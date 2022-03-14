 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Failed talks and stalled advances briefly overshadowed by humanitarian ceasefire in Mariupol. This is your Monday, March 14th Russian Invasion thread
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wish Putin would do a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire by removing all his military from the Ukraine (including Crimea) and never coming back.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Wish Putin would do a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire by removing all his military from the Ukraine (including Crimea) and never coming back.


Ugh, pet peeve...
 
Muta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why don't they just shake hands and share a good laugh over some shots of vodka?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll be right here behind my keyboard if Ukraine needs any help.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like this ceasefire lasted more than 5 minutes, so that's good.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Beautiful and sad, I hope she gets to play it again too.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I'll be right here behind my keyboard if Ukraine needs any help.


How's the neighbor's dog?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wobambo: WayneKerr: I'll be right here behind my keyboard if Ukraine needs any help.

How's the neighbor's dog?


Wayne is getting up, the dog hasn't gotten off his lawn.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wobambo: WayneKerr: I'll be right here behind my keyboard if Ukraine needs any help.

How's the neighbor's dog?


She's had it ruff. Separated By A Fence will be the name of my next love song.
 
Juc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I saw a fox news person was hurt.
Sadly it was an actual journalist and not Tucker crawling so far up his own butt that he needed to go to the hospital
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
so Putin asking China for aid is problematic, beyond just the notion of Putin trying to drag China into this war.

If China agrees, at the very least, Putin will likely be able to force Ukraine to give up DNR/LNR and Crimea.

If China denies Putin aid, Putin may do something rash. If the intel assessments are right, Ukrainians have already taken out over 50% of the Russian forces sent into Ukraine. Putin doesn't have the manpower or equipment to advance on Kiyv, let alone surround it.

If China outright tells Putin he needs to end this war now, Putin is...well, I'm not sure. That would mean Putin has nowhere else to turn. He's tapped out. His military is flailing, his allies (Belarus/Chechen terror squads/Syrian "mercenaries") are all that he has left and they're mediocre at best. Ukraine will likely be flattened if option B comes to pass, but if this happens, I have no idea what Putin will do, and I shudder at the possibilities.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When do the Ides of March start in Moscow, EST?  I'm looking for some poetry in 2022.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But, is using dog doo on a stick a war crime? Is it a biological or chemical weapon? This is also
an important question that must have answered in today's thread.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

somedude210: mediocre at best


For Putin, that is probably an improvement over the current performance.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder what would satisfy Putin and give him an out where he could claim he won.

Ukraine never joining NATO?
Ukraine giving up Crimea?

In exchange for a treaty with Russia that they will never again attack Ukraine.
I would say "and war reparations" but Russia can't afford to fix lunch let alone the damage to Ukraine.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From the few books I've read on world politics, it seems like China is mostly just obsessed with growing their economy at all costs. So I'm hoping they're pragmatic enough to realize helping Russia would hurt their bottom line too much
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Russian State TV employee deserves hero status for this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: When do the Ides of March start in Moscow, EST?  I'm looking for some poetry in 2022.


I didn't realize they got back together.

Vehicle
Youtube bq95nZBbNHI
 
kindms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I couldn't help but notice the very real similarities on the first and 2nd Chechan wars from reading the wikipedia entries for both of those wars

Same bumbling Russian troops, lots of loses, unpopular war at home and the cities got leveled and lots of civilians dead
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Russian State TV employee deserves hero status for this.
[Fark user image 425x240]


Putin will make her pay for that one.

But her message reached the world.

Heroine, indeed.
 
Juc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I wonder what would satisfy Putin and give him an out where he could claim he won.

Ukraine never joining NATO?
Ukraine giving up Crimea?

In exchange for a treaty with Russia that they will never again attack Ukraine.
I would say "and war reparations" but Russia can't afford to fix lunch let alone the damage to Ukraine.


They already had a treaty to not attack Ukraine. There'll need to be real assurances because their word is worthless
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: From the few books I've read on world politics, it seems like China is mostly just obsessed with growing their economy at all costs. So I'm hoping they're pragmatic enough to realize helping Russia would hurt their bottom line too much


No. China is all about ambition. For a long time, economic growth has been their fastest method for advancement. Now that they are an economic juggernaut they are getting interested in territorial expansion and global clout.

The desired territorial expansion into Taiwan and desire to weaken the U.S. are both reasons they might be willing to take an economic hit.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I wonder what would satisfy Putin and give him an out where he could claim he won.

Ukraine never joining NATO?
Ukraine giving up Crimea?

In exchange for a treaty with Russia that they will never again attack Ukraine.
I would say "and war reparations" but Russia can't afford to fix lunch let alone the damage to Ukraine.


Since state TV is talking about Poland and Lithuania needing to be back in Russia's influence...
I am thinking there really is not a "satisfy Putin and give him an out where he could claim he won" that is short of "re-establish the borders of the USSR."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Still waiting for NHK to follow up with a confirmation or rebuttal:


Information has emerged suggesting possible discord in the Russian government.
Local independent media report that the head of the international intelligence unit of the FSB -- Russia's federal security service -- may have been placed under house arrest.
Local media say the FSB official was responsible for reporting to President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine prior to the invasion.
Reports say the official was telling Putin only what he wanted to hear, out of fear of making him angry, but that two weeks into the war, the president finally noticed that he had been misled.
The information in the reports has not been verified.


https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20220314_46/
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Juc: I saw a fox news person was hurt.
Sadly it was an actual journalist and not Tucker crawling so far up his own butt that he needed to go to the hospital


Grosses ouroboros ever.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jokerscrowbar: Russian State TV employee deserves hero status for this.
[Fark user image 425x240]


cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
