(NBC4i)   Pickle Rick has fallen on hard times   (nbc4i.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Sheriff, Coroner, Police, BUTLER COUNTY, Deputy sheriff, Antonio Stanley, Pickled cucumber, traffic stop  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a big dill.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pickle wasn't kosher?

/the other stuff seems harmless enough
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PICKLE SURPRISE [HQ]
Youtube N733Ofj2cVQ


/oblig
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the pickle confiscated?
 
dinosaursrock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea that was dillegal.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I've been watching the latest season and it doesn't grip me like it used to. Maybe their heart's not in it any more.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I had to sit through his little spiel back in the day. It was lame.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the pickle in his prison wallet?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lefty248: Why was the pickle confiscated?


One of the cops was hungry
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Yeah, I've been watching the latest season and it doesn't grip me like it used to. Maybe their heart's not in it any more.


Be sure to watch the season finale.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that they didn't just execute him for a bit of weed. The Sheriff there is a real piece of shiat.

https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/americas-heroin-epidemic/ohio-sheriff-says-his-overdosing-ohioans-my-guys-have-no-n780666
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is he a Butler or a Sheriff ?
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Catherwood: Uh, let me, uh, hold that contract for you, Mr. Danger...

Nick: I'll keep that contract, Catherwood! But you can take this pickle off of my hands.

Nancy: Oh no, I think you better hold onto that, Nick.

Catherwood: Yes. Mrs. Farber and I were sitting right here in the living room, engaged in a friendly round of spin the pickle... weren't we, dear? Yes, with our good friend, Mr. Rococo.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why was he pulled over by a K9 unit? Are they just pulling people over with drug-smelling dogs now?
 
drtgb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The cops were really gherkin that guy around.
 
JRoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now he's gotta dill with it.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: I'm surprised that they didn't just execute him for a bit of weed. The Sheriff there is a real piece of shiat.

https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/americas-heroin-epidemic/ohio-sheriff-says-his-overdosing-ohioans-my-guys-have-no-n780666


Wow. My officers are in danger! I will never stop being amazed that these heavily armed goon squads are afraid to do something that a 5'2" 24-year-old female nurse does every working day of her life.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Combustion: [Fark user image image 275x183]


I had to sit through his little spiel back in the day. It was lame.


*Shakes tiny pickle-flavored fist*
It's a great management philosophy though- don't drive away your customer base (who will remain loyal otherwise) over negligible costs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What was the street value of the pickle?
Seriously, it's like these "journalists" don't even know the first thing about reporting!
 
yardbird
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...just don't ask for photographic evidence of the incident.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: I'm surprised that they didn't just execute him for a bit of weed. The Sheriff there is a real piece of shiat.

https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/americas-heroin-epidemic/ohio-sheriff-says-his-overdosing-ohioans-my-guys-have-no-n780666


< WOW. JUST WOW. >
But, Jones hastened to add, "We don't go there and let people die."
"Here in Ohio, the live squads (paramedics) get in there about the same time and they're more equipped to use Narcan," he said. "The people who use drugs don't usually like the police and they turn violent once they're revived."
"Some police departments that use Narcan won't even allow police to use it unless there's two officers on the scene," he added. "The police feel unsafe using this Narcan because they have to get down on their knees, squirt it into their nose, and the people they are saving are not happy to see them. They're angry as hell."

That is why paramedics are revered and cops are assholes.
I work in EMS and seldomly do cops arrive before RESCUE arrives.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Combustion: [Fark user image image 275x183]


I had to sit through his little spiel back in the day. It was lame.

*Shakes tiny pickle-flavored fist*
It's a great management philosophy though- don't drive away your customer base (who will remain loyal otherwise) over negligible costs.
[Fark user image 269x232]


Here's the thing though: I worked for the Federal Government at the time. So...it was pointless for all of us. We literally give anyone almost anything they ask for; because it's not our money and we're not there for profit. It was the VA hospital.

I mean, did they think the nurses in the ICU really holding back on the cool, good stuff??? I can see it for a private company though. We weren't that.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: JTtheCajun: I'm surprised that they didn't just execute him for a bit of weed. The Sheriff there is a real piece of shiat.

https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/americas-heroin-epidemic/ohio-sheriff-says-his-overdosing-ohioans-my-guys-have-no-n780666

Wow. My officers are in danger! I will never stop being amazed that these heavily armed goon squads are afraid to do something that a 5'2" 24-year-old female nurse does every working day of her life.


solokumba: JTtheCajun: I'm surprised that they didn't just execute him for a bit of weed. The Sheriff there is a real piece of shiat.

https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/americas-heroin-epidemic/ohio-sheriff-says-his-overdosing-ohioans-my-guys-have-no-n780666

< WOW. JUST WOW. >
But, Jones hastened to add, "We don't go there and let people die."
"Here in Ohio, the live squads (paramedics) get in there about the same time and they're more equipped to use Narcan," he said. "The people who use drugs don't usually like the police and they turn violent once they're revived."
"Some police departments that use Narcan won't even allow police to use it unless there's two officers on the scene," he added. "The police feel unsafe using this Narcan because they have to get down on their knees, squirt it into their nose, and the people they are saving are not happy to see them. They're angry as hell."

That is why paramedics are revered and cops are assholes.
I work in EMS and seldomly do cops arrive before RESCUE arrives.



The guy's literally all hat and no cattle. This is just outside Cincinnati, for reference. He cosplays a cowboy SO HARD. Just radiates no dick energy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
