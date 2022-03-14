 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   There once was a ferry summer reservation window in Nantucket, but UPS forgot and now the ferry says suck it, we can't make more room, even if the summer goes boom, so take this here chicken and cross the road or something   (nypost.com) divider line
5
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

69 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2022 at 12:35 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
UPS could have decided using the ferry system more than a couple of times a week was not profitable for them and needed an excuse.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, f*ck... that's how we send prescriptions to Veterans on the island.

F*ck you UPS!!

/I assume they will figure something out.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think the ferry company also dropped the ball a little. They could have penciled in the reservations knowing they would be needed.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Time for ups to find a ferry to rent for this season.
 
Oneiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"James Malkin, a governing board member of the Steamship Authority, which regulates ferry operations between mainland Massachusetts and Nantucket, said UPS didn't respond last fall when it sent paperwork to freight shippers to make ferry reservations for this summer."

Did they send the paperwork USPS?

Because I got home from being out of town for over week, and found a box barely on my porch, damp from rain... and it's not my street number or street.  No idea how ling it's been there

And it's some sort of medical supplies, I'm guessing from the box
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.