(Special Broadcasting Service) Weeners What should we use as a logo for the Women's Network? How about this penis?   (sbs.com.au) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only that, it's a penis from behind.

Rimjobs for the Women's Network!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If your balls are naturally parallel to your shaft, then you got a serious, serious problem
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thoreny: If your balls are naturally parallel to your shaft, then you got a serious, serious problem


Clearly you've never done a polar plunge.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks more like a medicine capsule but I don't go looking for sexual images on things.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
/oblig
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Username checks out...
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Looks more like a medicine capsule but I don't go looking for sexual images on things.


Look at this guy who has never farked a medicine capsule.......
 
gnosis301
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like labial lips and a vagina.  Problem solved.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Looks more like a medicine capsule but I don't go looking for sexual images on things.



Sounds like it would be a hard pill to swallow.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thoreny: If your balls are naturally parallel to your shaft, then you got a serious, serious problem


It's a Picasso
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's clearly a bullet style vibrator with the W being the cord that runs to the controller.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thoreny: If your balls are naturally parallel to your shaft, then you got a serious, serious problem


Nah, that's normal for all four to group like that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First letter looks like the Walgreens font.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Looks more like a medicine capsule but I don't go looking for sexual images on things.

Look at this guy who has never farked a medicine capsule.......


I mean, maybe after dinner & drinks, who KNOWS what could happen?
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Australian PM with women on his mind.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What did they do, hire Terry Gilliam to come up with THIS logo for a WOMEN's channel?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thoreny: If your balls are naturally parallel to your shaft, then you got a serious, serious problem


Carrot Dick?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thoreny: If your balls are naturally parallel to your shaft, then you got a serious, serious problem


Mine are about a foot below the screen.

*checks off his "ageist" joke quota for the day & concentrates of the flatulence one(s)*
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: First letter looks like the Walgreens font.


I'd say more like Disney
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Thoreny: If your balls are naturally parallel to your shaft, then you got a serious, serious problem

Mine are about a foot below the screen.

*checks off his "ageist" joke quota for the day & concentrates of the flatulence one(s)*


Username checks out
 
strapp3r
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Greymalkin: The Australian PM with women on his mind.

[i.imgur.com image 850x827]


yes, thumb's up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Austin Powers - It's a Huge/GIANT/ENORMOUS.....DICK/PECKER/PRIVATES/WANG/WILLIE
Youtube K1JgMxRm--0


/obligatory
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, you see, the W is supposed to resemble a tourniquet. See? It's empowering.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Looks more like a medicine capsule but I don't go looking for sexual images on things.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Despite a substantial list of questions from SBS News on the response to the logo, the Department of PM&C stated simply that the logo was designed internally.

"No external providers were engaged for this work," the statement read.

The only translation I can get out of this is that they would like to be able to pass the buck on this one, but can't.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

strapp3r: [pics.me.me image 200x202]


What is this?

A picture for ANTS?!?!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"It is demeaning, it is degrading, and it is a massive slap in the face."
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

well, yes, it would be.  that's a girthy guy there.  using the eggplant purple was a nice touch. don't want to go too subtle!
 
strapp3r
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thoreny: strapp3r: [pics.me.me image 200x202]

What is this?

A picture for ANTS?!?!


speaking of aunts, why did your aunt rescue THESE dogs?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
