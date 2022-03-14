 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Yeah, I think I'll just turn around and go the other way. I need a change of underwear anyway   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nice day for a walk wearing the brown pants.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...


Not sure about that, but if you look closely, there was a non-empty car approaching from down the street that was damn near right at ground zero when the missile struck.  It's hard to make out, but it almost looks like the car (or it could have just been a smoke cloud) was blown sideways when it exploded.

Terrifying shiat, that.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't recapture that without the computer sound in the middle? 😜🤣
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...


Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...


Yeah I'm pretty sure we're watching quite a few people die here
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my goodl ord word.

But hey at least it's a sunny day?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Not sure about that, but if you look closely, there was a non-empty car approaching from down the street that was damn near right at ground zero when the missile struck.  It's hard to make out, but it almost looks like the car (or it could have just been a smoke cloud) was blown sideways when it exploded.

Terrifying shiat, that.


Also, there's a pedestrian to the left og the bus walking right into the blast zone right before the boom.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 18 of Putin's 3 day war.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
X is dead. Circled were injured. White car under arrow has the bus blown right in front of him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Not sure about that, but if you look closely, there was a non-empty car approaching from down the street that was damn near right at ground zero when the missile struck.  It's hard to make out, but it almost looks like the car (or it could have just been a smoke cloud) was blown sideways when it exploded.

Terrifying shiat, that.


Wow, I missed that.  At the speed the car was traveling it should have been right at that spot, or very close.  The fact that it never emerges from the smoke, clearly something bad happened to it
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JJ Abrams has conditioned me to expect a lens flash, a shock wave, and some slow motion.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: X is dead. Circled were injured. White car under arrow has the bus blown right in front of him.

[Fark user image 850x420]


In the followup video posted above, you can see the back end of the white car is heavily damaged.  Looks like the person marked by X is standing right next to it
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: GardenWeasel: X is dead. Circled were injured. White car under arrow has the bus blown right in front of him.

[Fark user image 850x420]

In the followup video posted above, you can see the back end of the white car is heavily damaged.  Looks like the person marked by X is standing right next to it


If you go frame by frame you can see X's fate. Or don't. That would be my suggestion.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Yeah I'm pretty sure we're watching quite a few people die here


Apparently just 1. Is that good? I can't decide, is it good that only one person died or bad that any died at all? Why not both?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media war is really not fun.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter


The mayor speaking German so naturally. So he speaks 4 languages at least. These people are putting North Americans to shame in many ways.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky it was intercepted -- couldv'e hit a town or something.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter


Okay, yes, it's folded in half, but it's also an articulated bus.

/still pretty messed up though
//both the bus and the situation in general
///and the road, buildings nearby, etc
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sunsetlamp: Lucky it was intercepted -- couldv'e hit a town or something.


Or another Maternity ward.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
kinda funny video

horrific reality

this will get much worse
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter


Well, it is one of those busses designed to bend...

/ducks
 
Cheron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pfft. Kids now days, we used to walk to school... Nevermind
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Day 18 of Putin's 3 day war.


From NHK this morning:

Local independent media report that the head of the international intelligence unit of the FSB -- Russia's federal security service -- may have been placed under house arrest.
Local media say the FSB official was responsible for reporting to President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine prior to the invasion.
Reports say the official was telling Putin only what he wanted to hear, out of fear of making him angry, but that two weeks into the war, the president finally noticed that he had been misled.
The information in the reports has not been verified.
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Oneiros: GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter

Okay, yes, it's folded in half, but it's also an articulated bus.

/still pretty messed up though
//both the bus and the situation in general
///and the road, buildings nearby, etc


/shakes fist
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter


It's a reticulated bus so it was meant to bend -- but there's virtually nothing left of the front of the bus just the same.  Goddamn that was a hell of a blast though.  I'm amazed there was only one dead.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's a "buhling" noise at 0:13.

/For anyone else wondering what the hell is making noise at them.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just looking up like it ain't no biggie.
Fark, they didn't run after the explosion.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Psychopusher: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Not sure about that, but if you look closely, there was a non-empty car approaching from down the street that was damn near right at ground zero when the missile struck.  It's hard to make out, but it almost looks like the car (or it could have just been a smoke cloud) was blown sideways when it exploded.

Terrifying shiat, that.

Also, there's a pedestrian to the left og the bus walking right into the blast zone right before the boom.


I missed that.  Definitely dead, sadly.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: The mayor speaking German so naturally. So he speaks 4 languages at least. These people are putting North Americans to shame in many ways.


It is more of a necessity in Europe, which is why the majority of EU schools require English and an additional language be learned during school. By the time they leave high school, most EU students are fluent in English, their home language and at least conversational in one other.

We don't put as much stock into multi-lingual skills, less of a need and less acceptance by school districts - some do it right, and some don't. When I was a kid I was required to take at least 1 language from 6th grade to 9th grade, then I could stop if I wanted to. In Europe that stuff starts at Kindergarten.
 
squidloe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...


Not sure if that's a bus but I was scrolling through the frames and at the 5-7 second mark you can see the missile before impact and you can also see a white car driving towards the missile impact area.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Rapmaster2000: Day 18 of Putin's 3 day war.

From NHK this morning:

Local independent media report that the head of the international intelligence unit of the FSB -- Russia's federal security service -- may have been placed under house arrest.
Local media say the FSB official was responsible for reporting to President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine prior to the invasion.
Reports say the official was telling Putin only what he wanted to hear, out of fear of making him angry, but that two weeks into the war, the president finally noticed that he had been misled.
The information in the reports has not been verified.


Learning management lessons in the wake of the Chernobyl disaster?

Blasphemy! Learning is for decadent Westerners.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/KyivIndependent/status/1503317820905594880?t=2x_RiM0zhIWl71qdsCL7xA&s=19

Looks like the same spot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter

The mayor speaking German so naturally. So he speaks 4 languages at least. These people are putting North Americans to shame in many ways.


Europe (minus Russia) is about the size of the US. Imagine in the United States if every state spoke a different language. You would need to learn multiple languages too.
travel-made-simple.comView Full Size


Most people in Europe learn English as a bridge language. That way someone in France doesn't need to learn Spanish, German, Italian, Dutch, etc. If everyone in those countries just learns English they can all communicate with each other.
 
squidloe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter

The mayor speaking German so naturally. So he speaks 4 languages at least. These people are putting North Americans to shame in many ways.


And that's the important takeaway from the war in Ukraine. You're doing the Lord's work, well done.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: mr_fulano: GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter

The mayor speaking German so naturally. So he speaks 4 languages at least. These people are putting North Americans to shame in many ways.

Europe (minus Russia) is about the size of the US. Imagine in the United States if every state spoke a different language. You would need to learn multiple languages too.
[travel-made-simple.com image 429x474]

Most people in Europe learn English as a bridge language. That way someone in France doesn't need to learn Spanish, German, Italian, Dutch, etc. If everyone in those countries just learns English they can all communicate with each other.


Hey, now. I speak American *and* West Virginian.

/jk
// I have no idea what those people are saying
///
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: mr_fulano: GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter

The mayor speaking German so naturally. So he speaks 4 languages at least. These people are putting North Americans to shame in many ways.

Europe (minus Russia) is about the size of the US. Imagine in the United States if every state spoke a different language. You would need to learn multiple languages too.
[travel-made-simple.com image 429x474]

Most people in Europe learn English as a bridge language. That way someone in France doesn't need to learn Spanish, German, Italian, Dutch, etc. If everyone in those countries just learns English they can all communicate with each other.


Most of those people speak better English than the English.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bondith: Walker: mr_fulano: GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter

The mayor speaking German so naturally. So he speaks 4 languages at least. These people are putting North Americans to shame in many ways.

Europe (minus Russia) is about the size of the US. Imagine in the United States if every state spoke a different language. You would need to learn multiple languages too.
[travel-made-simple.com image 429x474]

Most people in Europe learn English as a bridge language. That way someone in France doesn't need to learn Spanish, German, Italian, Dutch, etc. If everyone in those countries just learns English they can all communicate with each other.

Most of those people speak better English than the English.


U wot m8?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

namegoeshere: Walker: mr_fulano: GardenWeasel: OldRod: Is that a bus sitting where the missile landed?  I hope it was empty...

Follow up video in the thread shows the bus folded in half

(13) Paul Ronzheimer on Twitter: "We are at the scene of a second attack in Kyiv one hour ago together with mayor Vitali Klitschko. One dead, six injured in this area. @BILD https://t.co/sxeWPyBZml" / Twitter

The mayor speaking German so naturally. So he speaks 4 languages at least. These people are putting North Americans to shame in many ways.

Europe (minus Russia) is about the size of the US. Imagine in the United States if every state spoke a different language. You would need to learn multiple languages too.
[travel-made-simple.com image 429x474]

Most people in Europe learn English as a bridge language. That way someone in France doesn't need to learn Spanish, German, Italian, Dutch, etc. If everyone in those countries just learns English they can all communicate with each other.

Hey, now. I speak American *and* West Virginian.

/jk
// I have no idea what those people are saying
///


I've lived in Atlanta for 22 years, and you pretty much have to if you want to understand what this man says.

Atlanta - Guy in Jail for Public Intoxication
Youtube 39LET83wDYA

NSFW language
 
