(Some Guy)   You may behelmet the bride   (updatesplug.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No polishing the helmet before marriage. Or is that ok? Paige, fetch me my Bible.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Internal Server Error, indeed.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the same marriage from last week? with the video of teh bride in her veil and some guy behind her holding her helmet above her head?

ngl, that was a nice news story in a shiatty bunch of news stories.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaiters are the new veils.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, that was a different one.  Here's the full recap from the DailyFail article this link plagarized:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10608891/Ukrainian-couple-thrown-war-MARRIED-prepare-Russian-war.html

It has both weddings covered there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now the ceremonial shooting of the Russians.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The thing with the helmet: in Orthodox christianty, the couple is "crowned" when the marriage is performed, with the line "O Lord, our God, crown them in glory and in honor." Here's the normal version.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


You'll have to decide which couple's crowns are more significant.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The soldiers fighting to defend their home, obviously.
 
IDisME
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Norton blocked it as a known dangerous page....
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thanks for making me cry.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Paige, NO!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is that what the kids are calling it these days?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Beef helmet?
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

came here for this... leaving satisfied.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Live, on the scene
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey Baby what's the Ukrainian for 'INCOMING!' ?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Things aren't bad enough, they had to add marriage to the shiatpile??
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Spaceballs - playing with your dolls again?
Youtube LMxTFqPET5I
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LOL

Hey, everybody, this guy uses Norton

/It's a false positive
 
