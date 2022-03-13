 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   The U.K. has come up with a novel idea for Russian oligarch mansions sequestered under sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, United Kingdom, Russia, humanitarian purposes, housing minister Michael Gove, legal challenges, Russian oligarchs, permanent confiscation, BBC Television  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I concur with housing Ukrainian refugees in the Russian oligarchs' mansions and real estate holdings, real free. 👍🏻
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much as I love this idea, I'm pretty sure the neighbors will have a loud say about it.

Rich Evil Neighbor versus Poor Peaceful Refugee is gonna land on the rich guy every time, Russian or not.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[imokwiththis.jfif]
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is not going to happen.

Gove's current best idea is to pay people £350 pcm to house refugees. I mean, the government of a major economy could put in a lot of resources to help people fleeing a warzone, and cater for their needs as best they can. Counselling for PTSD, helping them find their relatives, that kind of thing. Nope, just pay people fark all to support another person at their worst.

And of course, as noted in that article, the asshat made minister for refugees was speaking shiate about the privatisation of resettlement, as if it's a good thing that the government is ignoring the plight of Ukrainians.

Conservatives.

Not even once.

/Evil shiats.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If not housing per se, perhaps as community centers for refugees. They have large indoor pools, saunas, exercise rooms. They can have movie nights in the giant home theatres and use the expansive kitchens to prepare food for some Ukrainian cultural day events in Regents Park.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Ukrainians I know absolutely hate the Russians in power for doing this invasion, and I don't blame them.

In fact, I would look the other way if all of the Russian oligarch's homes, private jets, and yachts inexplicably went up in smoke.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My first thought was to turn them into "estates" (UK word for "the projects"), but housing for Ukrainian refugees? OOOOOOO! BURRRRRRRRRRRN!!!!
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We should do this with Trump Tower.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wademh: If not housing per se, perhaps as community centers for refugees. They have large indoor pools, saunas, exercise rooms. They can have movie nights in the giant home theatres and use the expansive kitchens to prepare food for some Ukrainian cultural day events in Regents Park.


that is actually a great idea.
 
