Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(CNN) Hero Where were you when "The Kardashians'" trailer dropped?   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy, Khlo Kardashian, Kendall Jenner  
1522 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 14 Mar 2022 at 1:20 PM (54 minutes ago)



66 Comments
DrowningLessons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Obligatory "Everything I've learned about The Kardashians has been against my will."
 
spleef420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Hero" tag? Really?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Still alive, goddamnit.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here I sit, cheeks'a flexin'

Giving birth to a Texan Kardashian
 
mike_d85
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I didn't even know they lived in a trailer.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dropped, as in, dropped on a bus full of sick children on their way to the hospital?

Or dropped, as in, dropped into the terlet and then I pushed the handle and waved at it as it circled down the drain?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On Fark, of course.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
F@k you, warship!

Sorry, that' just a bombastic arse.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the bathroom, dropping a Kardashian, as a matter of fact.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Bad Place, apparently.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

spleef420: "Hero" tag? Really?


Confused me into a click I regret. Luckily it only took a second to realize it was 💯 garbage.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
at the toilet, puking, of course...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Must've dropped with a very loud thud considering all that assweight.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, sorry, was busy being productive at work to give a fark.
 
fat boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Skete was balls deep in one
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll take "Useless thing nobody needs" for 1000, Mayim.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well I haven't seen it so time will tell.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If there was any justice in this world, the Kardashians would be living in a trailer.

/the fact that autocorrect recognized Kardashian after only 3 letters saddens me.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
drupal.orgView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Watching a video of their father carrying away evidence the morning after a double murder.
 
Gonz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DrowningLessons: Obligatory "Everything I've learned about The Kardashians has been against my will."


Hell, I didn't like learning about Robert, and he was just one of Orenthal's lawyers.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Question:  Where were you when "The Kardashians'" trailer dropped?

Answer:   Unfortunately, not in an alternate universe where the Kardashians are serving prison time for "extreme annoyance of the public at large."
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Story of Our Times
Youtube lUfghKe5IR0
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's that meme?

Where you haven't seen a single episode of this shiat in the whole 20 year run?

That's me. : )
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: What's that meme?

Where you haven't seen a single episode of this shiat in the whole 20 year run?

That's me. : )


This.gif
 
pd2001
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Saw the headline and the "hero" tag and thought maybe someone locked the whole family in a UHaul and dropped it off the edge of the PCH.

Leaving disappointed.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I actually started watching the trailer. Then I wondered why and left the site. Almost watched half of it, sorta.
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I prefer the Michael Bay version where their plastic surgery augmentations explode in glorious 4k.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

spleef420: "Hero" tag? Really?


should been a barf tag
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anywhere else but watching a Kardashian anything.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Right here.  I loved it.  Trash TV rules.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why the hell is this a thing?
Is this like that Paris Hilton show?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
JFC
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least it's not FarkTV.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aungen: Why the hell is this a thing?
Is this like that Paris Hilton show?


This is the story of you.
This is the story of me.
We voted with our views
On our phones, tablets and Teevees.

This is the the story of us
As we begin our fall.
A family of the times,
And the lesson that they taught us all.

If you wanna make in the world today,
Sometimes you gotta fark Moesha's brother.
 
berylman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NEVER FORGET!
South Park - Ladder To Heaven
Youtube VJ_E7Vce8vU
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The trailer they were in went off a cliff? Yay!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A day that will live in infamy! I can't wait for the TV series about the making of the film! We should not have to satisfy ourselves with only two layers of Kardashianism.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And I should care, why?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would rather huff powdered plutonium.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mike_d85: I didn't even know they lived in a trailer.


Much as with the Trumps, all that glitters are some well polished turds.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whidbey: What's that meme?

Where you haven't seen a single episode of this shiat in the whole 20 year run?

That's me. : )


Holy heck, you are right! They've actually had 20 seasons!

And knowing how unforgiving series producers are, this would have been cancelled a long time ago if it didn't have a following.

/not a single "stoplikingwhatidontlike.jpg" on this page
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Time to see a whole new side of the family"

So, from the front, as opposed to all the ass shots??
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Get farked, subby.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: What's that meme?

Where you haven't seen a single episode of this shiat in the whole 20 year run?

That's me. : )


Same here - watching that trailer is the most I've willingly watched of anything Kardashian
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the wrong farking planet, obviously.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Here I sit, cheeks'a flexin'

Giving birth to a Texan Kardashian


Is that you, Goatse?!?!?
 
