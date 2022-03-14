 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   It seems as if a lot of people are conducting war games these days   (the-sun.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotta platforms that could technically strike pretty damn deep. Good idea for them to keep sharp though, you know, to avoid...incidents.
 
Juc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Exercises that actually aren't an invasion.
Russia could learn something
 
Oysterman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pootie's going to keep pushing so might as well get ready for the inevitable encroachment.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Juc: Exercises that actually aren't an invasion.
Russia could learn something


Did you just call mother russia fat??
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To quote Puti , "God love them. Do your exercises."

Irony is a biatch.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Oysterman: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x486]


Crap...

Oh well, I did find an animated gif.
 
Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Juc: Exercises that actually aren't an invasion.
Russia could learn something

Did you just call mother russia fat??


I'm not saying Russia's fat but it does stretch across 10 time zones
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder if Tic-tac-toe will be included.
 
major hatred
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are they farking insane?   This is too provacative.  Too farking provocative and I advocate for some dark stuff.  But only an idiot would rattle ones saber when the other guy is ready to draw down and use his hypersonic evassive maneuvering nuclear bomb delivering dooms day weapon.


No shiat.  He has those and we dont know how many amd its only going to get worse.  Damn it
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

major hatred: Are they farking insane?   This is too provacative.  Too farking provocative and I advocate for some dark stuff.  But only an idiot would rattle ones saber when the other guy is ready to draw down and use his hypersonic evassive maneuvering nuclear bomb delivering dooms day weapon.


No shiat.  He has those and we dont know how many amd its only going to get worse.  Damn it


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All it takes is one Private Leeroy Jenkins.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

major hatred: Are they farking insane?   This is too provacative.  Too farking provocative and I advocate for some dark stuff.  But only an idiot would rattle ones saber when the other guy is ready to draw down and use his hypersonic evassive maneuvering nuclear bomb delivering dooms day weapon.


No shiat.  He has those and we dont know how many amd its only going to get worse.  Damn it


What does it matter? Russia invading a sovereign country was provocative, this is just reminding Russia that any hostile action against NATO countries (some of them used to be Soviet Republics, that Putin wants his grubby hands upon them) will be met with the deadliest force.
 
