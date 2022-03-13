 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder) Hero I'm starting to think there will be a statue of Zelensky not only in every town in Ukraine, but also in every country as a true concept of leadership under fire
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sir, you just keep on goin' on with your bad self.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also remember this guy was a comedian, so next time the right wing tries to do a hit job on a democratic senator who used to be a comedian, maybe be dubious and consider giving him the nomination anyway, especially when the opposition field might include a red-haired narcissist that cracks when made fun of.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Also remember this guy was a comedian, so next time the right wing tries to do a hit job on a democratic senator who used to be a comedian, maybe be dubious and consider giving him the nomination anyway, especially when the opposition field might include a red-haired narcissist that cracks when made fun of.


Objection! koder submits that the right wing possessed the ability for introspection, standards, empathy, or anything involed in personal growth. There is no evidence of this, and should be striken from the record.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Offer not valid in GOP-held territory
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to drop this here for comparison:

"I was at Mar-a-Lago and we had this incredible ball, the Red Cross Ball, in Palm Beach, Florida. And we had the Marines. And the Marines were there, and it was terrible because all these rich people, they're there to support the Marines, but they're really there to get their picture in the Palm Beach Post... so you have all these really rich people, and a man, about 80 years old-very wealthy man, a lot of people didn't like him-he fell off the stage," said Trump.

Trump proceeds to explain that it was a $100,000-per-table fundraiser filled with deep-pocketed billionaires, and that the Marines were-for whatever reason-given tables in the very back of the ballroom ("the worst table in the whole place"). Oh, and that he was more preoccupied with his ballroom's pristine marble floor than the octogenarian bleeding out on it.

"So what happens is, this guy falls off right on his face, hits his head, and I thought he died. And you know what I did? I said, 'Oh my God, that's disgusting,' and I turned away," said Trump. "I couldn't, you know, he was right in front of me and I turned away. I didn't want to touch him... he's bleeding all over the place, I felt terrible. You know, beautiful marble floor, didn't look like it. It changed color. Became very red. And you have this poor guy, 80 years old, laying on the floor unconscious, and all the rich people are turning away. 'Oh my God! This is terrible! This is disgusting!' and you know, they're turning away. Nobody wants to help the guy. His wife is screaming-she's sitting right next to him, and she's screaming."

Thank Godfor the Marines. "What happens is, these 10 Marines from the back of the room... they come running forward, they grab him, they put the blood all over the place-it's all over their uniforms-they're taking it, they're swiping [it], they ran him out, they created a stretcher. They call it a human stretcher, where they put their arms out with, like, five guys on each side," shared Trump.

"I was saying, 'Get that blood cleaned up! It's disgusting!' The next day, I forgot to call [the man] to say he's OK," said Trump, adding of the blood, "It's just not my thing."
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be monuments to Putin as well..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a pretty safe place for him to visit. No one would target a hospital during a war.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is a true professional and a leader, so naturally Republicans will demonize him.
 
winterbraid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best part: either A) he won't have to say "please clap statue," or B) statues will look nothing like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is a man doing the job he was elected to do, in good faith and with whole heart, and listens to his advisors and makes the best decision he can for the situation.

Here is the anti-TFG
 
Glicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Also remember this guy was a comedian, so next time the right wing tries to do a hit job on a democratic senator who used to be a comedian, maybe be dubious and consider giving him the nomination anyway, especially when the opposition field might include a red-haired narcissist that cracks when made fun of.


Or, in the alternative, we could elect an actor who once co-starred with a monkey as President.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands: There will be monuments to Putin as well..

[Fark user image 225x225]


Hopefully in the same park.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump bravery.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't build the pedestal too high, those things have a habit of collapsing.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done.
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winterbraid: Best part: either A) he won't have to say "please clap statue," or B) statues will look nothing like this:

[Fark user image 850x618]


Needs clay feet.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we fast-forward to the part where there will be Zelenskyy statues on the red square in Moscow?
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelenskyy is, literally, the type of guy MAGAs imagine TFG to be.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glicky: [Fark user image image 850x850]


This right here says everything would be leaders need to know.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeatrixK: Zelenskyy is, literally, the type of guy MAGAs imagine TFG to be.


Yep.  During unarmed civil protests that were behind numerous specially-erected fences, Trump was cowering in the White House bunker.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for where the right wingers are, since they love Putin lots. As evidenced by *waves arms around*
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Don't build the pedestal too high, those things have a habit of collapsing.


There was another Farker who said it best, and I can only paraphrase it (unfortunately): He'll stop getting treated like a hero only as soon as he stops doing heroic stuff.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeatrixK: Zelenskyy is, literally, the type of guy MAGAs imagine TFG to be.


Hardly -- by all accounts they (MAGA) even imagine their guy to be an asshole.  It's just they imagine a successful, physically fit, attractive, and intelligent asshole.  But still an asshole.  Because they're assholes, who think being an asshole to other people you don't like is a positive quality.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
renderhub.comView Full Size
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can definitely picture that. He wears those tight shirts during his press conferences, and good lordy that's some shredded beef!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found the video footage:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just what he's doing. Look at the attitude of the soldiers with him. They are proud of that man. He is their leader.  God help any Russian who gets within fifty feet of Zelinskiy with any kind of weapon--he'll go home in a mop.

A lot of what Zelinskiy is doing is showmanship, but the loyalty it buys is invaluable in this kind of war.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a comedian. Somewhere out there is an audio or video clip or social media post in which he says something genuinely offensive to some group.

Denouncing Zelenskyy 'with all due respect for what he did during the invasion' will be irresistible to edgelords and virtue signallers.

Assuming he survives the war, of course.

/ future edgelords, go f*ck yourselves
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Except for where the right wingers are, since they love Putin lots. As evidenced by *waves arms around*


Y'all folks aren't wrapped too tight...  gonna have him in your head forever.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kling_klang_bed: I can definitely picture that. He wears those tight shirts during his press conferences, and good lordy that's some shredded beef!


Not even gonna lie and say I don't find him appealing.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy might be the coolest president since..... Uruguay's José Alberto "Pepe" Mujica Cordano (look him up). That said,he maybe the most tragic. This all has to end in tears. Fiona Hill on Ezra Klein's NyTimes show layed out the outcomes and basically says that best best outcome is that Putin wins against Ukraine, kills all the leadership and then shortly after Putin dies. If he doesn't die, he's going after the rest of the former soviet block countries.

The best worst outcome is that he nukes targets in Poland. Obviously the worst worst is total nuclear war.

Zelensky is the model of hero president. And he needs to die.

/I feel awful
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another part of being an advanced nation, I noticed, is that Zelensky always ha a deaf interpreter next to him, and most of the mayors of Ukraine have a deaf interpreter with them. And like...nobody would fault them if they didn't.

I've also seen that from Kenyan, Nigerian, Ghanaian, South African politicians doing journalism.

Canada? England? USA? South Korean election freakiness? Pffft we live in the 20th century.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Glicky: [Fark user image 850x850]


Meh, neither picture is any good.  Sitting on your ass making other people's jobs harder isn't good leadership, but neither is doing other people's work for them needlessly as random "one of the guys" theater.  Give me a leader that stays their ass back somewhere, thinks, plans, and delegates tasks farking appropriately.  That is a leader.  Unless you're 100% out of other people to help pull carts, jumping in on that line is grandstanding bullshiat and nothing but
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: He's a comedian. Somewhere out there is an audio or video clip or social media post in which he says something genuinely offensive to some group.

Denouncing Zelenskyy 'with all due respect for what he did during the invasion' will be irresistible to edgelords and virtue signallers.

Assuming he survives the war, of course.

/ future edgelords, go f*ck yourselves


It will be interesting if Zelensky ends cancel culture, or at least makes it a little more evidence based.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Another part of being an advanced nation, I noticed, is that Zelensky always ha a deaf interpreter next to him, and most of the mayors of Ukraine have a deaf interpreter with them. And like...nobody would fault them if they didn't.

I've also seen that from Kenyan, Nigerian, Ghanaian, South African politicians doing journalism.

Canada? England? USA? South Korean election freakiness? Pffft we live in the 20th century.


Didn't TFG mock a deaf interpreter at one of his events?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: neongoats: Except for where the right wingers are, since they love Putin lots. As evidenced by *waves arms around*

Y'all folks aren't wrapped too tight...  gonna have him in your head forever.


Care to repeat this in English?
 
emtwo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: He's a comedian. Somewhere out there is an audio or video clip or social media post in which he says something genuinely offensive to some group.

Denouncing Zelenskyy 'with all due respect for what he did during the invasion' will be irresistible to edgelords and virtue signallers.

Assuming he survives the war, of course.

/ future edgelords, go f*ck yourselves


I think the "edgelord" in this scenario is the farking dumbass in the peanut gallery trying to make some stupid nonsensical point about how Louis C.K. could have been the next Zelensky, or whatever you're trying to do.

Yeah yeah, "woke SJWs" are the same thing as Russian dictators. Good point. We're impressed with your ability to see through the charade.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait til red states start putting up Trump statues prominently on their Capitol ground.
 
philodough
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'M FIGHTING A GODDAM WAR HERE
Fark user imageView Full Size


Slava Ukraini!🇺🇦

Until the end of f**king time.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

emtwo: Parthenogenetic: He's a comedian. Somewhere out there is an audio or video clip or social media post in which he says something genuinely offensive to some group.

Denouncing Zelenskyy 'with all due respect for what he did during the invasion' will be irresistible to edgelords and virtue signallers.

Assuming he survives the war, of course.

/ future edgelords, go f*ck yourselves

I think the "edgelord" in this scenario is the farking dumbass in the peanut gallery trying to make some stupid nonsensical point about how Louis C.K. could have been the next Zelensky, or whatever you're trying to do.

Yeah yeah, "woke SJWs" are the same thing as Russian dictators. Good point. We're impressed with your ability to see through the charade.


I think that if Louis CK blew up a maternity hospital you would be a little more critical and see that SJWs are doing more than NATO to protect working moms. Meanwhile you defend Biden when Joe Manchin cancels the national daycare plan. emtwo CK morelike!
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neongoats: OlderGuy: neongoats: Except for where the right wingers are, since they love Putin lots. As evidenced by *waves arms around*

Y'all folks aren't wrapped too tight...  gonna have him in your head forever.

Care to repeat this in English?


Man, Russian internet gets throttled to hell and the amount of right wing trolling on Fark decreases substantially; yet, the ones who do remain behind (presumably the 'Made in the USA' variety of troll) struggle to string even basic coherent sentences together.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My idea for a Trump memorial

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: emtwo: Parthenogenetic: He's a comedian. Somewhere out there is an audio or video clip or social media post in which he says something genuinely offensive to some group.

Denouncing Zelenskyy 'with all due respect for what he did during the invasion' will be irresistible to edgelords and virtue signallers.

Assuming he survives the war, of course.

/ future edgelords, go f*ck yourselves

I think the "edgelord" in this scenario is the farking dumbass in the peanut gallery trying to make some stupid nonsensical point about how Louis C.K. could have been the next Zelensky, or whatever you're trying to do.

Yeah yeah, "woke SJWs" are the same thing as Russian dictators. Good point. We're impressed with your ability to see through the charade.

I think that if Louis CK blew up a maternity hospital you would be a little more critical and see that SJWs are doing more than NATO to protect working moms. Meanwhile you defend Biden when Joe Manchin cancels the national daycare plan. emtwo CK morelike!


Could someone explain what Bernie Crabtree means here?  Someone who is NOT Bernie Crabtree?  Maybe I am tired, but I can't grasp this.
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: Abox: Don't build the pedestal too high, those things have a habit of collapsing.

There was another Farker who said it best, and I can only paraphrase it (unfortunately): He'll stop getting treated like a hero only as soon as he stops doing heroic stuff.


He'll be more of a hero in death than if he continues to stay alive. If he survives the war, he'll continue on as President but will have to make decisions that not everyone agrees with, and some people in the US may disagree with. It's like if JFK had lived longer.

We should remember that heroes are still just humans and are limited accordingly.


New Rising Sun: BeatrixK: Zelenskyy is, literally, the type of guy MAGAs imagine TFG to be.

Hardly -- by all accounts they (MAGA) even imagine their guy to be an asshole.  It's just they imagine a successful, physically fit, attractive, and intelligent asshole.  But still an asshole.  Because they're assholes, who think being an asshole to other people you don't like is a positive quality.


The only thing is that TFG expected he would somehow be wildly popular with a large number of Americans. What's awesome is that Zelensky is showing him and other autocrats how it's really done.  His popularity is undeniable, and that irritates a lot of people who can't find a reason to criticize him.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Bennie Crabtree: Another part of being an advanced nation, I noticed, is that Zelensky always ha a deaf interpreter next to him, and most of the mayors of Ukraine have a deaf interpreter with them. And like...nobody would fault them if they didn't.

I've also seen that from Kenyan, Nigerian, Ghanaian, South African politicians doing journalism.

Canada? England? USA? South Korean election freakiness? Pffft we live in the 20th century.

Didn't TFG mock a deaf interpreter at one of his events?


He mocked reporter Serge Kovaleski who has arthrogryposis
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If he ever quits politics, he'd have a bright future as a model for Untuckit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
