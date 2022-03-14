 Skip to content
Headline of the Month February 2022

(CBC) Hero Canadian town gives up part of its hockey facility to take donations for Ukraine. A Canadian town giving up part of a hockey facility is like a US town giving up its gun ranges   (cbc.ca) divider line
166 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2022 at 3:20 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, that would never happen.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hockey players will drop gloves, lift jerseys, and beat the shiat out of each other.  Hockey fans will beat on the glass encouraging players of any age to do it.

However, they also believe in team cooperation and their communities.

This isn't out of character for hockey folks.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, like most American towns would welcome refugees...
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the Canadian hockey teams have always had better shooting accuracy.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, like most American towns would welcome refugees...


It probably helps that we have a large number of Ukrainians already, and beyond that it helps that they're white and European... But we've taken in non-white, non-European refugees before and it just meant a bit more friction before everything settled.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, like most American towns would welcome refugees...


Only the white ones.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Mock26: Yeah, like most American towns would welcome refugees...

Only the white ones.


Refugees from wars in southeast Asia have found homes in American communities.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Hockey players will drop gloves, lift jerseys, and beat the shiat out of each other.  Hockey fans will beat on the glass encouraging players of any age to do it.

However, they also believe in team cooperation and their communities.

This isn't out of character for hockey folks.


Montrealer here. Yes. Very much this. When I was growing up I'd have no problem getting into a dust up with someone and then later on sharing a sandwich or whatever with that guy. Don't fight dirty, fight hard, and recognize when it's over. It's called respect. Both for the other and for yourself.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's like a town in Texas giving up it's high school football stadium.
 
Mukster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Yeah, but the Canadian hockey teams have always had better shooting accuracy.


Well played!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
