(Columbus Dispatch)   "Margaret Ann (Peg Young) Rosenfield died March 11, 2022, after a long battle with the Ohio legislature"   (dispatch.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Peg Young" sounds like an interesting life strategy.
 
covfefe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: "Peg Young" sounds like an interesting life strategy.


Nice nickname, she just kinda slipped it in the middle, didn't she?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: "Peg Young" sounds like an interesting life strategy.


Young, old, middle age, Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, women, men, just remember "Always be pegging"
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damn. She put up a good fight. There is no known cure for Ohio legislature.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Spiffy? Was the Hero tag busy?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Theodore (Atmos Fierce) Rosenfield

I love it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Spiffy? Was the Hero tag busy?


Yeah, being Pegged
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hero.
 
BigMax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
May her memory be a blessing.

But I'm here to point out that her step-grandson-in-law is apparently named Olsen Olson.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thus passes a badass. Hopefully others will take up the mantle.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ohio survives.  A life lesson.
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow, that obituary nailed it. Died after a long battle with the state legislator indeed.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guess it won't come back to her.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Must respect, Peg. RIP and enjoy the Good Place.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now she's a member of The Women's League of Angels.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
farkin Legend.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigMax: May her memory be a blessing.

But I'm here to point out that her step-grandson-in-law is apparently named Olsen Olson.


Olsen olsen
Youtube r99HxSSgzsw


Thanks for the unexpected and very nice earworm.
 
