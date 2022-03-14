 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month February 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 15, 4pm eastern

(Guardian)   Has living in a time of both endless COVID strains and the threat of WW3 got you feeling down? Initiate goblin mode   (theguardian.com) divider line
65
    More: Cool, Twitter, goblin mode, influence of early pandemic days, real-life goblin, stretch of days, early February, standout trend, girl of the moment Julia Fox  
•       •       •

2277 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Mar 2022 at 1:20 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got there for a while, then one day I woke up 25 pounds heavier and my jeans didn't fit. At that point, I gave myself two weeks of sweatpants to lose some weight or I was going to have to buy a new wardrobe. I've since lost 15 pounds, but it's been work.

The absolute worst part was on the days when I'd have to go in the office and I couldn't button my pants. I'd wear baggy sweaters and a big belt to hide my lack of buttonness. I was not gonna buy new pants, dammit!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Goblin mode"? "Cottagecore"?

GFY.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: "Goblin mode"? "Cottagecore"?

GFY.


Just gotta be hip to the kids today.

/friends kid is hardcore into goblin mode. Mushroom hats and all.
//I like some of the cottage core elements.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Three Kobolds in a Trench activated

/
ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just reliving the 1980's:

Jimmy Carter (Crappy President)
Cold War/Threats of WWIII
AIDS Epidemic

/Real music to return next?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The term embraces the comforts of depravity: spending the day in bed watching 90 Day Fiancé on mute while scrolling endlessly through social media, pouring the end of a bag of chips in your mouth; downing Eggo toaster oven waffles with hot sauce over the sink because you can't be bothered to put them on a plate. Leaving the house in your pajamas and socks only to get a single Diet Coke from the bodega.

This is very specific.

10:1, it's a confession, and the author is fishing for sympathy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Just reliving the 1980's:

Jimmy Carter (Crappy President)
Cold War/Threats of WWIII
AIDS Epidemic

/Real music to return next?


We can only hope.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trump invented goblin mode.

The Chaos Goblin gave it his own nickname.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark that, I'm initiating hobgoblin mode.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
darkmayo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Goblin Deez Nutz.

/gottem
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was in a band called Magic Nose Goblins in the 90s, I've been in Goblin mode ever since.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Just reliving the 1980's:

Jimmy Carter (Crappy President)


Guess how I know who's an ijut.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Just reliving the 1980's:

Jimmy Carter (Crappy President)
Cold War/Threats of WWIII
AIDS Epidemic

/Real music to return next?


Carter was a fine president. No one took notice.
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I got there for a while, then one day I woke up 25 pounds heavier and my jeans didn't fit. At that point, I gave myself two weeks of sweatpants to lose some weight or I was going to have to buy a new wardrobe. I've since lost 15 pounds, but it's been work.

The absolute worst part was on the days when I'd have to go in the office and I couldn't button my pants. I'd wear baggy sweaters and a big belt to hide my lack of buttonness. I was not gonna buy new pants, dammit!


I feel you.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TL, DR; TFA is a waste of time. We already knew about all of this. But the Twatter video of the cat gorging on his food is at least entertaining.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Michael Tracy is on it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Just reliving the 1980's:

Jimmy Carter (Crappy President)
Cold War/Threats of WWIII
AIDS Epidemic

/Real music to return next?


Carter wasn't president after January 1981, so if you want to "relive the 80s" your crappy president would be Regan.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Suspiria (1977) Soundtrack - Goblin - 01 - Suspiria
Youtube ayjIKeon7Ok

Goblin mode is awesome.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: "Goblin mode"? "Cottagecore"?

GFY.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: BeotchPudding: Just reliving the 1980's:

Jimmy Carter (Crappy President)
Cold War/Threats of WWIII
AIDS Epidemic

/Real music to return next?

Carter wasn't president after January 1981, so if you want to "relive the 80s" your crappy president would be Regan.


Or Reagan even.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Just reliving the 1980's:

Jimmy Carter (Crappy President)
Cold War/Threats of WWIII
AIDS Epidemic

/Real music to return next?


GACKED ON ANGER - AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS OFFICIAL
Youtube hONV6GQl0ow
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you.   Been a goblin since the mid-70s.   The secret is to get enough exercise that you don't explode.  Goblin-mode is no fun if you can't get around some.

/just started SSA-R and working a couple days a week.  co-workers asking if I'm ready for retirement.   Waaaay ahead of you, young'uns.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is into goblin deez nutz.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Trump invented goblin mode.

The Chaos Goblin gave it his own nickname.


cgw.comView Full Size


I mean, you can't deny the resemblance
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh. I'd just assumed it had something to do with plain yellow mustard.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: brantgoose: Trump invented goblin mode.

The Chaos Goblin gave it his own nickname.

[cgw.com image 580x345]

I mean, you can't deny the resemblance


Goblin Deez Chin Nutz ...

/man did the hobbit movies suck
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah been there for a while, mostly just not cleaning the house but I have been eating ok and walking some, not as much when it is warm out. But from mid November to about April I wish I could just hibernate.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Goblin Girl
Youtube RGX-C6-q10g

From the mystery world?
/maybe NSFW lyrics?
//cock goblin
///slashies
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
#GoblinMode is affixed to videos of everything from "smoking weed alone and getting scared", to "not taking your meds"

ah so there is a name for what I've been doing for 20 years!
 
Masakyst
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You merely adopted the goblin mode. I was born in it, molded by it.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You merely adopted the goblin; I was born in it, molded by it.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Masakyst: You merely adopted the goblin mode. I was born in it, molded by it.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
quiotu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These are the times when you learn who has intestinal fortitude. If you're eating ice cream in your pajamas having an ugly cry about potential bad news, well I know who I can't count on.
 
Normal_View [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I was still a young and impressionable teen, I had a boss who was a little bit nuts, and probably also racist, but who did have some gems of wisdom that have served me well since. One of those was, "Character is what you are in the dark." Who you really are -- what your real values and principles and standards and morals are -- are what you hold yourself to when you believe you're the only witness, the only one you'll have to answer to.

If you're a slob when you can be, then you're just a slob, period.
 
sniderman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/maniacal laughter
//throws pumpkin-bomb
///i'll get you yet, spider-man slashies!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do the opposite of this. Out of spite or because it's the right thing to do. Whatever.
 
Normal_View [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I got there for a while, then one day I woke up 25 pounds heavier and my jeans didn't fit. At that point, I gave myself two weeks of sweatpants to lose some weight or I was going to have to buy a new wardrobe. I've since lost 15 pounds, but it's been work.

The absolute worst part was on the days when I'd have to go in the office and I couldn't button my pants. I'd wear baggy sweaters and a big belt to hide my lack of buttonness. I was not gonna buy new pants, dammit!


You could always get a button extender, and then discard it later. I know it's a cheat, and I certainly respect your dedication to discipline and goals, but that's not a thing worth risking your job over.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Self-selection to not breed.

Last thing most people want is the partner they have kids to be a total slob who can't even take care of themselves.
 
rs_joe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WFH was supposed to be our savior, all it did was make you all into goblins and trolls.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I went full Uruk-hai years ago. You all are playing catchup.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
chill in bed, eat that ice cream, watch some farking Babylon 5 on DVD.. take some time for yourself .. just stay the fark off social media and quit doom scrolling.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a Goblin might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TiSpork
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A Crap Guide to D&D [5th Edition] - Goblins
Youtube Ape4gtRZIys
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Timing checks out. Maybe Goblinization wasn't as rapid-onset as was predicted, maybe it took about a year to undergo the transformation..
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pol tab?
 
pestossimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm having ice cream for breakfast, so I'm really getting a kick out of these replies.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How about hipster goblin mode?

"Pfft, I was doing goblin mode *before* it was cool."
 
antidisestablishmentarianism
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait a minute... 2 weeks ago Goblin Mode was a sex thing, I'm SHOCKED!

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So Goblin Mode is 1 step up from  kalsarikännit (Päntsdrunk)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nekrogoblikon - Dressed as Goblins [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube yZEKlp-H6FE
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.