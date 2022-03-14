 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Talk about having high tea   (ksl.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange, Nepal, Mount Everest, Kathmandu, Andrew Hughes, Tea Party protests, Cookie, Guinness World Records, Girl Scouts of the USA  
•       •       •

1086 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2022 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction, 1pm: Party guests now eating the world's highest tea ice cubes
Correction, 2pm: Party guests now the world's highest ice cubes
Correction, 3pm: Sherpas now rescuing ice cubes

Correction, 3:05pm: Sherpas now rescuing other ice cubes, having reheated the tea.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this is not the first time someone has had tea there
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Douches gonna douche.
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everest Peakbaggers have got to be the most obnoxious of the bunch.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The only surprising thing here is that this dude isn't British.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, let's talk about high tea.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How do you make a decent tea at that altitude, with such a low boiling point?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You mean that these asshats paid a bunch of Nepalíes sherpas to lug them and that shiat up to the top.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lighthouse in the desert award.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Andrew Hughes had a dream: littering and watching brown people carry his stuff.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Somewhat gobsmacked that this was a Yank - not a Brit. Next thing you know he'll be going out in the midday sun!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We once fired a turkey on Mt. Hood. The plan was to fry it at the top but someone got sick so we did it at about 9000'. Still summited though.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: The only surprising thing here is that this dude isn't British.

Also:

[Fark user image 580x743]


I don't need an "excuse", climbing Everest is a pointless, narcissistic endeavor.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: How do you make a decent tea at that altitude, with such a low boiling point?


I'm guessing you don't.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Of course, there's also instant tea.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: How do you make a decent tea at that altitude, with such a low boiling point?


I recall once Joey Chestnut was attempting a world record for most hot dogs eaten, paused, and threw out several hot dogs which did not meet his standards.  "No, these ones will simply not cut the mustard," he said.
 
Snort
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
14 Peaks on Netflix is worth a watch
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: We once fired a turkey on Mt. Hood. The plan was to fry it at the top but someone got sick so we did it at about 9000'. Still summited though.


Narrator: The turkey sued for wrongful dismissal.
Also Narrator: The turkey won.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: How do you make a decent tea at that altitude, with such a low boiling point?


https://www.google.com/search?q=everest+base+camp+height&oq=everest+base+&aqs=chrome.5.0i355i433i512j46i175i199i433i512j0i512j69i57j0i512l5.18957j0j7&client=ms-android-sprint-us-revc&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x342]


Came for this.

WILD TEA PARTIES
Youtube ijFDkpNma-k
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: The only surprising thing here is that this dude isn't British.

Also:

[Fark user image 580x743]


I don't have $70,000 to spare for a guided tour.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hugadarn: Claude Ballse: The only surprising thing here is that this dude isn't British.

Also:

[Fark user image 580x743]

I don't need an "excuse", climbing Everest is a pointless, narcissistic endeavor.


Yup, fark that noise!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whenever people stall for too much time atop Mount Everest, they put the climbers below them in extreme danger.  There is a pretty good chance this little stunt cost someone their life.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Whenever people stall for too much time atop Mount Everest, they put the climbers below them in extreme danger.  There is a pretty good chance this little stunt cost someone their life.


One dead navel-gazing narcissist is as good as another.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: winedrinkingman: Whenever people stall for too much time atop Mount Everest, they put the climbers below them in extreme danger.  There is a pretty good chance this little stunt cost someone their life.

One dead navel-gazing narcissist is as good as another.


I think the punchline to this joke is, "a good start."
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.