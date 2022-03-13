 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ukraine's Energy Minister reports power has been restored to Chernobyl, which is still held by Russian forces. Not great, not terrible   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, this is finr
 
King Something
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 767x431]


That look on his face is priceless.

"Did you guys just hear something?"
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can see where regardless of who's got it just atm, the restoration of power would seem like a priority.  One of those, "Don't care if it helps those farkers, big picture time" issues
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Putting on my tinfoil hat for a moment, what if the Ukrainians intentionally cut power to Chernobyl in order to force the diesel generators to run the fuel supply down enough that the Russians can't risk taking the remaining fuel for their convoys?
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I can see where regardless of who's got it just atm, the restoration of power would seem like a priority.  One of those, "Don't care if it helps those farkers, big picture time" issues


The Russians appear to be the ones taking it ATM, at least as far as the proportional damage inflicted to their military units is concerned.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: "The IAEA urged Russian authorities to allow the 210 staff members who are being held captive at Chernobyl to leave, arguing that although radiation levels in the area are relatively low, it is necessary to ensure a 'safe rotation' of staff."

There were earlier articles that said that the staff lived with their families in a town some distance away, and there was a rail line that brought in people at the beginning of their shift, and then took back the people whose shift just ended.

But no new staff are coming in, and the staff that were there when it was captured aren't allowed to leave, so they were split into two groups working 12hr shifts, and there was concern about people possibly tiring out and making mistakes.

I have no idea what sort of mistakes could be made... or if it's possible for the engineers to cause an incident if they finally get sick of the Russians and decide 'fark it'.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TWX: Putting on my tinfoil hat for a moment, what if the Ukrainians intentionally cut power to Chernobyl in order to force the diesel generators to run the fuel supply down enough that the Russians can't risk taking the remaining fuel for their convoys?


The last thing a Ukrainian would ever do is turn off a backup protection system at the Chernobyl power plant.

The amount of fuel required to run a backup generator or two would be insignificant compared to the amount required to move the number of vehicles Putin has sent into Ukraine.  Military vehicles aren't known for their fuel economy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: Putting on my tinfoil hat for a moment, what if the Ukrainians intentionally cut power to Chernobyl in order to force the diesel generators to run the fuel supply down enough that the Russians can't risk taking the remaining fuel for their convoys?


I think the Russians are using it more for defensive cover.  Kind of like a children's hospital or a mosque.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

