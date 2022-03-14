 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Russian McDonald's fan, who might of had one too many fries, chains himself to Moscow restaurant to stop it from closing down over Ukraine war   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Dumbass, Russia, PepsiCo, Protest, Riot, The Sun, Moscow, Newspaper, News of the World  
•       •       •

705 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2022 at 10:20 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Footage reportedly shows the angry Russian shouting: "Closing down is an act of hostility against me and my fellow citizens!"

Unlike, say, using artillery to shell a Ukranian maternity hospital and killing a pregnant woman and her child.

No sympathy here, supersize.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why haven't they put that guy in a jet fighter and told him to get down to the police action?  He seems to fit the criteria.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's willing to die on hamburger hill.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Reality must bend to my will!"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nyet, comrade, no Big Macski for you.
 
calbert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Might of?

Smh
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of all the hills to die on,
This man chose a slight incline....
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russia has Republicans too
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: He's willing to die on hamburger hill.


Pass the f*cking potatoes, mom.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just one fry too many subby?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How does chaining himself to the restaurant prevent it from closing?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's the most American thing I've seen
 
RiverRat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Might HAVE had ...

I'm with ya calbert
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

calbert: Might of?

Smh


Could of?
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: 'Reality must bend to my will!"


Time / Space bends around his stomach.
 
drtgb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's more like he is one fry short of a happy meal.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
might of

Might. Of.

MIGHT. OF.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Moscow theater hostage crisis (also known as the 2002 Nord-Ost siege)
Olga Romanova[edit]
At 1:30 AM, Olga Romanova, a 26-year-old civilian acting on her own, entered the theater, crossing the police cordon by herself.[21] She entered the theater and began urging the hostages to stand up to their captors. There was considerable confusion in the auditorium. The terrorists believed she was a Federal Security Service (FSB) agent and she was shot and killed seconds later. Romanova's body was later removed from the building by a Russian medical team, incorrectly reported by the Moscow police as the body of the first hostage who was killed while trying to escape.[20] Romanova was described as "strong-willed", and lived near the theater.[21] It is unknown how she crossed the police lines undetected.

Moscow theater hostage crisis - Wikipedia
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Footage reportedly shows the angry Russian shouting: "Closing down is an act of hostility against me and my fellow citizens!"

Unlike, say, using artillery to shell a Ukranian maternity hospital and killing a pregnant woman and her child.

No sympathy here, supersize.


This is the GOP/Russia talking point going around on Facebook & Twitter, though - that the West is somehow unfairly punishing Russian citizens for something Putin's doing, as though they're complete unconnected to what's happening.

The Sun is quite actually amplifying that talking point here, like many other conservative-friendly media outlets, because that's the "hostage situation" Putin wants to paint - "you can't hurt me without hurting these poor Russian people, see?" It's one thing to attack the soldiers Putin's pushed or punked into invading Ukraine, but it's quite another to attack the money, and it's amazing to see just how quickly Putin's supporters responded to the attacks on Russian money even as they handwaved away the attacks on Russian soldiers.

The sanctions are working.
 
englaja
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm more surprised he left his mom's basement. When she finds out, he's going to be debited about 20 Good Mal'chik Points (well, they're probably worth more than an actual ruble now and are at least convertible to tendies).

Maybe the internets have already been cut off and he can't trollfarm for an income anymore and needs an outlet to feel relevant. In any case I think we found why the Russians are missing rations in their supply lines. Shoulda sent this guy, he could have either waited it out -  or literally fed the Russian army.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
royale with cheese?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*completely unconnected
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For all intensive purposes, 'might of' is perfectly cromulent.
 
lefty248
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: That's the most American thing I've seen


The guy or the protest? Because he certainly fits, or should I say broke, the mold of an American.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

calbert: Might of?

Smh


<twitches>
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Of all the hills to die on,
This man chose a slight incline....


At least he's dead
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can anyone translate what's on his sweatshirt? Anxiously awaiting replies.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: calbert: Might of?

Smh

Could of?


Caught sayof?
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: calbert: Might of?

Smh

Could of?


For all intensive purposes they are equivalent.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sozelle: Can anyone translate what's on his sweatshirt? Anxiously awaiting replies.


The last line looks like "Salt Obey."

The first two lines are in Hebrew.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was in my room and I was just like staring at the wall thinking about everything
But then again I was thinking about nothing
And then my mom came in and I didn't even know she was there she called my name
And I didn't even hear it, and then she started screaming: LUKA! LUKA!
And I go: What, what's the matter?
And she goes: What's the matter with you?
I go: There's nothing wrong mom
And she goes: Don't tell me that, you're on drugs!
And I go: No mom I'm not on drugs I'm okay, I was just thinking you know,
Why don't you get me a Big Mac
And she goes: No you're on drugs!
I go: Mom I'm okay, I'm just thinking
She goes: No you're not thinking, you're on drugs! Normal people don't act that way!
I go: Mom just give me a Big Mac, please
All I want is a Big Mac, and she wouldn't give it to me
All I wanted was a Big Mac, just one Big Mac, and she wouldn't give it to me
Just a Big Mac!
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sozelle: Can anyone translate what's on his sweatshirt? Anxiously awaiting replies.


"I beat anorexia"
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are they severing the McRib again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Argus Prescott
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guess you should have chosen the sweet Freedom of Capitalism, like this kid. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That guy on the bike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
East is East, and West is West
And never your buttons shall meet
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: For all intensive purposes, 'might of' is perfectly cromulent.


*porpoises

/[cetacean needed]
 
zbtop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dude forgot the one big rule in Russia, dont protest in public.

You can get away with a lot online in Russia or even in print, but doing any protesting in public for any reason (even pro russia) without getting the Authorities to sign off first, is a big no no. Protests in streets and shops are easily what Putin and the security services are most afraid of, and it basically just isn't tolerated unless they arranged and managed it themselves.

If you say something online, you might get away with it, or called in by your boss at work or get a phone call or something and told to take it down. Do it in the street however and you'll be instantly arrested.
 
chipaku
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: That's the most American thing I've seen


Came here to say this. McDonalds really is America's super weapon.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chipaku
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Miss me yet?

media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
jdlenke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Argus Prescott: Guess you should have chosen the sweet Freedom of Capitalism, like this kid. 
[Fark user image 409x289]


Does anybody know the status of that kid now? Is he still alive? Is he still overweight?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are people sure he's Russian and not some yokel from America who moved their over his Vlad crush?
 
Argus Prescott
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jdlenke: Argus Prescott: Guess you should have chosen the sweet Freedom of Capitalism, like this kid. 
[Fark user image 409x289]

Does anybody know the status of that kid now? Is he still alive? Is he still overweight?


My guess is either sheriff in Alabama or professional ballast.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.