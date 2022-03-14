 Skip to content
(ABC 57 South Bend)   ...and our first St. Patrick's drunkest farker contestant comes to you from Indiana. Florida's distant cousin   (abc57.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static.neatorama.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Erin go *blaaaaaghhohnoohnoblaaaaaghohmygodblaaaaaabrrrghhh*
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
5 times the legal limit.
I'll drink to that.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Legal limit in Indiana is .08.  So this dude blew at least a 0.40.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pft amateur.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair you have to be pretty damn drunk to live in Indiana.

Sincerely, a Hoosier
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This happened Thursday, while St. Patrick's Day is March 17'th. He was probably coming home from a party. "But sir, St. Patrick's Day was nearly a year ago." "That's right officer, and why I figured I ought to be getting home."
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Well, to be fair you have to be pretty damn drunk to live in Indiana.

Sincerely, a Hoosier


True dat. I'm always stunned seeing the amount of alcohol coming out of the grocery store. Was at a fast-food joint next to the liquor store the other day, watching a steady stream of people going through the liquor store. I joked that it was because the school across the street was letting out; parents had to get their minds right with their kids getting home.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was in training for Cinco de Mayo
when is that anyway?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a helluva buzz from 2 beers.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
agriculture, Amish, alcohol.   those are the available forms of entertainment in north central rural* indiana.

*the rural is redundant
 
Derek Force
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Legal limit in Indiana is .08.  So this dude blew at least a 0.40.

[Fark user image 300x156] [View Full Size image _x_]


"arrested with a BAC of nearly 5 times the legal limit "  so probably .39 or .38...   still impressive.

/I know, wtf am I doing RTFA....
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Legal limit in Indiana is .08.  So this dude blew at least a 0.40.

[Fark user image image 300x156]


I'm honestly not sure how you can operate a motor vehicle at that level. I've been at .382 and ~.42 and neither time would I have been capable of walking down a flight of stairs to the car, let alone try to operate one and if I had I wouldn't have made it far enough to get pulled over by the cops, though they might have been called to the scene of whatever I hit.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robodog: BeesNuts: Legal limit in Indiana is .08.  So this dude blew at least a 0.40.

[Fark user image image 300x156]

I'm honestly not sure how you can operate a motor vehicle at that level. I've been at .382 and ~.42 and neither time would I have been capable of walking down a flight of stairs to the car, let alone try to operate one and if I had I wouldn't have made it far enough to get pulled over by the cops, though they might have been called to the scene of whatever I hit.


"Amateur"
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The US lost three states during WWI: Kentucky and West Virginia moved to Indiana, and Indiana went to hell."

--a likely misremembered quote from a history prof I always think of when Indiana comes up

/have never been able to find a source
 
