 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(Insider)   Russian influencers are crying because their life is being taken from them after their country banned Instagram. Perhaps they should try living in Ukraine if they want to find out what it's like for their life to really be taken   (insider.com) divider line
62
    More: Stupid, Tears, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Crying, Russian influencers, United Russia, Instagram followers, Life  
•       •       •

1004 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2022 at 12:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her:  I'm an instagram model!
Me: Cool cool cool. I'm a soldier in call of duty
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Her:  I'm an instagram model!
Me: Cool cool cool. I'm a soldier in call of duty


notmyjab: I'm a <where's my drink?> Farker!
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooker gotta hook else daddy gonna do the nerve raking he learned in the joint again
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're an influencer, then use your influence to stop the needless bloodshed in Ukraine.

Otherwise, shut the f*ck up, you useless barbie doll.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha boo hoo.

To be fair I wouldn't care if American "influencers" were crying either.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I get no pleasure from anyone suffering, physically or financially.

/doubt they're at suffering stage
//yet
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This delights me to no end. Is there a way that we can shut down Instagram worldwide?
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering when we'd hear about all the Instagram and onlyfans being shutdown.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, that was the idea.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your livelihood depends solely on someone else's platform that can be taken away at any time, maybe it's time to look at getting a real job
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question for the techies here...wouldn't any of the VPNs that have flooded the app stores useful?
Or is this upon punishment of (near) death?
 
MSkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we ban the American ones too while we're at it?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Protest your government's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and organize others to do so as well...or move.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: This delights me to no end. Is there a way that we can shut down Instagram worldwide?


How about Snapchat and TicTok as well?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: This delights me to no end. Is there a way that we can shut down Instagram worldwide?


Pretty good chance of that happening if Russia breaks out the nukes.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After they did their PSA for Putin and now their total existence has been destroyed much like Radioactive Man vs. PieMan.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: If your livelihood depends solely on someone else's platform that can be taken away at any time, maybe it's time to look at getting a real job


Most people's jobs can disappear in an instant.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Meh. I get no pleasure from anyone suffering, physically or financially.

/doubt they're at suffering stage
//yet


They can always go to Dubai and whore around for money.    That is how some of these "influencers" -- who have no other visible jobs or means of support-- end up having pictures of themselves in Dubai, Fiji, Paris, Italy etc.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People were living high on the hog comparatively to the average wages in Russia just being a mildly popular model in the US. Thats gonna be a hard fall.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mechanicum: I was wondering when we'd hear about all the Instagram and onlyfans being shutdown.


 The world would  probably be a better place if they stopped football (soccer). At least while browsing your phone, you are only wasting your own time.
 
The Enemy Gate is Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: If your livelihood depends solely on someone else's platform that can be taken away at any time, maybe it's time to look at getting a real job


Congrats, good sir! You have just described every form of employment save the self-employed.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Gordon Bennett: This delights me to no end. Is there a way that we can shut down Instagram worldwide?

How about Snapchat and TicTok as well?


How about Fark?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: If your livelihood depends solely on someone else's platform that can be taken away at any time, maybe it's time to look at getting a real job


Didn't quite think that one through did ya.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

neongoats: Haha boo hoo.

To be fair I wouldn't care if American "influencers" were crying either.


The Influencers in the Wild feed on Twitter shows how ridiculous the whole thing is.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I really needed this....there haven't been many feelgood stories lately, but this one does the trick!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These are just normal people. They are not the people who started the war. They're blameless in this. Don't bully innocent people. You're just being a hypocrite if you don't recognize that innocent people are also suffering in Russia. It's always the normal people who suffer in times of war. I'm pretty sure you don't want any part in this war as much as any of us. We live in the modern world, why would anybody want war and risk their lives being lost? War mongerers should just fight among themselves. it's easy to throw soldiers and shoot at each other when you're just commanding people and you're not the one in the front lines.
 
Resin33
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yawn. Wake me up when OnlyFans gets banned.
 
Resin33
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GreenSun: These are just normal people. They are not the people who started the war. They're blameless in this. Don't bully innocent people. You're just being a hypocrite if you don't recognize that innocent people are also suffering in Russia. It's always the normal people who suffer in times of war. I'm pretty sure you don't want any part in this war as much as any of us. We live in the modern world, why would anybody want war and risk their lives being lost? War mongerers should just fight among themselves. it's easy to throw soldiers and shoot at each other when you're just commanding people and you're not the one in the front lines.


We want them to suffer because we want them to change their government.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Enemy Gate is Down: ModernPrimitive01: If your livelihood depends solely on someone else's platform that can be taken away at any time, maybe it's time to look at getting a real job

Congrats, good sir! You have just described every form of employment save the self-employed.


Gotta disagree with you on that. I own my own business and I've fired myself a couple of times. But I'm such a softy that I take myself back. Stupid I know, but the CEO is an idiot.
 
fat boy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GreenSun: These are just normal people. They are not the people who started the war. They're blameless in this. Don't bully innocent people. You're just being a hypocrite if you don't recognize that innocent people are also suffering in Russia. It's always the normal people who suffer in times of war. I'm pretty sure you don't want any part in this war as much as any of us. We live in the modern world, why would anybody want war and risk their lives being lost? War mongerers should just fight among themselves. it's easy to throw soldiers and shoot at each other when you're just commanding people and you're not the one in the front lines.


Man, I can't properly put into words how little I give a shiat.  They lost access to instagram.....somehow, I think they'll be able to carry on!!!!!

Unlike that pregnant woman who died while Russia bombed the maternity hospital.
 
rfenster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Resin33: GreenSun: These are just normal people. They are not the people who started the war. They're blameless in this. Don't bully innocent people. You're just being a hypocrite if you don't recognize that innocent people are also suffering in Russia. It's always the normal people who suffer in times of war. I'm pretty sure you don't want any part in this war as much as any of us. We live in the modern world, why would anybody want war and risk their lives being lost? War mongerers should just fight among themselves. it's easy to throw soldiers and shoot at each other when you're just commanding people and you're not the one in the front lines.

We want them to suffer because we want them to change their government.


So, is that why we are increasing fuel prices in the  U.S.?
 
wgb423
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: If your livelihood depends solely on someone else's platform that can be taken away at any time, maybe it's time to look at getting a real job


....I guess you don't remember 2 years ago when people were told to shelter in place for 2 weeks?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: If your livelihood depends solely on someone else's platform that can be taken away at any time, maybe it's time to look at getting a real job


Most jobs depend on someone else's platform, especially in this day-and-age.  Most of us are just one bad forced Microsoft patch away from near ruin.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anyone unbothered by governments and multinational corporation's ability and unhesitating willingness to simply "turn off" the lives of Russians lacks imagination.
 
slantsix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing, I was invited to the opening of a new restaurant last Friday. Everyone there was either a wealthy, 50 year old white guy, or a 22 year old female influencer.

There was nobody else. There were more fake boobs there, than at any strip club I've ever been to - not to mention the women. I left to go home and shower. And not in a good way. *shiver*
 
BlackPete
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GreenSun: These are just normal people. They are not the people who started the war. They're blameless in this. Don't bully innocent people. You're just being a hypocrite if you don't recognize that innocent people are also suffering in Russia. It's always the normal people who suffer in times of war. I'm pretty sure you don't want any part in this war as much as any of us. We live in the modern world, why would anybody want war and risk their lives being lost? War mongerers should just fight among themselves. it's easy to throw soldiers and shoot at each other when you're just commanding people and you're not the one in the front lines.


All it takes for evil to thrive is for good people to do nothing.

They're influencers. Influence people on why their government is being Stalin 2.0. Otherwise, GTFO.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Resident Muslim: Meh. I get no pleasure from anyone suffering, physically or financially.

/doubt they're at suffering stage
//yet

They can always go to Dubai and whore around for money.    That is how some of these "influencers" -- who have no other visible jobs or means of support-- end up having pictures of themselves in Dubai, Fiji, Paris, Italy etc.


This is not incorrect. One of my former clients has an office in Abu Dhabi... and a neighboring building is a set of high-rise apartments where the rich house their (effective) prostitutes. The government turns a blind eye to the whole situation. Of course those women have zero rights. More than a few have gotten free trips home looking a lot less pretty, with a permanent communicable disease, and very little money. Supposedly some even end up dead.

Can't really say how true any of it is personally. Consider what I hear third-hand stories, at best.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Question for the techies here...wouldn't any of the VPNs that have flooded the app stores useful?
Or is this upon punishment of (near) death?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But where will I go to get pictures of thin, dead-eyed blondes wearing heels?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Anyone unbothered by governments and multinational corporation's ability and unhesitating willingness to simply "turn off" the lives of Russians lacks imagination.


no one is turning off their lives. Just their Instagram. But I will say this; it's very likely she doesn't know what's going on in Ukraine. Her government doesn't allow access to that sort of information. Maybe she thinks the whole thing is just a corporate decision.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Her:  I'm an instagram model!
Me: Cool cool cool. I'm a soldier in call of duty


Not to brag but I own a Madden NFL franchise and have won the Superbowl.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [static.tvtropes.org image 525x393]


Dumbass tardigrade - it's bowing below the bridge.
 
wgb423
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

slantsix: Apropos of nothing, I was invited to the opening of a new restaurant last Friday. Everyone there was either a wealthy, 50 year old white guy, or a 22 year old female influencer.

There was nobody else. There were more fake boobs there, than at any strip club I've ever been to - not to mention the women. I left to go home and shower. And not in a good way. *shiver*


which one were you?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: But where will I go to get pictures of thin, dead-eyed blondes wearing heels?


Reddit?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: The Enemy Gate is Down: ModernPrimitive01: If your livelihood depends solely on someone else's platform that can be taken away at any time, maybe it's time to look at getting a real job

Congrats, good sir! You have just described every form of employment save the self-employed.

Gotta disagree with you on that. I own my own business and I've fired myself a couple of times. But I'm such a softy that I take myself back. Stupid I know, but the CEO is an idiot.


"I'll show me!"
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.