreal_medic: So, according to Google, a gallon of gasoline is six pounds.

Six thousand pounds of payload in a minivan????

A gallon of diesel weighs 7.1 pounds.


European or African gallons?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming everything in the van was removed to lighten the load? Removing seats can mean a couple hundred pounds taken out. Loose the spare tire and anything else. Leave the fuel tank of the van at 1/4 filled or less to reduce that weight.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas can't be siphoned from underground tanks.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would fill the tanks of like, 2 semi trailers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: European or African gallons?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: Bob Falfa: montreal_medic: So, according to Google, a gallon of gasoline is six pounds.

Six thousand pounds of payload in a minivan????

A gallon of diesel weighs 7.1 pounds.

European or African gallons?


Doesn't matter. In order to maintain air-speed velocity, diesel must beat its wings 43 times every second, right?
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: Gas can't be siphoned from underground tanks.


Yeah, true. I'm guessing a small electric pump was involved and the reporter couldn't be bothered to include that fact or simply assumes that anytime fuel is stolen, it's been 'siphoned'.
 
Pert
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Gas can't be siphoned from underground tanks.


That explains it...

"The thieves allegedly used a 'trap door in their vehicle' to suck out gasoline stored in underground tankards"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Gas can't be siphoned from underground tanks.


It can, if the receiving container was further below ground.

But correct that it can't be siphoned up.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ukexpat:
European or African gallons?

You've got two oil barrels and you're banging em together!
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pert: max_pooper: Gas can't be siphoned from underground tanks.

That explains it...

"The thieves allegedly used a 'trap door in their vehicle' to suck out gasoline stored in underground tankards"

[Fark user image image 346x750]


32 pounds for that? It certainly doesn't look that heavy,
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Bootleg: Clever plan, but how did no one notice the minivan chilling on the spot for the 45 minutes or more it'd take to pull that much gas?

15 to 20 minutes per day, at high traffic times.  I can see how a minivan might go unnoticed in a convenience store parking lot for 20 minutes.  Especially if one person stays in the van pumping the gas, while the other one goes in to throw off suspicion.


If you own a gas station, you know where the access to the underground tanks is. No parking is allowed there as you don't know exactly when the tanker truck to refill them will arrive. Employees should know that no one should be parked over that area. If you don't train your employees properly or put too much advertising on the windows so employees can see the lot, that's on you. Also, tanks should be checked daily with a long dipstick. Compare that to sales that day and they should match. Shouldn't take days to notice theft. Owner got an expensive lesson in how to properly run a gas station.

/worked at a gas station decades ago
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phishrace: worked at a gas station decades ago


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vee-One
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Bob Falfa: montreal_medic: So, according to Google, a gallon of gasoline is six pounds.

Six thousand pounds of payload in a minivan????

A gallon of diesel weighs 7.1 pounds.

European or African gallons?


How do you know so much about peteochemicals?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: As the prices keep rising, soon we'll be able to run our vehicles on cheaper fuels, like single-malt Scotch.


Soon gas will be as expensive as bottled water.
 
dryknife
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i knew a woman that filled her gasoline engine car with diesel fuel.
No bueno.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phishrace: Sin_City_Superhero: Bootleg: Clever plan, but how did no one notice the minivan chilling on the spot for the 45 minutes or more it'd take to pull that much gas?

15 to 20 minutes per day, at high traffic times.  I can see how a minivan might go unnoticed in a convenience store parking lot for 20 minutes.  Especially if one person stays in the van pumping the gas, while the other one goes in to throw off suspicion.

If you own a gas station, you know where the access to the underground tanks is. No parking is allowed there as you don't know exactly when the tanker truck to refill them will arrive. Employees should know that no one should be parked over that area. If you don't train your employees properly or put too much advertising on the windows so employees can see the lot, that's on you. Also, tanks should be checked daily with a long dipstick. Compare that to sales that day and they should match. Shouldn't take days to notice theft. Owner got an expensive lesson in how to properly run a gas station.

/worked at a gas station decades ago


I worked at two different service stations back in the day and this never would have happened at either.

First off, they were service stations.  We didn't sell anything that didn't go in or on a car so there's just no way we wouldn't have noticed a suspiciously parked van.  Secondly we had no pump control inside other than an emergency shut off so we were constantly running back and forth to and from the pumps to the office.

And we had padlocks on the fill caps.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Diesel weighs 7.1 Lbs per gallon. Even over the course of 3 days that is a lot of weight to move via minivan. Either they were visiting multiple times a day or that muffler was dragging on the ground.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stratohead: you'd think those things would have locks on them.


Unless things have changed in the last 35 years the fill caps have a spot made to insert a padlock.  Back in my day the stations had to get deliveries from specific carriers and the drivers had keys, although I don't recall if their keys were specific to our station or if they'd work for all their customers.  Shrug.

/That may have been the last job I genuinely enjoyed.  Mindless, got lots of exercise, got laid a lot.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Bob Falfa: montreal_medic: So, according to Google, a gallon of gasoline is six pounds.

Six thousand pounds of payload in a minivan????

A gallon of diesel weighs 7.1 pounds.

European or African gallons?


I think it has more to do with swallows
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

germ78: That would fill the tanks of like, 2 semi trailers.


Trailers don't have gas tanks
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Bootleg: Clever plan, but how did no one notice the minivan chilling on the spot for the 45 minutes or more it'd take to pull that much gas?

15 to 20 minutes per day, at high traffic times.  I can see how a minivan might go unnoticed in a convenience store parking lot for 20 minutes.  Especially if one person stays in the van pumping the gas, while the other one goes in to throw off suspicion.


But the location where the tanker truck deposits gas in the underground tank isn't at a fill up location. They are stopped in the middle of the lot. Still, you wouldn't necessarily think anything of it until you noticed the discrepancy between tank volume and daily receipts.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: germ78: That would fill the tanks of like, 2 semi trailers.

Trailers don't have gas tanks


Some do:

d323w7klwy72q3.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: So, according to Google, a gallon of gasoline is six pounds.

Six thousand pounds of payload in a minivan????


During the summer I worked at Lowes I saw people try to load this much in their vans, yes

So many suspensions ruined
 
alienated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And here I felt all guilty after filling up oh about 45 gallons of diesel a couple months ago and the the pump didna print the receipt so I go inside and they just converted from his from a r code it was 7-Eleven and they were having computer issues and they couldn't print it out check back later they said so I go back later and the franchise owner was there and she couldn't even find a record of the sale and I said okay well we'll make good on this you know and back then it was only like crap around 4:25 a gallon that's why I went there plus they had clean bathrooms but their coffee was horrible
 
alienated
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Arco . Not r code it. You will bloody well learn my mixed dialects you farking dumb machine or I'll smash ye
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
OK BUT THE TRAP DOOR WASN'T IN BROAD DAYLIGHT DID YOU THINK ABOUT THAT NO YOU DIDN'T

THANK YOU FOR SUBSCRIBING TO CAT FACTS
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alienated: Arco . Not r code it. You will bloody well learn my mixed dialects you farking dumb machine or I'll smash ye


Once you get the spelling figured out see if you can get it to throw a period in the mix.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i think this is a re-tread of the same story from when gas got real expensive... ten(?) years ago
 
MIRV888
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bond... James Bond.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x347]

images2.vudu.comView Full Size

guess i'm old
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: alienated: Arco . Not r code it. You will bloody well learn my mixed dialects you farking dumb machine or I'll smash ye

Once you get the spelling figured out see if you can get it to throw a period in the mix.


"Throw A Period In The Mix" was the original name for Pixar's "Turning Red"
 
alienated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: alienated: Arco . Not r code it. You will bloody well learn my mixed dialects you farking dumb machine or I'll smash ye

Once you get the spelling figured out see if you can get it to throw a period in the mix.


I'm way too old for a period
 
MIRV888
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Sin_City_Superhero: Bootleg: Clever plan, but how did no one notice the minivan chilling on the spot for the 45 minutes or more it'd take to pull that much gas?

15 to 20 minutes per day, at high traffic times.  I can see how a minivan might go unnoticed in a convenience store parking lot for 20 minutes.  Especially if one person stays in the van pumping the gas, while the other one goes in to throw off suspicion.

But the location where the tanker truck deposits gas in the underground tank isn't at a fill up location. They are stopped in the middle of the lot. Still, you wouldn't necessarily think anything of it until you noticed the discrepancy between tank volume and daily receipts.


Heroin refills can last hours.  Happens all the time.
 
