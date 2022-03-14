 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Desperately seeking cash and shelter, Russians fleeing to Istanbul, not Constantinople
    More: Interesting, Russia, Soviet Union, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russian exiles, Moscow, Belarus, Red Army  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they'll be able to have Turkish delight on a moonlit night.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They Might Be Giants - "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)"
Youtube p6NzVd3pGdE
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that the Turks are screening those that arrive, whether they claim to be Russian or Ukrainian, so that we don't end up with another Little Green Men scenario.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, you people voted for Putin at a rate of 157%, so you have only yourselves to blame.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/p6NzVd3pGdE]


*ahem*

The Four Lads - Istanbul (not Constantinople)
Youtube Wcze7EGorOk
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did Ukraine get the works?
 
Torchsong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Why did Ukraine get the works?


Hey that's nobody's business...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused. Ten's of thousands left Russia because Russia invaded another country?

Gee, how did they find that out?  Putin had direct orders to censor the press and Internet so that Russians wouldn't find out about it.

10's of thousands is a lot of people....
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians fleeing to Istanbul

Not a repeat from 1957/1963?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/with love
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Ethertap: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/p6NzVd3pGdE]

*ahem*

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wcze7EGorOk]


Meh, TTA was best version.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.


THIS!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I'm confused. Ten's of thousands left Russia because Russia invaded another country?

Gee, how did they find that out?  Putin had direct orders to censor the press and Internet so that Russians wouldn't find out about it.

10's of thousands is a lot of people....


The censoring was not 100% from the get go, some Russian medias continued for a few days, the big social sites were only cut off later. Smaller sites are still going on.

And finally, 10's of thousands aren't that many. It should be millions but they're probably doing what most people do in those situations: hoping that it will all go away.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

talkertopc: hoping that it will all go away.


Seems to be the mantra of the month....

everybody's doing it...
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.


I suppose you want to give them Battlemechs too.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.

I suppose you want to give them Battlemechs too.


If they are tethered to inside a thunder dome, and the russians are made to fight each other for our pleasure, sure.
 
Vincentvangoghfarkurself
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.


Tell us how you really feel.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's almost like John Le Carre's "Our kind of Traitor" didn't see this coming from a mile off.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.

I suppose you want to give them Battlemechs too.


I mean, if we had Battle Mechs and advanced weaponry like man-portable rail guns, plasma weapons, drop ships, and Mjolnir armor, I'd be shipping that shiat over to Ukraine.

Why wouldn't we give Ukraine every possible tool to curb-stomp Russia?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bing Crosby & Ella Fitzgerald - Istanbul (Not Constantinople)
Youtube rGgWka9-naI
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.

I suppose you want to give them Battlemechs too.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Please, no. The EMP damage from those twin PPC's will wreak a hell of a lot more havoc today than they did in 1917.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Atomic Jonb: AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.

I suppose you want to give them Battlemechs too.

I mean, if we had Battle Mechs and advanced weaponry like man-portable rail guns, plasma weapons, drop ships, and Mjolnir armor, I'd be shipping that shiat over to Ukraine.

Why wouldn't we give Ukraine every possible tool to curb-stomp Russia?


Well, we do have atomic fusion weapons, and we aren't letting Ukraine have the equalizer.  Hell, have a Ukrainian go float out in the ocean with a rubber and gun and "pirate" a nuclear submarine.  "I am captain now.jpg" and have him or her or zir push the big red button.  Since it was not the US doing it, it is all cool, and no ww3 prbpems.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The existential threat to Russia wasn't having NATO at their doorstep, it's population decline. Way to go on addressing that issue, Putin.

The EU and USA should announce they are giving priority admission to doctors and nurses from Russia. There's always a nurse shortage in both regions. And the United States doctor to 1000 people ratio sucks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The EU and USA should announce they are giving priority admission to doctors and nurses from Russia.


What makes you think these Russian Doctors and Nurses can pass our boards to get jobs?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Kit Fister: Atomic Jonb: AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.

I suppose you want to give them Battlemechs too.

I mean, if we had Battle Mechs and advanced weaponry like man-portable rail guns, plasma weapons, drop ships, and Mjolnir armor, I'd be shipping that shiat over to Ukraine.

Why wouldn't we give Ukraine every possible tool to curb-stomp Russia?

Well, we do have atomic fusion weapons, and we aren't letting Ukraine have the equalizer.  Hell, have a Ukrainian go float out in the ocean with a rubber and gun and "pirate" a nuclear submarine.  "I am captain now.jpg" and have him or her or zir push the big red button.  Since it was not the US doing it, it is all cool, and no ww3 prbpems.


I'm sorry, but an armored bi-pedal mech/tank, etc., are not anywhere near the same league as handing them an actual farking nuclear weapon.

Even rail guns or plasma hand-weapons wouldn't stack up to the same level as a nuke.

But, thanks for taking the argument to the absolute extreme.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm confused. Ten's of thousands left Russia because Russia invaded another country?

Gee, how did they find that out?  Putin had direct orders to censor the press and Internet so that Russians wouldn't find out about it.

10's of thousands is a lot of people....


How would Putin do all of that and who ordered him to?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.


Well, if there's one thing history has taught us, it's that sanctioning  a country's populace into abject poverty always has a positive outcome.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Things will only get worse"?
So depressing.
These people should listen to more Howard Jones.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Atomic Jonb: AmbassadorBooze: Make the Russians stay in Russia.

Russians need to be disarmed and unresourced and isolated for a thousand years.  20 thousand years.  Make them evolve into a separate species adapted to ooching around in the mud and eating radioactive waste.  No mercy.  No forgiveness.  After they surrender harvest Putin's sperm and have him impregnate all the fertile Russian women.  Force Putin to cuckold all the rest of the Russian males and make it so their entire next generation are all brothers and sisters.  Progeny of the shame of Russia.  Taint their lineage with the shame of Putin forever.  Make them be forced to incest to have any chance at a next generation.

Make their 'cide and anti genocide.  Make it a full on genopropogation of Putin genes.  So the Russians know they are forever tainted, including every cell they are made of.

I suppose you want to give them Battlemechs too.


Robot Jox was not a documentary.
 
