(The Conversation)   Russia's Ukraine invasion incompetence trifecta: done in one   (theconversation.com) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incompetence notwithstanding, the Russian troops have managed to destroy things they can point guns at, and have sent 4 million refugees scrambling as shells rain down on hospitals, shelters, churches, and mosques..

This is far from over, and we all know that.  The trifecta will be complete when we see Putin on trial at The Hague.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: This is far from over, and we all know that.  The trifecta will be complete when we see Putin on trial at The Hague.


I'd also take dead in a bunker for 1000, Alex.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Quiet, everyone, if we keep laughing at Russia on the internet they'll have no other choice but to nuke us in order to save face!
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The more I keep seeing confirmation of open-air communications and civilian nav equipment being used, the more I'm fairly damn certain we gave Ukraine all the extra L3 Comm gear we could strip or bring out of mothball.

Extreme rate frequency hopping, squelch open, when you can hop frequencies at MHz rates, even non-squelched input is still going to have a jamming effect while still being useless for signals intelligence.

We've been using this technology for the better part of 20 years now and have managed to proliferate it all throughout or signals operations, up to and including personal radios for squad and stick leaders.

This might be a big reason why Russia is having so many problems, Ukraine's signal operations are going off without a hitch while also jamming the Russians on all of the bands that they had secure equipment for.
 
Likwit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They say it's dangerous to underestimate an enemy, but good God. Watching all this makes them seem just... beyond stupid.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've said it before, I'll say it again: Russia's mistake was declaring Ukraine a part of Russia, and then trying to invade them in the winter.
 
Likwit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I've said it before, I'll say it again: Russia's mistake was declaring Ukraine a part of Russia, and then trying to invade them in the winter.


whatyoudidthereiseeit.jpg
 
Tokin42
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not surprised by #1. Russian command and control has always sucked. The biggest surprise to me is their use of artillery. According to the UN there have been less than 600 civilian deaths in almost 3 weeks (I have 22 days to take kyiv in the pool) which suggests to me that either they aren't using it as much as I figured they would or they're being careful not to hit civilians. That would take a level of professionalism that I don't think they have.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From what I read, Russia is still using large parts of is airforce to defend its vast borders.

Ie., when NATO or China does "bomber checks", Russia responds with fighters. That ties up a large part of their available aircraft, especially given their vast borders.

I suppose Russia could just decide to ignore such "bomber checks", since the only purpose, IMHO, is that of pride. It's not like NATO or China is going to nuke them in the coming days.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I've said it before, I'll say it again: Russia's mistake was declaring Ukraine a part of Russia, and then trying to invade them in the winter.


Had they actually attacked in the middle of winter the invasion would have gone somewhat smoother, what with rock-hard frozen ground and not all the mud that's there now.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: I've said it before, I'll say it again: Russia's mistake was declaring Ukraine a part of Russia, and then trying to invade them in the winter.

Had they actually attacked in the middle of winter the invasion would have gone somewhat smoother, what with rock-hard frozen ground and not all the mud that's there now.


That's just because of climate change.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tokin42: Not surprised by #1. Russian command and control has always sucked. The biggest surprise to me is their use of artillery. According to the UN there have been less than 600 civilian deaths in almost 3 weeks (I have 22 days to take kyiv in the pool) which suggests to me that either they aren't using it as much as I figured they would or they're being careful not to hit civilians. That would take a level of professionalism that I don't think they have.


They're not being careful because of civilians. They are running out of shells to spare.

Every shell fired, every tank that stalls, every plane that is shot down is one that Russia is currently unable to replace. Sanctions have choked off their raw materials.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: I've said it before, I'll say it again: Russia's mistake was declaring Ukraine a part of Russia, and then trying to invade them in the winter.

Had they actually attacked in the middle of winter the invasion would have gone somewhat smoother, what with rock-hard frozen ground and not all the mud that's there now.


This winter was milder and the ground less frozen than usual. It's causing the planned logistics to use roads that are well defended.
Ukraine army has the same problem though.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Tokin42: Not surprised by #1. Russian command and control has always sucked. The biggest surprise to me is their use of artillery. According to the UN there have been less than 600 civilian deaths in almost 3 weeks (I have 22 days to take kyiv in the pool) which suggests to me that either they aren't using it as much as I figured they would or they're being careful not to hit civilians. That would take a level of professionalism that I don't think they have.

They're not being careful because of civilians. They are running out of shells to spare.

Every shell fired, every tank that stalls, every plane that is shot down is one that Russia is currently unable to replace. Sanctions have choked off their raw materials.


And it seems like they didn't have all that great a capability to replace those assets before sanctions anyway. Most of the expensive shiat they were supposed to have has been stolen and sold off to buy Oleg a 4th super Yacht, and they only keep a minimal amount of the really high-quality stuff around for cosmetic dick-waving purposes. Everything else seems to be poorly maintained, barebones, with cheap, crap replacement components (like the truck tires) and just in general really poor-quality. I remember from the first week of the war Ukranian soldiers were inspecting some of the abandoned vehicles the russians were leaving behind, and basically said they wouldn't be caught dead in vehicles that were in that type of abysmal state.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: I've said it before, I'll say it again: Russia's mistake was declaring Ukraine a part of Russia, and then trying to invade them in the winter.

Had they actually attacked in the middle of winter the invasion would have gone somewhat smoother, what with rock-hard frozen ground and not all the mud that's there now.

This winter was milder and the ground less frozen than usual. It's causing the planned logistics to use roads that are well defended.
Ukraine army has the same problem though.


But they have interior lines and their entire goal is to defend their country not mount an invasion on foreign soil. While the bad conditions do affect them I am sure, the problems they face are far less than the Russian invaders.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Smoking GNU: MattytheMouse: I've said it before, I'll say it again: Russia's mistake was declaring Ukraine a part of Russia, and then trying to invade them in the winter.

Had they actually attacked in the middle of winter the invasion would have gone somewhat smoother, what with rock-hard frozen ground and not all the mud that's there now.

This winter was milder and the ground less frozen than usual. It's causing the planned logistics to use roads that are well defended.
Ukraine army has the same problem though.


True, but it seems their vehicles are better maintained so can handle it better, their supply lines are much shorter and they know their country far better, so it somewhat makes up for that disadvantage.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All that being said, has anyone seen an updated scorecard for russian military losses so far? Remember one going up in every daily thread, but haven't seen one in almost a week.
 
Muta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tokin42: The biggest surprise to me is their use of artillery. According to the UN there have been less than 600 civilian deaths in almost 3 weeks (I have 22 days to take kyiv in the pool) which suggests to me that either they aren't using it as much as I figured they would or they're being careful not to hit civilians. That would take a level of professionalism that I don't think they have.


The Russian's don't have that level of professionalism.  They've been firing artillery randomly into large population centers for 2 weeks. They've targeted apartment blocks and hospitals.  The Russians are making no attempt to limit civilian casualties.

Russia is having trouble taking cities.  The Russians still haven't taken Samy and it is on the Russian border.  There is no way Kyiv is falling in the next week and a half.

Have good luck cashing that check from Putin, Comrade.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"However, images have emerged suggesting Russia's strike aircraft are reliant on generic, consumer-grade GPS units."

I find my GPS navigator has a hard time keeping up with directions at 900 miles per hour.

"In 800 meters, turn... Recalculating...  In two miles... Recalculating...  At the intersection, turn...  Recalculating..."
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mismanagement and corruption by the commanding officers seems to be a major factor. This also leads to badly maintained or dysfunctional equipment, a result of cutting corners and bribes. Also the Ukranian military is not the Syrian military and this is not 1980, which seems to be the expiration date of some of the Russian military equipment.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Muta: Tokin42: The biggest surprise to me is their use of artillery. According to the UN there have been less than 600 civilian deaths in almost 3 weeks (I have 22 days to take kyiv in the pool) which suggests to me that either they aren't using it as much as I figured they would or they're being careful not to hit civilians. That would take a level of professionalism that I don't think they have.

The Russian's don't have that level of professionalism.  They've been firing artillery randomly into large population centers for 2 weeks. They've targeted apartment blocks and hospitals.  The Russians are making no attempt to limit civilian casualties.

Russia is having trouble taking cities.  The Russians still haven't taken Samy and it is on the Russian border.  There is no way Kyiv is falling in the next week and a half.

Have good luck cashing that check from Putin, Comrade.


At this point the checks from Putin are probably worth more for the commemorative autograph after his death than they are in cash.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I've said it before, I'll say it again: Russia's mistake was declaring Ukraine a part of Russia, and then trying to invade them in the winter.


The irony is thick enough to slice - winter conditions contributed greatly to breaking the German advance into Russia during WWII.

Putin isn't the student of history he claimed to be.  More to the point, he's a marginally brighter, Russian version of Donald Trump.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FNG: Incompetence notwithstanding, the Russian troops have managed to destroy things they can point guns at, and have sent 4 million refugees scrambling as shells rain down on hospitals, shelters, churches, and mosques..

This is far from over, and we all know that.  The trifecta will be complete when we see Putin on trial at The Hague.


Military ground weapons, especially Russian ones, are designed to be operated by people with sub-average intelligence and with minimal training operating under stress. A literal monkey could probably operate them.

Any dumbass can level a building or kill civilians and the Russians have a lot of frustrated dumbasses.
 
