(MSN)   We got us a casserole fight happening   (msn.com) divider line
28
    More: Sad, MSN  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The quality of Italian restaurants in Chicago mob hits has really taken a nose dive lately.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Beware two days before the Ides of March
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I grew up in Chicago. Eventually you learn to just walk off when you get shot.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, the south side of Chicago
Is the baddest part of town
And if you go down there
You better just beware

We all know who did it.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's called hot dish and is best appreciated in the basement of a Lutheran church.
 
MissFeasance [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: It's called hot dish and is best appreciated in the basement of a Lutheran church.


Damned right.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooter. Shooter.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Beware two days before the Ides of March


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many pizza styles and they are all good. We should stop fighting over which pizza is the best and focus on more important things.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get all stabby after eating Chicago "pizza".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There are many pizza styles and they are all good. We should stop fighting over which pizza is the best and focus on more important things.


I agree.

An important thing:

It is beyond stupid when people in the South refer to all sodas as "Coke".  If you say Coke, it implies a cola flavored beverage.  Case closed.

Imagine going to a bar and saying that you want a "Bud" as a generic term for a beer.  That would be lame.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhhhm, subs? little caesars is DETROIT style/cheap american. nothing chitown about it.....

DON'T fark with me in pizza threads...and the ides of march is MY BIRTHDAY. for reals and really.

still, this is a sad chicago story 🙁
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: uhhhm, subs? little caesars is DETROIT style/cheap american. nothing chitown about it.....

DON'T fark with me in pizza threads...and the ides of march is MY BIRTHDAY. for reals and really.

still, this is a sad chicago story 🙁


Correct.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There are many pizza styles and they are all good. We should stop fighting over which pizza is the best and focus on more important things.


I don't see how "too deep and takes too long to cook" is all good.   We can fight our pizza battles elsewhere but it shouldn't take 90 minutes to cook a pizza. And you have to use a knife to slice into the "pizza" which is really a cake at that point.

Also, a pizza is not a casserole!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Well, the south side of Chicago
Is the baddest part of town
And if you go down there
You better just beware

We all know who did it.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: We Ate the Necco Wafers: There are many pizza styles and they are all good. We should stop fighting over which pizza is the best and focus on more important things.

I agree.

An important thing:

It is beyond stupid when people in the South refer to all sodas as "Coke".  If you say Coke, it implies a cola flavored beverage.  Case closed.

Imagine going to a bar and saying that you want a "Bud" as a generic term for a beer.  That would be lame.


It's really lame when you ask for a Bud and they give you marijuana and the bartender is an undercover cop who slaps the cuffs on you and says "still not legal in this county, dirtwad!" and hauls you off to jail.  And then you say "I meant to say Coke" and he says "add cocaine on to his charges, he already gave me the money, you saw it."
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Po-li-ca! Po-li-ca!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So just because someone ordered a chicken artichoke pineapple thincrust they got shot?
In Chicago?
Unpossible!

/order Ray's pizza next time
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How it went down
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ybishop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: An important thing:

It is beyond stupid when people in the South refer to all sodas as "Coke".  If you say Coke, it implies a cola flavored beverage.  Case closed.


I actually use this example for a class that I teach on communication, about how you might think you understand what someone is saying, and then they say more and you realize you have no idea what they're talking about.

My slides are slowly filling in something I overheard in a restaurant:

What'll ya have to drink?
I'll have a Coke.
What flavor?
Sprite

I thought 'what flavor?' was a little weird, but some places do vanilla or cherry coke, but Sprite?  That just about broke my brain when I heard it
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Couldn't they have done it near a Five Guys for greater comedic effect?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Oneiros: The_Sponge: An important thing:

It is beyond stupid when people in the South refer to all sodas as "Coke".  If you say Coke, it implies a cola flavored beverage.  Case closed.

I actually use this example for a class that I teach on communication, about how you might think you understand what someone is saying, and then they say more and you realize you have no idea what they're talking about.

My slides are slowly filling in something I overheard in a restaurant:

What'll ya have to drink?
I'll have a Coke.
What flavor?
Sprite

I thought 'what flavor?' was a little weird, but some places do vanilla or cherry coke, but Sprite?  That just about broke my brain when I heard it


Coke, please.

What kind?

Coke... please.

Also:

I'll have a Sam Adams.

We don't have Sam Adams, we have Samuel Adams, is that what you want?

Yes, please.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I get all stabby after eating Chicago "pizza".


If you're at Little Caesars then I would deem that appropriate.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gino's East I think it was.  Sausage is a whole-pie patty, and you write your name on the wall while waiting 45 minutes.  It's not pizza, but it's glorious.  As I remember it, the crust was almost flaky like an actual pie crust.  If you like eating but hate naming food, it's the best thing this side of the wall that makes that side of the building.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Someone Else's Alt: I get all stabby after eating Chicago "pizza".

If you're at Little Caesars then I would deem that appropriate.


I got Little Caesar's as a tot with my allowance.  They did a "super slice" for a dollar or something like that.  My best friend and I would go get a slice on a cold day.  It was heaven.

Anyway, today's Caesar goes bad like 10 minutes from the store.  Hot and Ready really just means Crusted and Busted.  It could be good, which is a shame.  But they want to shovel shiat out the door.
 
thamike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hitting solid rock with that one, subs.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oneiros: The_Sponge: An important thing:

It is beyond stupid when people in the South refer to all sodas as "Coke".  If you say Coke, it implies a cola flavored beverage.  Case closed.

I actually use this example for a class that I teach on communication, about how you might think you understand what someone is saying, and then they say more and you realize you have no idea what they're talking about.

My slides are slowly filling in something I overheard in a restaurant:

What'll ya have to drink?
I'll have a Coke.
What flavor?
Sprite

I thought 'what flavor?' was a little weird, but some places do vanilla or cherry coke, but Sprite?  That just about broke my brain when I heard it


I grew up with the all soda is pop thing. On the other hand, I got so tired of the "we have Pepsi" thing in restaurants that I started asking for a cola. They would still tell me what brand they have.
 
