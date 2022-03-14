 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I WAS FRAMED. Sir, we have you on video jumping over the counter and stabbing those MOMA employees. I WAS FRAMED, poke poke poke   (nypost.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's modern art. They don't do frames.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It wasn't me. But the cops couldn't find me after I ran and nobody stopped me."
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental illness is a bad thing. Can you institutionalize people like this? You should be able to as he is clearly a danger to society.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it was a fake? Bet we know how he voted!
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NOTE to catty beeyotches of the world, words are sharper than knives," the rant said.

It's metaphorical!
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, deranged homeless men have Instagram pages.

Is this a great country or what?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is the last time a 60 year old went on a stabbing spree.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: When is the last time a 60 year old went on a stabbing spree.


How old is Ron Jeremy?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's got a ready-made prison name for a 60 year-old with no friends, "Cabana Boy".  Probably headed to a mental institution though.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is just sad. Y'know?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': Black_Lazerus: When is the last time a 60 year old went on a stabbing spree.

How old is Ron Jeremy?


Well I stand corrected. Nice one btw
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wrote this in the last thread about this....

♫ MOMA,
Just stabbed some men,
Put a knife against their head,
And now they're not quite dead.
MOMA, life had just begun,
But now I've gone and thrown it all away....♫

But someone here should probably revise the lyrics, now that we have more info about the suspect.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems to be a lot of that going around lately:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Mental illness is a bad thing. Can you institutionalize people like this? You should be able to as he is clearly a danger to society.


MOMA is an institution. He was in an institution.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: When is the last time a 60 year old went on a stabbing spree.


May 2, 2021?

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-attempted-stabbing-thwarted-at-west-bank-junction-1.9763295
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "It wasn't me. But the cops couldn't find me after I ran and nobody stopped me."


He is delusional. He thinks he's an influential plutocrat.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bipolar doesn't mean I am going to pack a knife. now crazy and paranoid..........
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Black_Lazerus: When is the last time a 60 year old went on a stabbing spree.

May 2, 2021?

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-attempted-stabbing-thwarted-at-west-bank-junction-1.9763295


What about 61 year olds?
Yup, old news indeed.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: danielscissorhands: Black_Lazerus: When is the last time a 60 year old went on a stabbing spree.

May 2, 2021?

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-attempted-stabbing-thwarted-at-west-bank-junction-1.9763295

What about 61 year olds?
Yup, old news indeed.


61 year olds...hmm...Feb 2022:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnbctv18.com/world/61-year-old-woman-arrested-for-stabbing-husband-140-times-12589932.htm/amp
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like a brush with death.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Big_Doofus: Mental illness is a bad thing. Can you institutionalize people like this? You should be able to as he is clearly a danger to society.

MOMA is an institution. He was in an institution.


But he was out stabbing people, so he wasn't really in an institution, was he?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: When is the last time a 60 year old went on a stabbing spree.


In NYC? There was some 80 year old dude driving around Brooklyn in a rascal scooter with a severed leg last week.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like a brush with death.


Yeah, everything he saw there was a pigment of his imagination.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Big_Doofus: Mental illness is a bad thing. Can you institutionalize people like this? You should be able to as he is clearly a danger to society.


Reagan says "No"
 
