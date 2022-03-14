 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Spend a lot, get a little: $5,587 per square foot
    Scary, Standardized test, High school, trademarks REALTOR, GreatSchools Ratings, additional dwellings, Zillow Group, Brazilian Walnut hardwood floors, trademarks MLS  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even ON the beach. WTF?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sold less than two years ago for $530,000 and after the price was dropped $65,000. It's on .27 acres so you can certainly add on, and get rid of that tin can pool in the back.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminals use real estate to launder dirty money while making a nice profit off appreciation.  Florida real estate is heavily invested by foreign dark money.

Take from that what you will.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol.  I wouldn't pay what they did two years ago much less after they doubled the price.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me give you the tour. This concludes the tour.
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A million bucks for a house with no kitchen?
 
vegasj
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's not even ON the beach. WTF?


Can't even SEE it either.  Wow
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a crappy hottub.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah it looks nice for one person but not a million dollars nice for one person. Is it built over a gold mine or something?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it made for a millionaire homeless person or something ?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This listing brought to you by the absolutely not evil humanitarians at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are buying the land, not the house.  From the listing:

...this 1BR/1BA studio home has been impeccably finished and rests on over a quarter of an acre with space to add additional dwellings.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's a hovel in a slum section of Vancouver?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Yeah it looks nice for one person but not a million dollars nice for one person. Is it built over a gold mine or something?


Location, location, location.

Probably a knock down for anyone who wants to live there.  Buy it and put something bigger on the lot.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the place surrounded by the homes of supermodels who bring their cocaine and kittens over for a party?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One room pool cabana. Comes with own pool.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Pool boy or girl not included.)
 
queen biatch of the universe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: And a crappy hottub.


I've seen redneck hot-tubs classier than that.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A quarter acre empty lot would be double that price where live so I'm getting a kick
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiplap!
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of a cute little shack. Knock a zero off the end of the price and maybe it's worth a conversation.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A million dollars for a quarter acre near the beach (not on the beach) of the Gulf coast, not the Atlantic.

fark, it's not even in the good part of Florida.

/I know there's no good parts of Florida
//But if you're not in Miami you're in the bad part of Florida
///Florida: The further north you go, the further south you go
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: So, it's a hovel in a slum section of Vancouver?


Hey, Granville servants need somewhere to live too.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Sold less than two years ago for $530,000 and after the price was dropped $65,000. It's on .27 acres so you can certainly add on, and get rid of that tin can pool in the back.


Also built in 2016, and not sold until 2020.
Somebody is trying to flip it for big money.
Can't blame them for trying, I guess.
Google maps shows it's practically on top of other houses, which I'm sure those other houses hate.
Also on the main road which means constant traffic noise.
I wouldn't want to live for free, there unless I had no other choice.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Let me give you the tour. This concludes the tour.


The tour takes as long as driving through Rhode Island!
 
Lish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best guess is it's meant to be an investment AirBnB/other short term rental. It's a 5min walk to the beach, and looking at the property lines on Google Maps you could put up at least one and maybe two more structures that size on the lot.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone said to me: "How would you like to check out a home on the panhandle 50 miles from the border of Alabama that has a cool 1/2 acre, no view or direct access to the beach, less than 200 sq ft with what amounts to just a single bedroom/kitchen and 1/2 bathroom, a $20 microwave, a mini-refrigerator, no option for laundry and a redneck whirlpool out back for the small, small price of...$1 mill?"

I'd have said "You lost me at Alabama."
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the buyer is soon to be ... underwater.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Is it built over a gold mine or something?


[sale price does not include mineral rights]
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Criminals use real estate to launder dirty money while making a nice profit off appreciation.  Florida real estate is heavily invested by foreign dark money.

Take from that what you will.


In Miami, yes.

Not in the Redneck Riviera.

The place has got the 30A vibe. But without direct beach access, there is no way the shack is worth even a quarter of the price.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: //But if you're not in Miami you're in the bad part of Florida


Siesta Key is f*cking awesome.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Sold less than two years ago for $530,000 and after the price was dropped $65,000. It's on .27 acres so you can certainly add on, and get rid of that tin can pool in the back.


This is a great example of the expression 'taking a flyer'. No harm in trying. But they won't get an offer.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's not even ON the beach. WTF?


That and it's in Florida
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can only buy it if you have a magical flying truck.  I believe I read once that David Carradine had like a treehouse in hollywood that was used as inspiration for Colt Seaver's place or somesuch.  I believe it.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: A million bucks for a house with no kitchen?


The only cooking you do in that house is with your penis.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: A quarter acre empty lot would be double that price where live so I'm getting a kick


Yup. I live in a boring suburb of Seattle and a quarter acre lot goes for $1.2M and up. They usual subdivide it and put up a pair of 3-4kSF McMansions with 10' lawns and $2-3M asking prices. Although I have seen one basically build a tri-plex using the ADU and DADU exemptions.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Criminals use real estate to launder dirty money while making a nice profit off appreciation.  Florida real estate is heavily invested by foreign dark money.

Take from that what you will.


Guess how I know you didn't click the link?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: So, it's a hovel in a slum section of Vancouver?


It's nicer than what you can get for 1m in Vancouver.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are in a small room. There is a door here.
The furnishings seem cheap. There is an odor suggesting you are near an ocean.

>Get price of room
$1,095,000
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark keeps buying all this overinflated real estate? Are there really that many rich people out there? I often wonder the same thing living in Ann Arbor Michigan where the average price of new constructions is around $1,000,000 a unit and they just keep building more luxury high rises and someoneis buying them. In the case of Ann Arbor it's usually rich transplants from the coast, their kids, or occasionally a Saudi Prince who is attending U of M. This is why we need to tax the rich. Real estate ownership isn't even realistic for average people anymore at current prices. Who want to pay $500,000 for a 900 sq ft bungalow? It's ridiculous, rich speculators have ruined the market and builders don't want to create inventory for middle class dwellings when all the demand is for $1,000,000 condos so Richy Rich can make sure his spoiled brat psychopath son is living in luxury while working on his English degree.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a state lead by that dipshiat DeSantis that is going to fight tooth and nail every potential progressive law a person might want to see passed, and work to end those already passed? No farking thanks.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow that would be overpriced in California even.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a farking real estate agent fever dream

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice water trough.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exquisite kitchen.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rob4127: [Fark user image 400x400]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: the buyer is soon to be ... underwater.


You aren't wrong. The 30A ridge is a glorified sandbar with a mean elevation of 10ft above sea level.

Big hurricanes are always a threat. They had a big one hit about 20 miles down the road toward Panama City a couple of years ago. My niece was down there a couple of months ago and they are still clearing crap.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That house would be horrifying to hang out in during a hurricane
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: You are buying the land, not the house.  From the listing:
...this 1BR/1BA studio home has been impeccably finished and rests on over a quarter of an acre with space to add additional dwellings.


It's to rent out.
 
