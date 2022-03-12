 Skip to content
(WSMV Nashville)   Old: Leggo my Eggo ... New: Leggo my crack waffle, y'all   (wsmv.com) divider line
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police say that the shooting was the result of gunfire"

Well I'm glad they got that mystery figured out.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their icing sugar is amazing, makes your whole mouth and throat go numb.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waffle House:  Where Merica Meets, Eats and Shoots.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said in the affidavit that Leminh got out of the vehicle and was standing next to Sanders, who was still seated in the SUV. Leminh is seen on video getting out of the vehicle and standing next to Sanders, who was still in the SUV.

You get half credit for that paragraph!  It's actually the same string of words twice!  Did you not think that we wouldn't notice?  Someone in Illinois saw your story online reported it!  Now we risk losing the Illinois readers.  Piggly Wiggly won't advertise with us if we lose the Illinois readers!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waffle house fills a hole.  the hash browns are decent
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: waffle house fills a hole.  the hash browns are decent


I live in a hurricane prone area. Waffle house will always hold a special place in my heart.

I don't get the trash talk anyway, it's cheap, flat top fried eggs and hash browns. Is there a better kind?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: ltdanman44: waffle house fills a hole.  the hash browns are decent

I live in a hurricane prone area. Waffle house will always hold a special place in my heart.

I don't get the trash talk anyway, it's cheap, flat top fried eggs and hash browns. Is there a better kind?


From what I've witnessed here in fark, the Waffle House snark has been more driven to what happens there vs the food itself.

Never been to one but if it's like Dennys, Perkins, etc - I'm sure the food is fine.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Police said in the affidavit that Leminh got out of the vehicle and was standing next to Sanders, who was still seated in the SUV. Leminh is seen on video getting out of the vehicle and standing next to Sanders, who was still in the SUV.

You get half credit for that paragraph!  It's actually the same string of words twice!  Did you not think that we wouldn't notice?  Someone in Illinois saw your story online reported it!  Now we risk losing the Illinois readers.  Piggly Wiggly won't advertise with us if we lose the Illinois readers!


It is a writing style known as exquisite corpse. This particular article was written by Mrs. Hodges seventh grade class.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Tchernobog: ltdanman44: waffle house fills a hole.  the hash browns are decent

I live in a hurricane prone area. Waffle house will always hold a special place in my heart.

I don't get the trash talk anyway, it's cheap, flat top fried eggs and hash browns. Is there a better kind?

From what I've witnessed here in fark, the Waffle House snark has been more driven to what happens there vs the food itself.

Never been to one but if it's like Dennys, Perkins, etc - I'm sure the food is fine.


I'm sure it's just the ubiquity. Any late night place deals with BS from drunks, there's just a lot of waffle houses.

Like I said, the food is pretty good for what it is, regardless of where or when you get it. The waffles honestly kind of suck, though. I like crispy Belgian waffles. Those weird floppy plates they have aren't my thing.

/Scattered, smothered, chunked, sometimes peppered, 3-4 eggs over easy, wheat toast and a glass of milk. It's like $7
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Tchernobog: ltdanman44: waffle house fills a hole.  the hash browns are decent

I live in a hurricane prone area. Waffle house will always hold a special place in my heart.

I don't get the trash talk anyway, it's cheap, flat top fried eggs and hash browns. Is there a better kind?

From what I've witnessed here in fark, the Waffle House snark has been more driven to what happens there vs the food itself.

Never been to one but if it's like Dennys, Perkins, etc - I'm sure the food is fine.


Also the fact that they tend to be in red areas of the country, I didn't know about them until Was on road trips down to North Carolina.
 
smokewon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Crack waffle sounds like something I've actually had before. Or maybe that's what I called my ex-wife.
 
