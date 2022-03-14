 Skip to content
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(Twitter)   Crosswalks in Crystal City, VA now giving people cybersecurity advice   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, shot  
976 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)



26 Comments
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the place where they arrested Monica Lewinski?
 
hackalope [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: Isn't this the place where they arrested Monica Lewinski?


Dunno about that, but it is where Amazon bought just about everything so they could sell the cloud across the river.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

JosephPolitano: Instead of telling you when it's safe to cross the street, the walk signs in Crystal City, VA are just repeating "CHANGE PASSWORD". Something's gone terribly wrong here. https://t.co/W5h8OjBXUu


I wonder if that's the kind of spine chilling hacking the world has been waiting for from those pesky Russians?
Ok, maybe they can't take down the power system or make our toilet water go the other way..But
they CAN make our automated crosswalks not work correctly....Blind folks might be confused..
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hackalope: Amazon bought just about everything so they could sell the cloud across the river.


Interesting.

Reminds me of the early 90's when AOL was in Vienna, VA.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
its good advice ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

/when was the last time you changed your password?
//go change it
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now, I got confused while actually trying to change my password.  I suddenly ended up outside,, across the street. What is going on here??
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you hold the button pressed for more than 1 second on those they usually tell you your location and the direction you are heading. I wonder what would happen if you tried that on the one that is malfunctioning?

/probably nothing interesting
//maybe it will sing you Daisy?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ooh I so wish I was close... I'd love to map that network and have some fun.

Anyone want to bet the emergency sirens are on the same network? Traffic lights?

Italian job hacking scene
Youtube q9wJkRVrBDU


Not really, I'm not a jerk or trying to rob several million in gold.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The have the under ground stores and sidewalks for the upwardly mobile CHUDs
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"LOL. That's cute."

"YOU HAVE TWENTY SECONDS TO COMPLY"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Now, I got confused while actually trying to change my password. I suddenly ended up outside


The horror... the horror.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Another twitter "story".

No, thanks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you hold the button pressed for more than 1 second on those they usually tell you your location and the direction you are heading. I wonder what would happen if you tried that on the one that is malfunctioning?

/probably nothing interesting
//maybe it will sing you Daisy?


How does it know where you are heading?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: its good advice ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

/when was the last time you changed your password?
//go change it


Changing to 2345.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Teddy Brosevelt: its good advice ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

/when was the last time you changed your password?
//go change it

Changing to 2345.


oops, I mean ****.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: fragMasterFlash: If you hold the button pressed for more than 1 second on those they usually tell you your location and the direction you are heading. I wonder what would happen if you tried that on the one that is malfunctioning?

/probably nothing interesting
//maybe it will sing you Daisy?

How does it know where you are heading?


The raised arrow on the button. It simply gives you an indication of North, South, East or West based on that.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
An inanimate piece of concrete is probably better at cybersecurity than the average human, so there's that to consider.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Ooh I so wish I was close... I'd love to map that network and have some fun.

Anyone want to bet the emergency sirens are on the same network? Traffic lights?

[YouTube video: Italian job hacking scene]

Not really, I'm not a jerk or trying to rob several million in gold.


In my misspent yoot I learned we could make railroad crossing gates go up and down at will.  24v (so I walls told) ran through the rails and you just had to short the tracks within so many feet of the crossing gates.  Great fun for stoned 15 year olds.

I can only imagine what charges would be leveled these days, much like if you were to screw with traffic lights and emergency sirens.  But damned if I'm not chuckling at the thought.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kind of on brand for Crystal City.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Change your passwords, watch your mouth, protect your shiat
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We're all still pretending that Equifax didn't already give 100% of our personal information to China 5 years ago? Cool.
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: its good advice ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

/when was the last time you changed your password?
//go change it


I change my passwords all the time. Usually when the cookie expires and I have to log in again and can't remember what I changed the password to last time I had to do that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

neongoats: An inanimate piece of concrete is probably better at cybersecurity than the average human, so there's that to consider.


Probably?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not really related but when I was in Paris for the first time I saw the walk button on a signpost and pressed it, and it proceeded to play loud music. I then noticed the text and signage that indicated it was to help old people cross and people at a nearby cafe were glaring at me. I hurried off.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My date: where the Fark are you?
Me: every time i try and cross the street I have to change my password.  I am up to 123459
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That place has that weird underground mall and the Hamburger Hamlet back in the day.
 
