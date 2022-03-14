 Skip to content
(π Day)   It's π Day and obviously the Food tab should be discussing recipes for circular food while the STEM tab acts irrationally   (piday.org) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shakes fist at subby*

/I laughed
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I'm sorry Submitter, but today is Second Pi Day. The first is celebrated in Indiana on March 2nd.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Melton Mowbray - just like my mum used to make. I miss my mum.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pragmaticmom.comView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy: Road To The Multiverse (Clip) | TBS
Youtube sv9UZHKg9o0
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
st1.latestly.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c8p9p3e5.rocketcdn.meView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do you all realize that Pi is the letter after Omicron?

/sorry to piss on the parade
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Do you all realize that Pi is the letter after Omicron?

/sorry to piss on the parade


Death never tasted so good.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you consider  0.14... is actually a decimal fraction of 1 and you wanted to represent it as a fraction of the month, pi would be closer to March 4th, 9:20 AM.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Do you all realize that Pi is the letter after Omicron?

/sorry to piss on the parade


I read that in Lrrr's voice.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
piday.orgView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Go shawty, it's his birthday, he's gonna pi-day like it's his birthday...
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
business2community.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone feed me pie.

Pls help.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
