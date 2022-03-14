 Skip to content
(WTOP) $pot the di$connect: "Data indicate average vehicle speeds at 67 mph in a 60 mph zone ... Why are drivers crashing on this fairly straight [four-lane highway]?"
    Miles per hour, speed cameras, Speed limit, Speed, mile stretch of Maryland Route, Montgomery County, Maryland, speed limit, Maryland Transportation Authority  
posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2022 at 2:05 PM



Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There are two problems here:

1. The road is in Maryland.
2. Maryland drivers drive on Maryland roads.

In any other state in the union a four lane highway would be safe to travel on at 67mph, but in Maryland you may as well be starring in the next Mad Max film. It's not the speeding - it's the complete lack of concern, driving talent, and functional impulse control that plagues every Maryland driver from birth.

A Maryland driver causing a car accident technically isn't their fault. To paraphrase "Married...With Children" if you give a chimp a gun and it shoots someone, do you blame the chimp?



incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sure, the average is 67, but how fat are the tails on that distribution?
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's Maryland. They don't enforce speed limits. The only moving violation on the books is DWB.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You've clearly never driven in Florida.
 
ar393
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: It's Maryland. They don't enforce speed limits. The only moving violation on the books is DWB.


Also driving with out of state plates.
Got a ticket 15 years ago for 54 in a 50, about 300 yds shy of the border. $48 dollar ticket, trooper said I was welcome to "take a day off from work, pay tolls and gas both ways to come back [from NY] and fight the ticket."
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

incendi: Sure, the average is 67, but how fat are the tails on that distribution?


Yep.

If the first standard deviation is between 67 and 69 that road is pretty safe. If it is between 40 and 100 that implies drivers moving at extremely high rates of speed between traffic jams and backups. That's where people die.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: There are two problems here:

1. The road is in Maryland.
2. Maryland drivers drive on Maryland roads.


3. It's the ICC, which is a toll road

So it tends to be less crowded than other roads in the area, and the type of people driving on it are the people who can afford to drive on it, so are more likely to be people in expensive cars and think the rules don't really apply to them.

/took the ICC exit a few weeks back
//but was just going to a medical park that required taking that same exit
///assumes it's like the HOT lanes on I95
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I Like Bread: It's Maryland. They don't enforce speed limits. The only moving violation on the books is DWB.


Try driving through those little podunk towns on 13 and tell me that don't enforce speed limits.  Every five miles there's a speedtrap.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ooo... 60MPH??! How quaint. You should see the outer interstate loop here in central NC. The limit is 70 and people routinely do 90-100. This is not an exaggeration.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I get that the submitter doesn't like speed cameras.  Maybe even for a good reason.  But there is no disconnect, except in the submitter's understanding.

AVERAGE speeds of 67mph mean that there are vehicles travelling above that amount.  And the person quoted in the article answered the rhetorical question about why people crashed on an otherwise easy section of the highway, because they were going too fast.  NOT that the crashes were at 67mph, but that with an average speed of 67mph, the crashes were probably those vehicles traveling in excess of 67mph.

But, I know, people hate speed cameras, so, hate away.
 
