(Twitter) Hero The Wisconsin Mustard Museum takes a stand against Putin   (twitter.com) divider line
9
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wisconsin Mustard Museum? Pass.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, those damned mustards.
Seriously, stop boycotting things just because they're "Russian". Unless it helps Putin or the State, it's not something that needs vilified. Having some mustard jats out in some town in Wisconsin isn't showing support to Russia.
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jats?
 
spudbeach [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Umm, that's not the Wisconsin Mustard Museum.  It's bigger than that -- it's the National Mustard Museum, in beautiful downtown Middleton Wisconsin.  See its home page.

It's actually pretty nice, if a bit over the top.  Best thing I ever got there was Jack Daniels Mustard -- the kids took it to school, which gave me a nice giggle.

And this is exactly the sort of stuff I would expect the owner to do.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, that's an interesting take on a museum store. Most shops just try to sell postcards and books. But an edible museum selling edible souvenirs is smart.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Jats?


That is not the preferred nomenclature, dude.
 
chipaku
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
