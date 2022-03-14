 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   The sanctions are working: Harsh reality of life in Moscow laid bare as goods run out and prices double in a day   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Russia, Soviet Union, Hamburger, Moscow's central Gagarin Square, McDonald's restaurants, Ramzan Kadyrov, young Russians, Russian capital  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "I don't understand why all these companies are abandoning us - does our money not matter anymore?"

I'm so sorry, you may want to have a sit before you check the value of your nations currency on the ForEx markets.

/On the bright side, you have more toilet paper than you think.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opening day January 31,1990:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Closing Day: March 14, 2022
Fark user imageView Full Size

/thanks Pootie Poot
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: "You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.


I understand they have a huge propaganda issue there, but seriously if literally the entire world is leaving your country you would think that would give some people pause that maybe, just maybe, their Government is the problem.

Nah, it's probably just everyone enabling Nazis.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, these sanctions are impacting the populace more than the country's leaders/oligarchs/etc.

Unless there's a popular uprising, anyway...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sanctions should exempt pitchforks and torches though...
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, like things were during the First Cold War?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how long their police forces are willing to do what they're being ordered to.

Things are only now starting to get bad for the people of Russia. They aren't there yet, surviving on their stockpiles, but those are now starting to be stripped bare. Their businesses are going to start to dry up and blow away now. First it's empty shelves, then it's empty buildings.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But remember...It's just YOUR guy and a couple of his pals that have everything right..And the entire
rest of the world is the one that's wrong here...
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: "You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.


That's not going to work.

This will

Ukraine war: Russia says there has been 'substantial progress' in peace talks and 'joint position' could be reached soon | World News | Sky News

Wars end because of peace agreements not because McDonald's leaves town.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why is there no Manchin thread up and running yet
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm so sorry, you may want to have a sit before you check the value of your nations currency on the ForEx markets


They can't.  Putin took the ruble off the ForEx markets.  It literally has a value of undefined.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Sadly, these sanctions are impacting the populace more than the country's leaders/oligarchs/etc.

Unless there's a popular uprising, anyway...


A jacquerie? Surely you jest.

I actually do feel bad for the average citizen that protests against Putin, and has tried to change things for a long time. The rest are just skating on the fact they don't think there's a problem, until now that it affects them personally. They're basically Republicans. Those people can all f**k off.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how Putin intends to fix this mess? Invade someone else? Because there's no way for him to thug his way out of economic sanctions.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Putin dinner was 5 minutes late because one of the chefs had to go across town to get Rock Lobster

Somebody went under a dock
And there they saw a rock
It wasn't a rock
It was a rock lobster
Rock lobster!
Rock lobster!
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: why is there no Manchin thread up and running yet


you rule not these lands
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Diabolic: "You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.

I understand they have a huge propaganda issue there, but seriously if literally the entire world is leaving your country you would think that would give some people pause that maybe, just maybe, their Government is the problem.

Nah, it's probably just everyone enabling Nazis.


Ask yourself what it would take for some Americans to abandon FOX "news", and realize it's going to be even more difficult escaping the propaganda in Russia.  Reality hasn't gotten horrible enough for them to start questioning if they're being lied to, and if there's a better way that they need to pursue.

They'll have to start skipping meals first, and the food pantries are only starting to dry up.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soup4Bonnie: gameshowhost: why is there no Manchin thread up and running yet

you rule not these lands


meh!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: why is there no Manchin thread up and running yet


At a certain point, the lack of Senate Democrats banding together to just beat the everloving shiat out of Manchin on live television is a failure of leadership.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I wonder how Putin intends to fix this mess? Invade someone else? Because there's no way for him to thug his way out of economic sanctions.


All CNN could talk about over the weekend was providing Putin with an "off ramp".

I don't get the impression that he wants one. If he did, he could have backed up just a bit and claimed he only wanted to secure the independent regions of Ukraine and not the entire country.

It looks like the guy is just plain nuts.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jethroe: Diabolic: "You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.

That's not going to work.

This will

Ukraine war: Russia says there has been 'substantial progress' in peace talks and 'joint position' could be reached soon | World News | Sky News

Wars end because of peace agreements not because McDonald's leaves town.


Russia says...?

?

Here's my response to any statement originating from Russia other than a complete withdrawal of troops, issuing an unconditional surrender, and noting they have Vlad in jail for transfer to the Hague / dead:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: In one, a man in the city of Nizhny Novgorod can be seen filling the boot of his car with hundreds of bags of sugar. "Whether he was trying to play it safe or turn a profit is unknown," one state media network observed disapprovingly.

He might be running a still; in which case, possibly both.

FTA: "I don't understand why all these companies are abandoning us - does our money not matter anymore?"

Some things are considered to matter more than money.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: DoBeDoBeDo: Diabolic: "You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.

I understand they have a huge propaganda issue there, but seriously if literally the entire world is leaving your country you would think that would give some people pause that maybe, just maybe, their Government is the problem.

Nah, it's probably just everyone enabling Nazis.

Ask yourself what it would take for some Americans to abandon FOX "news", and realize it's going to be even more difficult escaping the propaganda in Russia.  Reality hasn't gotten horrible enough for them to start questioning if they're being lied to, and if there's a better way that they need to pursue.

They'll have to start skipping meals first, and the food pantries are only starting to dry up.


so what you're saying is they're all going to die
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The average Russian might now be why if everything is nice and normal as portrayed by their media, why is the rest of the world treating them like they invaded a sovereign country for no reason?
 
Arumat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Opening day January 31,1990:
[Fark user image 850x555]

Closing Day: March 14, 2022
[Fark user image 615x409]
/thanks Pootie Poot


You forgot this metabolically challenged individual chaining himself to a McDonalds to protest the closures.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^its faaaaake
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: gameshowhost: why is there no Manchin thread up and running yet

At a certain point, the lack of Senate Democrats banding together to just beat the everloving shiat out of Manchin on live television is a failure of leadership.


Remember though: he always votes with the party on the important issues.

/he opposes the fed nomination because of her stance on the climate emergency
//there is nothing more important in human history than the climate emergency
///i think we can safely conclude that the 'we must have manchin and only manchin in w.v.!' vbnmw folk are crunts
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Weaver95: I wonder how Putin intends to fix this mess? Invade someone else? Because there's no way for him to thug his way out of economic sanctions.

All CNN could talk about over the weekend was providing Putin with an "off ramp".

I don't get the impression that he wants one. If he did, he could have backed up just a bit and claimed he only wanted to secure the independent regions of Ukraine and not the entire country.

It looks like the guy is just plain nuts.


The longer this goes on, the more damage Putin does to himself and Russia.
And there's nothing he can do to stop the bleeding.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jethroe: Diabolic: "You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.

That's not going to work.

This will

Ukraine war: Russia says there has been 'substantial progress' in peace talks and 'joint position' could be reached soon | World News | Sky News

Wars end because of peace agreements not because McDonald's leaves town.


"Russia says"

Dude.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Sadly, these sanctions are impacting the populace more than the country's leaders/oligarchs/etc.


How do you know that?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: HerptheDerp: DoBeDoBeDo: Diabolic: "You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.

I understand they have a huge propaganda issue there, but seriously if literally the entire world is leaving your country you would think that would give some people pause that maybe, just maybe, their Government is the problem.

Nah, it's probably just everyone enabling Nazis.

Ask yourself what it would take for some Americans to abandon FOX "news", and realize it's going to be even more difficult escaping the propaganda in Russia.  Reality hasn't gotten horrible enough for them to start questioning if they're being lied to, and if there's a better way that they need to pursue.

They'll have to start skipping meals first, and the food pantries are only starting to dry up.

so what you're saying is they're all going to die


Yeah, pretty much I guess.  People won't start killing their government until their government starts killing them.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't understand why all these companies are abandoning us - does our money not matter anymore?"

Have you tried NOT being a garbage country? 'Cause I don't think you ever have.
 
Slide10000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Sadly, these sanctions are impacting the populace more than the country's leaders/oligarchs/etc.

Unless there's a popular uprising, anyway...


This may be the only way to get through to the rulers.  Make sure the populace knows why they're suffering.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Weaver95: I wonder how Putin intends to fix this mess? Invade someone else? Because there's no way for him to thug his way out of economic sanctions.

All CNN could talk about over the weekend was providing Putin with an "off ramp".

I don't get the impression that he wants one. If he did, he could have backed up just a bit and claimed he only wanted to secure the independent regions of Ukraine and not the entire country.

It looks like the guy is just plain nuts.


i see it as a prep for the future thing.  putin needs an obvious way out not b/c he, personally, is smart enough to take it - hes 100% not, his ego and drive to bring back the legacy of the ussr or whatever the fark hes doing won't let him - but b/c the fact that its so obviously there and hes NOT taking it makes it even more likely that someone will off him so THEY can take it.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Diabolic: "You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.

I understand they have a huge propaganda issue there, but seriously if literally the entire world is leaving your country you would think that would give some people pause that maybe, just maybe, their Government is the problem.

Nah, it's probably just everyone enabling Nazis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. is suffering, too.

Women's dresses: 13.5% increase

Some of you are just twisted enough to enjoy a rise in women's dresses, I'd imagine.

.

wait.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a social experiment, mislabel a shipment of arms or two and deliver them to the streets of Moscow and see what happens.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jethroe: Diabolic: "You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.

That's not going to work.

This will

Ukraine war: Russia says there has been 'substantial progress' in peace talks and 'joint position' could be reached soon | World News | Sky News

Wars end because of peace agreements not because McDonald's leaves town.


Yeah, Russia said they weren't going to invade Ukraine. Russia says a lot of shiat that isn't true. Unless the announcement comes from Ukraine, then there ain't shiat happening.

Russia is just trying more stall tactics and lying about talks in an effort to get trade from China.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Russia, have fun LARPing USSR circa 1982.  Begin your adventure at State Food Store 42 (only 2 miles from the Kremlin, so don't complain).

If this isn't your idea of a good time, maybe you can start breaking stuff.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xanadian: Sadly, these sanctions are impacting the populace more than the country's leaders/oligarchs/etc.

Unless there's a popular uprising, anyway...


Sadly, so would any physical war.

Whining about economic sanctions when your country is shelling the cities of your neighbor is absurd. That's true whether your war is justified or not, whether you are the good guys or the baddies.

Economic war is literally the least anyone can do after thoughts, prayers, and strongly worded letters.

And with Putin, if we actually joined the war to defend Ukraine, he'd probably go WMD. And then we'd destroy not only your economy, but your cities.

I don't really know what else to say. I'm sick of people on the radio talking about effectiveness of sanctions or how they won't hurt the oligarchs as badly. The alternatives are war or doing nothing (beyond giving Ukraine some weaponry).
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abb3w: FTA: In one, a man in the city of Nizhny Novgorod can be seen filling the boot of his car with hundreds of bags of sugar. "Whether he was trying to play it safe or turn a profit is unknown," one state media network observed disapprovingly.

He might be running a still; in which case, possibly both.


He's Russian. He won't turn a profit, he'll drink it all.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: U.S. is suffering, too.

Women's dresses: 13.5% increase

Some of you are just twisted enough to enjoy a rise in women's dresses, I'd imagine.

.

wait.


**chuckling at 'rents: 4.2% increase' after mine is about to go up ~20% in 2 weeks**

**i'd move elsewhere but EVERYWHERE ELSE JUST WENT UP AT LEAST 10-15% THIS YEAR**

**fml**
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Slide10000: xanadian: Sadly, these sanctions are impacting the populace more than the country's leaders/oligarchs/etc.

Unless there's a popular uprising, anyway...

This may be the only way to get through to the rulers.  Make sure the populace knows why they're suffering.



I think Bill Maher was right when he said in this age of technology you simply can't keep out all of the information. I think the Russian people who want to know what is going on, already know.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Diabolic: "You don't notice how important these things are until you can't get them anymore."

Well, maybe you should overthrow your government. Just an idea.

I understand they have a huge propaganda issue there, but seriously if literally the entire world is leaving your country you would think that would give some people pause that maybe, just maybe, their Government is the problem.

Nah, it's probably just everyone enabling Nazis.


We make fun of the Russians for not "getting it," but we have our own idiots who don't believe in c19 and who think the entire world is conspiring against us to pretend that there's covid-19, because the world hates {our nation's leader} personally. I've seen it in the UK, US, Japan, Norway, France, Germany ...

People who actually think yes every other nation in the world is spontaneously pretending there's a virus to hurt your nation.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: As a social experiment, mislabel a shipment of arms or two and deliver them to the streets of Moscow and see what happens.


theres a reason putin is hiring PMCs and begging china for help in the war.
remember they were going to conscript anti-war protestors and force them to serve?  yea even the slow horse crossed the finish line there.  the lightbulb came on.  hey, maybe i shouldnt make the guys marching outside the capitol against me really really pissed off then give them rifles and BTRs.  silly little thoughts right?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Opening day January 31,1990:
[Fark user image 850x555]

Closing Day: March 14, 2022
[Fark user image 615x409]
/thanks Pootie Poot


All those apartments/flats got AC added. That's progress.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Next stop Hot Russian Babes will fark for food!
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

xanadian: Sadly, these sanctions are impacting the populace more than the country's leaders/oligarchs/etc.

Unless there's a popular uprising, anyway...


Depends.  Sanctions are the direct result of Putin's direction, not his underlings, so he can't shift the blame to them or their action/inaction.  This pokes holes in the whole "infallibility" blindfold the Russian people have for him.  If enough of them see through these holes and blame him, they will demand change, probably demanding he step down and his "heir" take over.  This is especially true if the country starts slipping into "chaos" in the next few years.

But it they may not, or at least not in a near enough future to help the current war in Ukraine.  Russians expect suffering in their life.  They are hardwired to respect perseverance and endurance so don't expect them to buckle in the next couple of years.
 
fat boy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Weaver95: I wonder how Putin intends to fix this mess? Invade someone else? Because there's no way for him to thug his way out of economic sanctions.

All CNN could talk about over the weekend was providing Putin with an "off ramp".

I don't get the impression that he wants one. If he did, he could have backed up just a bit and claimed he only wanted to secure the independent regions of Ukraine and not the entire country.

It looks like the guy is just plain nuts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
not bad but the blanched ones are much tastier
 
