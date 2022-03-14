 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   BBC blows open the story about US biolabs in Ukraine. Turns out the US has been working with Ukraine since 1990's on clearing up Soviet bioweapons, and on researching dangerous diseases. The horror, the horror   (bbc.com) divider line
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*awaits imminent goalpostmovemrnt*
 
oldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Snail on a straight razor
 
finnished
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Russia: We know Ukraine has bioweapons!
Others: How do you know that?
Russia: Because we put them there!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're hiding Hunter Biden's laptop in one of those labs.
 
Ostman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Ah-HA!! So you admit there were US biolabs in Ukraine!!elevnty!!1"

"...yes? That wasn't the questio..."

*conservative shiats on board, declares victory, and leaves*
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cleaning up since the 1990s?  And still not cleaned up yet in 2022?  That's a long time to clean up.

United States was helping with Researching dangerous diseases? Heh, Wuhan Lab II electric boogaloo.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Like anyone takes a biased source like the BBC seriously.

Unles BBC stands for Bubba Bob Chucklefark, who posts videos from the cab of his 1997 F150.  THAT guy tells it like it is!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

finnished: Russia: We know Ukraine has bioweapons!
Others: How do you know that?
Russia: Because we put them there!


yeah i think this about sums it up.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Like anyone takes a biased source like the BBC seriously.

Unles BBC stands for Bubba Bob Chucklefark, who posts videos from the cab of his 1997 F150.  THAT guy tells it like it is!


Liberal Redneck - Gas Prices and Joe Biden
Youtube DHuVLpMm60I
 
odinsposse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is the kind of story where everyone, even the people trying to spread it, knows it's a lie. The fact that their lie has been debunked doesn't mean much because they never believed it in the first place. All you can do is recognize that anyone who says Ukraine is developing bioweapons is a liar who can be completely ignored.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a little amusing that some think russia needs to be fact checked. Why bother? Everything that comes out of russia is a lie. That should be the default assumption.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Cleaning up since the 1990s?  And still not cleaned up yet in 2022?  That's a long time to clean up.

United States was helping with Researching dangerous diseases? Heh, Wuhan Lab II electric boogaloo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Cleaning up since the 1990s?  And still not cleaned up yet in 2022?  That's a long time to clean up.

United States was helping with Researching dangerous diseases? Heh, Wuhan Lab II electric boogaloo.


The WHO does have a valid point. If they have something there, that they don't want released into the wild, then perhaps clean the place up during a war where bombs are flying around.

Kinda like that lab in Wuhan that /did/ research Covid SARS, no, I am not saying the source is the lab. But its the kind of stuff those labs research. In Wuhan they had infected bats there, and as it turned out, bats was a disease vector.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why would you go to all the trouble of setting up a bioweapon lab in some weird place like Ukraine, when you could just make the bioweapons at a superior domestic US lab and then ship them over to Ukraine if that's where you suddenly find yourself in need of a bioweapon? This is a stupid conspiracy theory and that's saying something. The US doing bioweapon development in Ukraine just sounds like doing bioweapon development in the US with extra steps.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Producing biological weapons to use against a border adversary is next-level, big-brain stuff.  Zero chance that that could go terribly wrong.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Bio" is just the new "radiation" anyway. In the same way that, "This smart meter uses a radio to transmit data" is boring, but "This smart meter emits electromagnetic radiation" is super scawy, "lab" is boring, but "biolab" is ZOMG!!! BIOWEAPONZ!!!!!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Everything that comes out of russia is a lie. That should be the default assumption.


Russia is the Daily Mail of countries.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I really think there's some bored teenager who makes shiat up and posts it on QAnon and laughs at the rubes.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

odinsposse: This is the kind of story where everyone, even the people trying to spread it, knows it's a lie. The fact that their lie has been debunked doesn't mean much because they never believed it in the first place. All you can do is recognize that anyone who says Ukraine is developing bioweapons is a liar who can be completely ignored.


It also came through Q-Anon channels before it even came out of the Kremlin. It has the adenochrome garbage written all over it. So... the FSB is resorting to Q horseshiat. I mean, it's crossed with American lies from Iraq, but the undercurrents of this one are weak, insane conspiracy.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Bio" is just the new "radiation" anyway. In the same way that, "This smart meter uses a radio to transmit data" is boring, but "This smart meter emits electromagnetic radiation" is super scawy, "lab" is boring, but "biolab" is ZOMG!!! BIOWEAPONZ!!!!!


Pretty sure Bio predates nuclear weaponry if you want to talk about any plague sieges or blankets.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It makes no sense at all that the U.S. would start a dangerous weapons program in Ukraine after working so to get rid of WMDs there for decades.

And the Russians offered zero evidence as proof.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: odinsposse: This is the kind of story where everyone, even the people trying to spread it, knows it's a lie. The fact that their lie has been debunked doesn't mean much because they never believed it in the first place. All you can do is recognize that anyone who says Ukraine is developing bioweapons is a liar who can be completely ignored.

It also came through Q-Anon channels before it even came out of the Kremlin. It has the adenochrome garbage written all over it. So... the FSB is resorting to Q horseshiat. I mean, it's crossed with American lies from Iraq, but the undercurrents of this one are weak, insane conspiracy.


The kremlin is fuelling the Qanon channels. Where do you think any of that shiat comes from?

/the stoners at the Internet Research Agency
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

odinsposse: This is the kind of story where everyone, even the people trying to spread it, knows it's a lie. The fact that their lie has been debunked doesn't mean much because they never believed it in the first place. All you can do is recognize that anyone who says Ukraine is developing bioweapons is a liar who can be completely ignored.



Respectfully must disagree. There have been several loons (both left and right) on Twitter who have been churning on this for the past week. The weird part is that it is an article of faith that *WE* have been building bioweapons in Ukraine since 1990s.


my gast is flabbered
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

odinsposse: This is the kind of story where everyone, even the people trying to spread it, knows it's a lie. The fact that their lie has been debunked doesn't mean much because they never believed it in the first place. All you can do is recognize that anyone who says Ukraine is developing bioweapons is a liar who can be completely ignored.


I sat next to a guy the other day who believed the whole Ukrainian Nazi thing. He saw me reading a story on the BBC and felt that he had to share.

I was like..."bro, neither of us are there and we have no idea what if, anything about that, is true." He was all like, "huh, you're right".

/ I know, CSB

// use their mistrust of media against them.
 
