(Daily Star)   Ukrainian soldier taunts Russian soldier, calls them 'f***ing stupid' for their hapless shooting skills (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
23
    Russia, Military, Russian soldiers, Ukraine, Russian language, Ukrainians  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin told his minions to hire storm troopers. They got a cheaper price by hiring from Vader instead of Hitler.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get gud, noob. Sit"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Putin told his minions to hire storm troopers. They got a cheaper price by hiring from Vader instead of Hitler.


Worse: he got the cross-eyed gunners from Spaceballs.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I were a conscripted soldier in an army I didn't want to join fighting a war I thought was stupid (either in its origins or its current management) against people I didn't really want to hurt, but I feared for my life from my superiors if I objected or defected, then I just might intentionally develop really bad aim.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Combustion: Fingerware Error: Putin told his minions to hire storm troopers. They got a cheaper price by hiring from Vader instead of Hitler.

Worse: he got the cross-eyed gunners from Spaceballs.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: If I were a conscripted soldier in an army I didn't want to join fighting a war I thought was stupid (either in its origins or its current management) against people I didn't really want to hurt, but I feared for my life from my superiors if I objected or defected, then I just might intentionally develop really bad aim.


Poor strategy if they're shoot back at you.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Putin told his minions to hire storm troopers. They got a cheaper price by hiring from Vader instead of Hitler.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PadreScout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You guys are gunna freak out when you learn how much American soldiers did this in Vietnam.


Turns out most people don't want to shoot anyone and deliberately miss.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Muta: New Rising Sun: If I were a conscripted soldier in an army I didn't want to join fighting a war I thought was stupid (either in its origins or its current management) against people I didn't really want to hurt, but I feared for my life from my superiors if I objected or defected, then I just might intentionally develop really bad aim.

Poor strategy if they're shoot back at you.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: If I were a conscripted soldier in an army I didn't want to join fighting a war I thought was stupid (either in its origins or its current management) against people I didn't really want to hurt, but I feared for my life from my superiors if I objected or defected, then I just might intentionally develop really bad aim.


I was thinking the same thing.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ski9600: Fingerware Error: Putin told his minions to hire storm troopers. They got a cheaper price by hiring from Vader instead of Hitler.

[i.pinimg.com image 296x526]


I always thought that it was the force deflecting the shots around plot worthy individuals.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PadreScout: You guys are gunna freak out when you learn how much American soldiers did this in Vietnam.


Turns out most people don't want to shoot anyone and deliberately miss.


Wasn't this in men who stare at goats?
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Turns out most people don't want to shoot anyone and deliberately miss.

Wasn't this in men who stare at goats?



I don't know what kind of freaky things you're into, but "shooting" into a man staring at a goat seems pretty kinky.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: PadreScout: You guys are gunna freak out when you learn how much American soldiers did this in Vietnam.


Turns out most people don't want to shoot anyone and deliberately miss.

Wasn't this in men who stare at goats?


Maybe?  I don't see how that relevant but ... maybe?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"They're just goofs. Flying above us and shooting f**k knows where."

I hate to say it but I think "shooting fuck knows where" is part of the strategy.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: ski9600: Fingerware Error: Putin told his minions to hire storm troopers. They got a cheaper price by hiring from Vader instead of Hitler.

[i.pinimg.com image 296x526]

I always thought that it was the force deflecting the shots around plot worthy individuals.


Well, then you have to consider that your audience might not like to see graphic images of vertical nutria being shot by lasers.
 
King Something
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Putin told his minions to hire storm troopers. They got a cheaper price by hiring from Vader instead of Hitler.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: If I were a conscripted soldier in an army I didn't want to join fighting a war I thought was stupid (either in its origins or its current management) against people I didn't really want to hurt, but I feared for my life from my superiors if I objected or defected, then I just might intentionally develop really bad aim.


So, in this scenario, you fear for your life if you defect but you don't fear the guy who is shooting at you?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PadreScout: hoodiowithtudio: PadreScout: You guys are gunna freak out when you learn how much American soldiers did this in Vietnam.


Turns out most people don't want to shoot anyone and deliberately miss.

Wasn't this in men who stare at goats?

Maybe?  I don't see how that relevant but ... maybe?


I'm trying to remember the explanation from that movie. Was the explanation they gave the missing is a human condition or a conscription condition?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: If I were a conscripted soldier in an army I didn't want to join fighting a war I thought was stupid (either in its origins or its current management) against people I didn't really want to hurt, but I feared for my life from my superiors if I objected or defected, then I just might intentionally develop really bad aim.


There were a lot of stories of WW2 draftees intentionally shooting high, as they didn't want to be responsible for killing someone.

That's why the US military switched to telling people that you had to kill the enemy to protect the others in your squad, rather than it being to save yourself.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now go away, or I shall taunt you a second time!
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

