(Some Historian)   This place has always been hard to get into   (historyofyesterday.com)
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yaroslav the Wise was the son of Volodymyr

"He who shall not be named", in Cyrillic.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Serious question. I see Kyiv as the city's name but I have seen it as Kiev. So the first one is the only one used?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike your mom
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Serious question. I see Kyiv as the city's name but I have seen it as Kiev. So the first one is the only one used?


"Kiev" is the English translation of the Russian word for the capital city of Ukraine.
"Kyiv" is the English translation of the Ukrainian word for the same city.

In 2018, Ukraine asked us to use Kyiv exclusively.

So we do.
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please remain standing, please survive...again
 
