(Jalopnik)   For sale: 1988 Rover 827, 1995 Citroen AX, 1994 Ford Mondeo, 1989 Citroen XM, 1988 Nissan Prairie, 1987 Vauxhall Astra, 1990 Peugeot 605, 1984 Vauxhall Carlton, 1984 Fiat Uno. Possible minor water damage   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, European Car of the Year, 1990s automobiles, Scottish Water, Front wheel drive vehicles, Water, 1980s automobiles, local state park, Nearby residents  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any parts for a 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ?

/Asking just in case.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What was happening around that lake in the mid/late 80s?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"the people of Paisley"?  I really liked that shirt in 1982 but I didn't know folks called me that.  :\

/pale blue with purple and pink ones
//I was young don't look at me like that
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's YouTube channels devoted to divers fishing cars out of rivers. Or at least a channel. Leaves me thinking that if you dump a car in a body of water, odds are good nobody's going to find it any time soon.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't know Top Gear had been on for that long.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Police - Synchronicity II
Youtube o5FPPoLqkCk
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice of them to put subtitles in English on the video, so that normal people can understand it.

/Read all abaht it! Read all abaht it! Man turns into Scotsman!
 
