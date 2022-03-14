 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio) Self-proclaimed homeless model masturbates in front of a bunch of people at a Miami Beach Starbucks. In other news, I too am a self-proclaimed model
    Florida, Arrest, Resisting arrest, Miami Beach, bizarre chase, Witness Alyssa DiMaria, disorderly conduct, Witness, Crime  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*click*
TFA: ... man
*click*
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he start off with "Heeeey Chris-teeeeen-ya"?

Cool guy club just got a new member**.

\**pun intended.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reign allegedly refused to comply with cops' orders, and they shot him with a dart-firing stun gun. That's when he got to yanking again - this time pulling the darts out of his body and running off again.

You have to respect how goal orientated he is.
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No respect for the coffee jerk
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he scream "You can Dere-lick my balls!!!"???
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The focus and determination on that guy's face is almost admirable.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeless man masturbates in Starbucks.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what you love - and the money will follow.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They kicked him out?
So the cable never got fixed then........
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets hope none of his jizz makes it into a drink. I'm sure good ol' Starbucks will be charging extra.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have gone with "performance artist" instead.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Reign allegedly refused to comply with cops' orders, and they shot him with a dart-firing stun gun. That's when he got to yanking again - this time pulling the darts out of his body and running off again.

You have to respect how goal orientated he is.


#Commitment

//First one definition,then the other....
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: *click*
TFA: ... man
*click*


You can tell it was a male from the lack of the Giggity tag.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the blur, either show us or don't.  We all know what masturbating male means.

Was he fully erect?  Or just chubbed?  or flaccid?  These are the questions that need answering because fully erect and beating off at Bucks like that is impressive.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Closed fist distraction blows" is how they say "Once he was down we pummeled the living shiat out of him" now huh?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man's gotta do, what a man's gotta do! Isn't that Florida's state motto?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saul Goodman's First Appearance | Better Call Saul | Breaking Bad
Youtube RSBlYw-t_y4
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanker!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Reign allegedly refused to comply with cops' orders, and they shot him with a dart-firing stun gun. That's when he got to yanking again - this time pulling the darts out of his body and running off again.

You have to respect how goal orientated he is.


You just don't find that kind of dedication much these days...
 
Technoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Reign allegedly refused to comply with cops' orders, and they shot him with a dart-firing stun gun. That's when he got to yanking again - this time pulling the darts out of his body and running off again.

You have to respect how goal orientated he is.


Definitely commits to the bit.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 241x334]


And we're done here.

/bonjour, indeed
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was going to make it Reign inside a *$?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Florida Man Popped For Masturbating Inside A Miami Beach Starbucks"

Ok, which Farker wrote that headline?
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE GOVT. KNOWS - KNOWER
Youtube 4zH9Zca1vRM
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the weather in Florida this time of year is perfect for masturbating in public.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: "Closed fist distraction blows" is how they say "Once he was down we pummeled the living shiat out of him" now huh?


Closed fist distraction blows is also how I masterbate.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there no Waffle Houses? No Denny's, No Hampton Inn Parking lots?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they at least let him finish after he pulled the tranq darts out of his own body. You've got to at least respect that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Well, the weather in Florida this time of year is perfect for masturbating in public.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staff were so disturbed by the incident that they misspelled customers' names on their cups for minutes afterwards.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Must've thought he was in San Diego.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't like it then why did you order with an "extra pump of cream"?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Are there no Waffle Houses?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hey, put that thing back in your pants, we have plenty of syrup in here already. We don't need no man syrup in here!"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL there are municipalities out there whose officers carry tranquilizer guns. I'd like to see that become more common.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is in a nose-dive, but I can still pull it out


/ Did they mis-spell his name "rain" on the cup?
 
Cheron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Double standard, Meg Ryan does it and is perfectly fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fredbox: "Closed fist distraction blows" is how they say "Once he was down we pummeled the living shiat out of him" now huh?


The cops who took him down must be desperate to say anything other than "We beat off a public masturbator." Their coworkers would never let them live it down.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There needs to be a peopleofstarbucks.com
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fredbox: "Closed fist distraction blows" is how they say "Once he was down we pummeled the living shiat out of him" now huh?


i've been in favor of masks all along and now suddenly i see a creepy, *hides a beating!* side to it

JerkStore: [Fark user image 375x212]

um, username

i only came here to say where are his shoes?  is one of those socks The sock?  a why is that silly biatch so proud of herself for being on tv for feigning disgust, it's hardly an accomplishment.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let him finish. Film his facial expressions and set them to music.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He should have gone to San Diego
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Video: Florida Man..."

*record scratch*
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So that's how they make the salted white chocolate lattes.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: Lets hope none of his jizz makes it into a drink. I'm sure good ol' Starbucks will be charging extra.


Oh, so THATS why my coffee tastes so salty....
 
