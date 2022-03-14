 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   $80 million F-15 fighter jet nearly taken out by 'large balloon'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over Yorkshire?  An ex-Army Corporal Signwriter is being sought for questioning...

(either that, or "ROVER CAN FLY NOW??!?!")
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful of the other 98...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasnt nearly taken down by balloon. Pilot avoided it aggressively.

Any opinions on what would've happened it it had actually hit the balloon? I would imagine they are tough enough to go through one unscathed.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US Airforce website says: 'The F-15 Eagle is an all-weather, extremely manoeuvrable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield.'

I highly doubt the US Airforce website actually says this.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Daily Fail. I now doubt the existence of balloons and the band Nena.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Careful of the other 98...


Faden fertig
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street light.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it the Mail? I forget who did it first but I'm disappointed.

What a large balloon might look like.

What a large balloon might look like.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wasnt nearly taken down by balloon. Pilot avoided it aggressively.

Any opinions on what would've happened it it had actually hit the balloon? I would imagine they are tough enough to go through one unscathed.


Biggest concerns would be it wrapping around and covering the bubble and blocking the pilots view, and being injested into one or both engines. The chances of structural damage is fairly low, but non-zero since something like a wire could be nasty at mach 0.85 or whatever they were cruising at.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wasnt nearly taken down by balloon. Pilot avoided it aggressively.

Any opinions on what would've happened it it had actually hit the balloon? I would imagine they are tough enough to go through one unscathed.


"large balloon" makes it sound like it's a weather balloon or some other such thing that's bigger than just a party balloon.  How much do those things weigh?  If even a couple pounds, does that start to look like a bird strike when you're in a jet flying what, 400 mph, if they're just cruising around?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wasnt nearly taken down by balloon. Pilot avoided it aggressively.

Any opinions on what would've happened it it had actually hit the balloon? I would imagine they are tough enough to go through one unscathed.


Depends on where it hits and what the size of the balloon is. If it hit a rubber balloon, it wouldn't do much unless it got sucked into the jet's air intake; if it hit a hot air balloon, then the F-15 would probably be toast along with the balloon.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're all wondering 'why be afraid of a balloon?', but remember-- this happened in the UK:

Enter Rover
Youtube I6Ffr1U7KMY
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've shot it down.  Or...you know, popped it with a pin.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what the aliens want you to think.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wasnt nearly taken down by balloon. Pilot avoided it aggressively.

Any opinions on what would've happened it it had actually hit the balloon? I would imagine they are tough enough to go through one unscathed.


MAN DOWN!!!!!
.
PAN - PAN - PAN
.

 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how they repeat the f15 is "popular in fiction" the  reference early 1980s transforms and a mobie from 1997 where they are shown briefly.

Like saying I am popular on fark and referencing an 8 year old post getting 7 funny votes.

It happened once! I swear it did!

Probably...
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<shakes tiny internet fists at Oneiros>
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: jaivirtualcard: Wasnt nearly taken down by balloon. Pilot avoided it aggressively.

Any opinions on what would've happened it it had actually hit the balloon? I would imagine they are tough enough to go through one unscathed.

"large balloon" makes it sound like it's a weather balloon or some other such thing that's bigger than just a party balloon.  How much do those things weigh?  If even a couple pounds, does that start to look like a bird strike when you're in a jet flying what, 400 mph, if they're just cruising around?


570kt or 656mph or .855 mach is their "normal" cruise speed, just slightly faster than most jetliners at .75-.82 mach.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger Waters wanted for questioning.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IrieTom: Roger Waters wanted for questioning.


Could be worse... much, much, biggly worse. HUGE even trying to avoid this pig....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, at 21k feet a "large" balloon is probably a weather balloon. They are designed to expand with the lowering pressure (at 21k, it's less than 1/2 of sea level). So even a modestly-sized balloon will become large at that height.

That doesn't mean it wasn't someone who got a surplus balloon and tied a GoPro to it or something. But it certainly wasn't a party balloon. Unless you're going to strange parties.
 
cleek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The F-15 Eagle, which can reach speeds of 1,875 mph, is also a favourite across fiction.

A number of characters in the famous Transformer toy line can turn into the jet, and the F-15 features in the 1997 Harrison Ford flick, Air Force One.

that's some fine reporting, Elmira.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Careful of the other 98...


I'm ashamed to admit it took a couple of seconds for me to get that.
80s me hangs his head in shame.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
old? Who's old?
old? Who's old?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just assumed...
I just assumed...
 
shamen123
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It happens. A lot. Enough to get it on camera

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Cla34QzgbKc
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stevenboof: The US Airforce website says: 'The F-15 Eagle is an all-weather, extremely manoeuvrable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield.'

I highly doubt the US Airforce website actually says this.


https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/104501/f-15-eagle/

You are correct.
 
BigChad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Repeat from 1940???


 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Evil Balloon.  Es gibt 99 mehr.


 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Was it the Mail? I forget who did it first but I'm disappointed.

What a large balloon might look like.
What a large balloon might look like.


Need to throw some meme sidebars on that and label it 'Ukrainian Air Defense, Balloon Division' then attribute a bunch of downed aircraft to them.

"That's unrealistic!"
"Did you hear about the F-15 that was almost taken out by a balloon?  STUDY IT OUT."
*click share*
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stevenboof: The US Airforce website says: 'The F-15 Eagle is an all-weather, extremely manoeuvrable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield.'

I highly doubt the US Airforce website actually says this.


Maybe the US Air Force website is managed by a bunch of pretentious hipsters. My pretentious hipster stepdaughter was on speaker phone with her mother the other day. She asked me "Why is my mother so chuffed right now?" I asked her "why are you using British slang when you're American?"  She gave me some cockamamie story about British English being the correct English and Americans should start using it. She's just been watching too many British shows on Netflix.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "large balloon" makes it sound like it's a weather balloon or some other such thing that's bigger than just a party balloon.


At that altitude, I'd assume it was a weather balloon, and those usually have an instrument pack tethered underneath. Snag the balloon or the tether, and the instrument pack slams into the plane or gets sucked into an engine.

All FOD has the potential to destroy an engine, so avoid it if possible.

It was my understanding that weather balloons usually have radar reflectors to avoid such an incident, but I might be wrong. Might have been someone trying to get their GoPro to 50,000' or something like that.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Apparently tying a GoPro to a weather balloon has been done:

https://laughingsquid.com/extremely-close-flyby-of-airbus-a319/

During our high altitude balloon (weather balloon) flight, OLHZN-5, we experienced an extremely close flyby over Newark, NY from an Airbus A319 operated by Delta Airlines (#159) which was en-route from Boston, MA to Detroit, MI and flying within 500 FT. above our payload at 38,000 FT.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
🎵HIGHWAY TO THE DIRIGIBLE ZONE🎵
 
special20
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wasnt nearly taken down by balloon. Pilot avoided it aggressively.

Any opinions on what would've happened it it had actually hit the balloon? I would imagine they are tough enough to go through one unscathed.



 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: <shakes tiny internet fists at Oneiros>


And it took me a few minutes to find a good clip, too.  I found crap like behind the scenes of how they did it, and a clip of just the sound of it.  And some guy talking about why you should watch the show but no actual clips from it.

/was #6 in my high school graduating class
//and was forced to wear a scarf thing that said '6'
///handed it back to the principal while on stage
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What someone being taken out on a large balloon may look like:

Indiana Jones "No ticket"
Youtube 0hdcDsQmjKk
 
