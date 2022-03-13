 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   He's not the Messiah. He's a very dirty tablecloth (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, Shroud of Turin, Knights Templar, Jesus, David Adkins, lives of medieval monks, Fisher King, wide variety of plant species, skilled local craftsmen of Burton Abbey  
•       •       •

719 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2022 at 8:53 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Saw this near the bottom of the article and was certain it was going to be about Trump** Steaks.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope.  It's actually part of the Dead Sea Scrolls.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought it was debunked as a hoax decades ago?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: I thought it was debunked as a hoax decades ago?


It was carbon-dated, but I guess this dude thinks he knows where it was made as well as when
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: I thought it was debunked as a hoax decades ago?


The carbon dating that was done a while back placed it between 1260 and 1390.  This article isn't so much debunking as an attempt to explain where it actually came from.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: I thought it was debunked as a hoax decades ago?


Christ? Yes, They don't wanna hear it though
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Most relics are fakes. For Example: The "true cross" was "found" 300 years later by Constantine's mother.
 
buster_v
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Biblical archeology is the absolute worst.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Most relics are fakes. For Example: The "true cross" was "found" 300 years later by Constantine's mother.


But the potato that looks like Richard Nixon that I bought on Ebay is still real, right?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buster_v: Biblical archeology is the absolute worst.


It's almost as if they have something to prove.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As an object, it's beautifully done and a work of art. That's all it is..
There is no magic, or mystics or anything else about any object. It is what it is.
And some of them are pleasing to the eyes of many people..Enjoy them for what they were created as.
(That sounds like something Andy Warhol might say...)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buster_v: Biblical archeology is the absolute worst.


That's an odd way to spell "amateur". Alway tearing apart priceless finds because they are looking for Moon Nazi GOOOOOOLD.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not one lick of evidence and hundreds of millions of people swear and kill by it.

Total Insanity.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to take rocks from one place and leave them in another place as a a mystery for future geologists and archaeologists.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MillionDollarMo: I've always wanted to take rocks from one place and leave them in another place as a a mystery for future geologists and archaeologists.


That sounds optimistic.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MillionDollarMo: I've always wanted to take rocks from one place and leave them in another place as a a mystery for future geologists and archaeologists.


Or for friends when they're freed?

indiewire.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.