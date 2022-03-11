 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Who needs hypersonic missiles when a Soviet-era military drone can fly over two NATO countries before crashing in the capital city of a third. That's some fine air defence you got there, NATO   (euronews.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can't believe it happened again so soon.  https://www.fark.com/comments/12194558/Streetlight-crashes-in-Croatia#new
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Destroying a Ukrainian drone on purpose was not something that they wanted to do. Ukraine needs all the military equipment they can get. It was intercepted but not shot down.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Destroying a Ukrainian drone on purpose was not something that they wanted to do. Ukraine needs all the military equipment they can get. It was intercepted but not shot down.


To add: not every plane that crashes is a write-off. There was a chance that the drone could be salvaged and fixed.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like Russia just attacked a NATO country. Time to go Article 5 and institute that no-fly zone in Ukraine for our own defense.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone told the theory that it could have been on the wrong course exactly 180 degrees off.  I've seen no solid info about that theory.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GregInIndy: Looks like Russia just attacked a NATO country. Time to go Article 5 and institute that no-fly zone in Ukraine for our own defense.


Welp as the band said on the Titanic 'It's been an honor'
 
