(Yahoo)   Aaaaaaaaaannnnnd...here come the giant Texas red-headed centipedes
29
903 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2022 at 10:35 AM (37 minutes ago)



bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're gonna kill us all!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Farrrrrrrrk that!!!!!!


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Another reason not to live in Texas.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bite from those things reportedly feels very not good.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...1, 2, 3
It's all part of Ted's fantasy.
Cruz got the music
And he loves to see the crowd
Screaming in the aisles,
And dying out loud
 
alitaki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You were actually able to make sense of that words salad of an article?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While completely harmless, I'm moderately alarmed with the headline "Giant Spiders to Drop from Sky in Invasion of Entire East Coast of US."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image 821x547]


His species is multiplying and taking over, isn't it?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

alitaki: You were actually able to make sense of that words salad of an article?


The attached article about the spiders was even more ridiculous.

"They reportedly came over on container ships, the same as the Bubonic Plague."

quizzical_dog.jpg
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jason Garrett is back with the Cowboys?
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this a new pron hub catagory?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Greg Abbott breeds them in the tubes of his wheelchair.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alitaki: You were actually able to make sense of that words salad of an article?


Well all I know is it can grow up to at least 8 inches (!) long.

Up to... At least...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: alitaki: You were actually able to make sense of that words salad of an article?

Well all I know is it can grow up to at least 8 inches (!) long.

Up to... At least...


Looks at post

Looks at username

Closes tab
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

alitaki: You were actually able to make sense of that words salad of an article?


*I'm going to.
*Put bullet points.
*Everywhere.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For the brief time I lived in West Texas about 9 months out of the year we'd find a scorpion or two wandering somewhere around the place every other day. No big deal. Smack it with a wrench or something else heavy and be done with it. I saw one of these things waltz through the living room exactly one time and I was ready to burn the whole place to the ground.

/it wandered out of sight before I could find something to kill it with
//never did find it
///sleep tight
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A nope for each leg. I'm mostly ok with insects but not those.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image 821x547]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Slackers, the lot of ya

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Slackers, the lot of ya

[i.kym-cdn.com image 756x315]


You're right, and we aren't worthy... brings back (horrific) memories, that. Thanks!
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On it

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: A nope for each leg. I'm mostly ok with insects but not those.


They're not insects. Insects and centipedes are both arthropods, along with a bunch of other classes.

Many (most) centipedes are not to be trifled with, especially these bastards.
 
yardbird
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
nobody?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The writer has never actually encountered one of these.

I have, several times.  They are nightmare fuel and something to rival Australia in terms of nastiness but not deadly (though you wish).  It is the only species that I would truly wish to become extinct.

Grew up in S New Mex near Tx border on the edge of town.  They can get to be a foot long and thick as your thumb.  Highly armored and tough and fast.  A shovel smack will only piss it off.  You have to cut it into piece with a flat head shovel.  It will crawl back on the shovel head as you do and will flop around like a cut up worm for a bit as well.  When they walk on wood floors, you can hear the little tips of their feet move along.  Creepy as fk.

What isn't mentioned is their preferred method of attack.  They crawl up you leg and then dig in with those legs.  They are carrion crawlers so it will get infected.  They will wrap themselves around what they attack.  Had a kid bring one of these and a tarantula to school and then put them in the same cage.  The giant spider didnt have a chance.

About 12 years old, we had a cat in the garage that we were trying to get to.  While shifting stuff, out came about a 10" red head centipede.  Scared us kids and mom heard us screaming and came out.  Went and got a big shovel and hit it hard.  You could hear the metal head hit the bug and the concrete.  The centipede wasn't phased but, and I swear, it raised up like a snake, hissed, and proceeded to chase her.  Bang bang bang, nothing.  Had to use the flat edge to sever the head and several body segments.  These are the rasputin of the insect world.

NM had the weirdest bugs.  Whip tailed vinegaroons, cicadas, locust sized grasshoppers, sun spiders, scorpions, Jerusalem crickets, Tarantulas.
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AnyName
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've had those in my house twice and the picture doesn't really show the huge pincers at the end of the thing.  Both times the cats were kind of going after them but were afraid to get too close.   I just scooped them up w/ a plastic cup and tossed them outside (after screaming like a little child).

Haven't seen any lately.  I'm assuming this lovely fellow ate them all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alitaki: You were actually able to make sense of that words salad of an article?


here, have an actually useful one:

https://texashillcountry.com/3-facts-texas-centipedes/

one that even contains a scientific name, Scolopendra Heros, and despite being short and clear, DOESN'T read like it was written by a squicked out, idiot, 13 YO.....

hi guys!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
