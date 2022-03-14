 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Nothing was stolen   (theguardian.com) divider line
burber
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lots of great resources in a library. I'm somewhat surprised nothing was stolen.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There was one disgruntled punter - a person who couldn't find a librarian to assist with checking out their CDs.
The staffer wrote: "One customer left a note saying they were taking some CDs because there were no librarians in sight: 'I've decided to take the CDs to teach you a lesson in how not to operate a functioning library.'

That's a little ambiguous. Did the patron mean he was borrowing them without properly checking them out, or taking them to keep? Because it kinda sounds like some CDs were swiped.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

karens are in new zealand now
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hobbits are generally pretty honest folk.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not even the expurgated book about birds, the one without the kiwi?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In other news, it has been determined that librarians are not needed and will be laid off
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Begs to differ.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm guessing some vendor clearly only loaded the database table of Holidays through 2021, and then his contract was not renewed
 
