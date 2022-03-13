 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KATU)   Milk factory explodes onto highway, south of Portland   (katu.com) divider line
31
    More: News, trailer tips, Interval, Topology, Cows, Wilsonville, freeway, directions  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2022 at 10:35 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should we cry about it?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ok this thread went from zero to gross really fkn fast.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fetish culture, what have you wrought?!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Family Guy dairy cow
Youtube OuGskTgiIjs
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/oh my, what's going on in this thread?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x966]


Hey, that's my job.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: ok this thread went from zero to gross really fkn fast.


Yeah I think I'll Nope right out, thanks. Lol!
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Peki: Teddy Brosevelt: ok this thread went from zero to gross really fkn fast.

Yeah I think I'll Nope right out, thanks. Lol!


Get back in here you coward
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Peki: Teddy Brosevelt: ok this thread went from zero to gross really fkn fast.

Yeah I think I'll Nope right out, thanks. Lol!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This thread had no chance, and was an udder failure from the start.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.imgur.com image 523x379]

/oh my, what's going on in this thread?


In before the furri.....ohgoddamnitsomuch.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Twilight Farkle: [i.imgur.com image 523x379]

/oh my, what's going on in this thread?

In before the furri.....ohgoddamnitsomuch.


There is NO beating the furries.

Wait...that came out wrong... um..
 
Bedistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Peki: Teddy Brosevelt: ok this thread went from zero to gross really fkn fast.

Yeah I think I'll Nope right out, thanks. Lol!

Get back in here you coward


But I don't wanna it's weird in here and it smells like onions and turpentine
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not vegan (or vegetarian) and I don't do crossfit, but livestock trucks in the US are farking disgusting.
 
DVD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm a carnivore, for sure, but I was sad to hear that some of the cows were killed in the crash, and others hurt badly.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fly, you fools!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greystoke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was an udder disaster.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WILSONVILLE, Ore. - A semi trailer carrying livestock tipped over on Interstate 5 on Sunday, sending cattle onto the freeway, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

I've heard of cow tipping, but this is a bit extreme, don't you think?

/I bet that trailer was hard to moooove.
 
fat boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How long until Peta tries to put a memorial there

I'm not kidding
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

sorry i'm late
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does the area smell like dairy-air now?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What are you guys - degenerates or something?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.